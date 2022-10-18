Read full article on original website
Related
Prison nurse, 25, who was jailed for six months over 'flirtatious' calls with 'manipulative' inmate is likely to be isolated behind bars for her own safety
A prison nurse who was jailed for six months over 'flirtatious' calls with a 'manipulative' inmate is likely to be isolated behind bars for her own safety. Elyse Hibbs, from Manchester, admitted misconduct in public office by having an 'inappropriate relationship' with the prisoner while working at HMP Parc in Bridgend.
iheart.com
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Self-Defense: Black Woman Won’t Be Charged In Shooting Death Of Firefighter Who Was Choking Her Male Friend At Gas Station
Black woman won't be charged for fatal shooting of a firefighter named Anthony “Tony” Santi during a fight with a her friend at gas station
3 officers hurt after SUV hits squad car, foot pursuit in Wrigleyville
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A sport-utility vehicle crashed into at least one Chicago Police squad car in Wrigleyville Friday night.CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported the SUV hit at least one squad car before smashing into a parked Cadillac on Sheffield Avenue between School Street and Belmont Avenue.Police said officers were conducting a traffic stop when the driver of the vehicle reversed and struck the officer. The driver of the SUV fled in the car and struck the parked Cadillac before attempting to flee on foot, police said. Police captured the driver following a foot pursuit, in the 900 block of West School Street, and was taken into custody. Two officers were injured during the foot chase. All three officers were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.No further information was made available. Charges are pending.
Comments / 0