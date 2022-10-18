Read full article on original website
Patricia F. Hartley, 71
A Celebration of Life visitation for Patricia F. Hartley, age 71, of Fairmont, MN, will be from 1:00 to 3:00 pm on Friday, October 21, 2022, at the Lakeview Funeral Home in Fairmont with a prayer service at 1:00 pm. Patricia passed away on Monday evening, October 17, 2022, at her home in Fairmont. The Lakeview Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Fairmont is assisting the family with arrangements.
October 21, 2022
Heron Lake Township Meeting Notice
Board of Supervisors will be held on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at the Lakefield Fire Hall. This meeting will also include the Board of Canvass. Starting in December 2022 through March 2023, the monthly meetings will be held on the first Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Lakefield Fire Hall, Lakefield, MN.
Local FFA team set to compete at nationals
The Jackson County FFA Chapter is sending its state-champion agriculture mechanics team and two delegates to the National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis, Ind., next week. The chapter’s ag mechanics team won the state contest at this past spring’s Minnesota State FFA Convention and will represent the state of...
JCC volleyball team seeded second
The Jackson County Central volleyball team is the No. 2 seed in the south half of the Section 3AA bracket and opens the postseason Friday, Oct. 28, against seventh-seeded Montevideo. The match will start at 7 p.m. at the JCC High School. The Huskies (18-11) and Thunder Hawks (4-16) have...
Football team earns No. 1 seed
The Jackson County Central football team is the No. 1 seed for the Section 3AA tournament. The undefeated Huskies will open the postseason against No. 8 Windom (0-8) on Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. in Jackson. The Huskies beat the Eagles 48-6 when they played Sept. 23. The winner of...
Letter: We adults could certainly learn something from young columnist
I am writing to say I enjoy reading the column written by Taryn Lessman. I find it refreshing to hear the opinions of a young person concerning things important to her at this stage in her life. She has shared with us her rise from a newspaper delivery girl to...
Planned line would cross into county
Great River Energy is proposing to build a new 69-kilovolt transmission line across four miles of Jackson County’s Ewington Township. The line would connect Missouri River Energy Services’ Lorain...
County is officially in drought
Jackson County is officially in a drought. The U.S. Drought Monitor last Thursday moved Jackson County from an “abnormally dry” classification to a “drought” classification, with the southern thr...
Letter: Lack of substitute teachers concerning
Throughout our communities, we see “now hiring” signs everywhere and hear the “we are short-staffed” justification all the time. What I will discuss in this letter is not a different situation, but one that affects every household and business in our communities. There is a huge...
