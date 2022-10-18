APD: Fentanyl and handgun found after investigation
ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Albany Police Department paired with the US Marshal Taskforce carried out an investigation that resulted in the recovery of a loaded .45 caliber handgun and a large quantity of fentanyl. Check back at News10 for more information on the investigation.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
