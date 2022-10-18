ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

APD: Fentanyl and handgun found after investigation

By Jessie House
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14j28S_0idyz0gS00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Albany Police Department paired with the US Marshal Taskforce carried out an investigation that resulted in the recovery of a loaded .45 caliber handgun and a large quantity of fentanyl. Check back at News10 for more information on the investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

2 area police departments probe disturbing child cases

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-As investigators in Amsterdam, New York probe the death of a 19-month-old, police in nearby Johnstown tell News10 they have arrested the father of an infant who was found unresponsive inside of a residence. Johnstown Police say 33-year-old Jeremi Ferguson is facing one count of Reckless Assault of a Child, a Class […]
JOHNSTOWN, NY
WNYT

Nighttime gunshots under investigation in Troy

Troy police are investigating a report of gunshots late Wednesday evening. Police say people heard gunshots in the area of Glen Avenue & River Street, shortly after 10 p.m. When patrol officers got there, they found no victims or suspects, but police say they did find physical evidence shots were fired. They also found a gun in the road, nearby.
TROY, NY
WNYT

Teen arrested for having gun inside Crossgates

Guilderland police arrested a 19-year old they say had a gun inside Crossgates Mall. James Lunday of Watervliet was in Dick’s Sporting Goods around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police say he was armed with a loaded semi-automatic handgun. Lunday was arraigned in Guilderland Town Court. We reported earlier this week...
GUILDERLAND, NY
WRGB

Man arrested for assaulting off-duty NYS Trooper

HALFMOON, NY (WRGB) - The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is announcing the arrest of a Princetown man after they say he got into a physical altercation with an off-duty New York State Trooper. The Sheriff's Office says 34 year old Steven Dunn was spotted by the Trooper Tuesday , searching...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

38K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy