Hospital beds are full – but not with COVID-19 patients
When COVID-19 hospitalizations hit 433 in January, hospitals were so desperate for space they treated some patients in hallways and sent others to neighboring states. But even as the number of COVID-19 patients has plummeted, hospital beds remain in high demand. On Sunday, the most recent data available, just 10...
This Arizona City Is Among The Best for Mental Wellness
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the best cities in the US for mental wellness.
Biden administration seeks to expand 24/7 mental health care
The government announced plans Tuesday to award millions of dollars in grants to expand all-hours mental health and substance abuse care in more communities around the country.“Today we’re talking about providing to Americans 24/7 support for crisis care,” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said. “That’s something that’s only been available to some, in some places. But depending on your income and ZIP code, you could be totally out of luck. That’s going to start to change.”There are more than 400 community behavior health clinics across 46 states that provide 24-hour care for any child or adult who...
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
Physicians hesitate to treat patients with disabilities, Health Affairs finds
Physicians are feeling overwhelmed by the demands of practicing medicine generally, but in particular by the demands of the Americans With Disabilities Act of 1990, leading many to experience hesitation when treating people with disabilities, finds a new survey published by Health Affairs. Some physicians feel they were inadequately reimbursed...
healthleadersmedia.com
Teamwork: The Key to the Most-Effective Dementia Home Care
Innovative training program for dementia home caregivers calls for a team-based approach. Team-centered training is the foundation of an innovative new training program designed to help home care teams solve dementia-related challenges. ComForCare and At Your Side Home Care have launched the DementiaWise® training video series designed to change the...
News-Medical.net
Study: Health insurance companies may be overpaying for common radiology services
Health insurance companies may be overpaying for common radiology services, according to a study published in Radiology, a journal of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). Many commercial plans are leaving money on the table when negotiating price with hospitals, especially for expensive CT and MRI scans. High prices...
beckerspayer.com
UnitedHealth Group has expanded its behavioral health network by 25%
UnitedHealth Group has expanded its behavioral health network by 25 percent "over the last couple of years," according to president and COO Dirk McMahon. Mr. McMahon told investors on a third quarter earnings call Oct. 14 that the network expansion includes complementary behavioral clinical practices that are owned and operated by Optum.
Stimulus Money Of $266 Million To Build Public Health Workforce
The US government will use over $266 million from the American Rescue Plan. The aim is to expand the nation's community and public health workforce. The investments will total $1.1 billion. It will go to areas; such as community health, outreach, and health education workers periodically over a few years. The funding will help public and community health workers. These groups faced intense workloads, backlash, and burnout during the pandemic. The stress for healthcare workers remains high. Other health issues are increasing, and these professionals are the primary carers. (source)
What Will It Cost Aging Parents To Age In Place At Home?
You may know some aging folks who are staying in their own homes with caregivers helping as they lose independence. By far, most people want to stay in their own homes rather than go to a senior community. Maybe you’ve never calculated what that can cost. Medicare does not pay for home care, as it is considered “custodial” rather than “medical”.
POLITICO
Care is coming — on wheels
Health care is getting more nimble as providers repurpose Covid vaccination vans for new needs. President Joe Biden this week signed a bill into law — dubbed the MOBILE Health Care Act — from Sens. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine), which would allow federally qualified health centers funded by Medicare and Medicaid to offer mobile health care clinics.
KevinMD.com
26 hours in a day: the impossible math and timing of providing quality care
You recently told me that I have the physician’s group’s highest patient satisfaction scores. This doesn’t surprise me. I know what makes me great: I take time. I let patients tell their stories. I listen, educate and collaborate. When I don’t know something, I find the answer. I am the poster woman for “AIDET.”
How Does Health Insurance Work?
Health insurance is a legal agreement that commits an insurer to covering all or a portion of a person's medical costs in return for a regular premium. According to Molly Moore, co-founder and chief health plan officer at health insurance start-up Decent, "it's to keep you from reaching financial ruin should you run into an emergency." She explains that some people get health insurance because they are aware of lingering medical problems that need to be addressed, while others do it out of fear of an unforeseeable future event.
Psych Centra
BEAM: Holistic Care That Honors Identity Is Crucial For Wellness
BEAM shares the healing impact of the Black Mental Health & Healing Justice (BMHHJ) Peer Support Training. How can people of color navigate healthcare systems, where they have continually experienced harm both as practitioners and patients, while honoring their individual needs?. The Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective (BEAM) is...
MedicalXpress
New tool helps primary care providers address chronic pain and opioid prescribing
The Chronic Pain OneSheet, a clinical decision support tool developed by the Indiana University Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health, is now available for all primary care providers this month at Eskenazi Health. Designed to help primary care providers treat patients with chronic pain, OneSheet aggregates all relevant pain-related...
getnews.info
CareHive Introducing New Approach to Patient and Site of Care Navigation
“CareHive is launching a new tool and service to help improve Site of Care selection, reducing costs and improving outcomes for patients.”. CareHive is launching a new tool and service to help improve Site of Care selection, reducing costs and improving outcomes for patients. Houston, TX – Patient frustrations and...
Psychiatric Times
Mental Health Stigma for Providers: A Hidden Challenge Among Us
Stigma poses a serious risk to quality of care and accessibility. The stigma that continues among health care providers in psychiatry, psychology, and other mental health professions both is ironic and poses a serious risk to quality care, accessibility, and societal efforts to reduce mental health stigma. Stigma is defined as a “social process, experienced or anticipated, characterized by exclusion, rejection, blame or devaluation that results from experience or reasonable anticipation of an adverse social judgment about a person or group.”1,2 There is a glaring misconception that mental health stigma is less pronounced within psychiatric settings, but research has continuously debunked this claim.
KevinMD.com
The perioperative surgical home: a model to tackle today’s pressing health care issues
The health care landscape has never been more complex. A deadly and enduring pandemic; health care delivery challenges that leave some communities at higher risk for adverse outcomes; an opioid crisis that takes nearly 200 American lives per day; and an ever-evolving regulatory climate. In the midst of these challenges, health care organizations are pressured to decrease costs and transition to value-based care.
D.C. and Maryland Among Locations with Lowest Prevalence of Mental Illness; Greater Access to Care
The District of Columbia counts among the top 10 states with the best mental health, or the combination of the lowest prevalence of mental illness and greater access to care, according to Mental Health America’s annual State of Mental Health in America report. Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Delaware, Connecticut, New...
healthleadersmedia.com
The Way Forward: Healthcare Organizations Must Reenergize Staff Even as COVID Continues
One chief physician executive says the primary COVID-19 challenge now is "getting everyone to think about it as an endemic versus a pandemic." Now that COVID-19 has reached an endemic phase, one of the biggest challenges facing healthcare organizations is to "recharge batteries" for healthcare workers who have been on the frontline of the pandemic, saysJordan Asher, MD, executive vice president and chief physician executive at Sentara Healthcare.
