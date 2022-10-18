Read full article on original website
Cleveland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCleveland, OH
This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenChagrin Falls, OH
State Auditor Keith Faber Honors Maple Heights Mayor Annette Blackwell and Finance Director, Tinita Tillman and StaffBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Major off-price retail chain opening another new location in OhioKristen WaltersWarrensville Heights, OH
Derek Jeter Has 3-Word Reaction To Yankees Defeating Guardians
On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees defeated the Cleveland Guardians in Game 5 of the ALDS by a final score of 5-1. After falling behind 2-1 in the series, the Yankees won two straight games en route to making the American League Championship Series. No one was happier for the Yankees than Derek Jeter.
The New York Yankees’ Treatment of Fans Last Night Was an Absolute Disgrace
The New York Yankees, and Major League Baseball, should be embarrassed today. This has nothing to do with the normal criticisms of baseball: pace of play and lack of relatability to younger audiences being chief among them. No, this has to do with the actions between the hours of 7PM...
Guardians fans fuming after Terry Francona doesn’t challenge awful call
After the Guardians fell in an early hole of their decisive Game 5 against the Yankees, fans lost it when the team didn’t challenge an obvious call. Terry Francona couldn’t have scripted a worst start for his Cleveland Guardians in a decisive Game 5 on Tuesday afternoon of the ALDS series against the New York Yankees.
Yardbarker
Bob Costas off Yankees-Astros ALCS play-by-play duties amid criticisms
For better or for worse, fans of the New York Yankees won't have to worry about legendary broadcaster Bob Costas calling the action when the Bronx Bombers open the American League Championship Series at the Houston Astros Wednesday night. As Anthony Rieber explained for Newsday, TBS has confirmed that Costas...
Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
David Ortiz drops controversial Aaron Judge take that will infuriate Yankees fans
New York Yankees fans are not fond of thinking about Aaron Judge leaving the team this offseason. Unfortunately, that reality may soon be upon them. David Ortiz dropped the name of a team that he thinks would be great for the Yankees’ superstar. In a conversation with Pat Ragazzo...
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Bob Costas Made Embarrassing Error On Air During Yankees-Guardians
Bob Costas has been the subject of plenty of criticism during his first full MLB playoff series in 22 years. At one point during the broadcast of Game 5 between the Guardians and Yankees, Costas mysteriously seemed to say that New York didn't win the World Series in 2009. In...
Sporting News
Why Yankees fans, Gleyber Torres ruthlessly mocked Guardians' Josh Naylor with 'who's your daddy' chant, rock the baby in Game 5 of ALDS
Yankees fans trolled Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor during Tuesday's decisive ALDS Game 5, loudly chanting "Who's your daddy?" at the Cleveland slugger in the win-or-go-home game. Fans chanted and enthusiastically rocked their arms after Naylor flew out in the second inning, hitting the first baseman back for his viral...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
New York Yankees put the screws to fans during rainout
The New York Yankees and Major League Baseball knew exactly what they were doing during Game Five and their weather delay. It was clear that a storm was heading through the area – anyone with a weather app could have seen that. But the Yankees did not appear worried, opening the gates as they did at 5:00 PM. Eventually, at 6:20 PM, they announced that the game, slated to begin at 7:00 PM, would be delayed and more information would be coming soon.
3 people most to blame for Dodgers’ early MLB playoff exit
The Los Angeles Dodgers ran riot during the 2022 MLB regular season, winning 111 games and coasting into the playoffs as the top seed in the National League. Regular season success hasn’t always translated to postseason success for the Dodgers lately, though, and that issue flared up once again, as Los Angeles crashed out of the postseason in the NLDS against the San Diego Padres.
Former Dodgers Pitcher Attends Playoff Game, Flies Completely Under The Radar
Former Dodgers pitcher Zack Greinke has always been famous for being a little bit different than most ballplayers. On Saturday, Greinke added another chapter to that book. Zack and Emily Greinke took their two children to the Astros/Mariners game in Seattle on Saturday, sitting through all 18 innings in Houston’s series-clinching 1-0 win over the Mariners.
Yankees set insane playoff record no one wants to be part of in ALCS loss to Astros
The New York Yankees lost Game 1 of the ALCS Wednesday night to the Houston Astros. In the process, they made history that no team ever desires to make. Yankees batters struck out 17 times during the game. In comparison, Astros hitters were sat down on strikes just twice on Wednesday night. This 15-strikeout discrepancy is the highest strikeout differential in MLB postseason history.
The Yankees have one secret weapon they can utilize in Game 5 of ALDS
The New York Yankees will need to show up offensively in Game 5 of the ALDS on Tuesday afternoon against the Cleveland Guardians. They haven’t scored more than five runs in each of the last four games played, suggesting they haven’t reached their peak capabilities. Game 5 would be a great time for the Bombers’ offense to completely take over and showcase one of their vintage double-digit performances, but it will take everybody and then some to get the job done.
Scenes from a somewhat subdued Yankees celebration: 'We've got plans'
The Yankees had a somewhat subdued celebration in the clubhouse after clinching an ALDS victory, because the Astros await in Houstin in 24 hours.
Did New York City Pull Strings For Hometown Yankees After Game 5 Postponement?
The win-or-go-home Game 5 between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees was postponed late Monday night, only for the visitors to not have a place to stay hours before their makeup back at Yankee Stadium. Given the situation and the high stakes, there’s no way there wasn’t some sort...
VIDEO: Yankees Fans Chant “We Want Houston” Outside Yankee Stadium
Be careful what you ask for, Yankees fans…
Christian Vázquez On Potential Red Sox Reunion: 'I Hope So, I’d Love It'
Houston Astros catcher Christian Vázquez would love to return to the Boston Red Sox after a rocky experience with his new team.
