CHICAGO (CBS) -- A sport-utility vehicle crashed into at least one Chicago Police squad car in Wrigleyville Friday night.CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported the SUV hit at least one squad car before smashing into a parked Cadillac on Sheffield Avenue between School Street and Belmont Avenue.Police said officers were conducting a traffic stop when the driver of the vehicle reversed and struck the officer. The driver of the SUV fled in the car and struck the parked Cadillac before attempting to flee on foot, police said. Police captured the driver following a foot pursuit, in the 900 block of West School Street, and was taken into custody. Two officers were injured during the foot chase. All three officers were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.No further information was made available. Charges are pending.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 43 MINUTES AGO