CBS Austin

Austin Police Operation Blue Santa celebrates 50 years of holiday help for our neighbors

Back in 1972, Austin Police Operation Blue Santa took flight, and now, 50 years and thousands of assisted families later, they are hard at work to deliver food and toys to families in need during the holiday season. President of Austin Police Operation Blue Santa, Margarine Beaman, joined Trevor Scott with more about how we can all help them make magic for our Austin neighbors.
CBS Austin

Texas Book Festival is back live in-person after two years of virtual programing

Bookworms, literature lovers, avid readers, and more after 2 years of virtual and hybrid programming, The 27th Annual Texas Book Festival is back in the state capitol and along Austin's iconic Congress Avenue. Fest Literary Director, Matthew Patin, and Participating Author Amanda Eyre Ward join Trevor Scott to share why...
CBS Austin

One person killed in auto-pedestrian crash in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — One person has died following an auto-pedestrian collision Wednesday night in South Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS said the call came in at 9:25 p.m. reporting a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near South I-35 service road and East Oltorf Street. ATCEMS said the person on...
CBS Austin

Travis County woman waits on hold with 911 for 15 minutes, husband dies from heart attack

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's 9-1-1 call center continues to see a major staffing shortage. In a newly released campaign ad for Travis County Judge Candidate Rupal Chaudhari, a woman says when her husband was having a heart attack she called 9-1-1 and was on hold for 15 minutes. Tanya Gotcher told CBS Austin that her husband died that day while waiting for an ambulance to show up.
CBS Austin

Formula One expected to rev up Austin's recovery from coronavirus pandemic

AUSTIN, Texas — Music festivals, football and soccer games, and this weekend's Formula One races are revving up Austin's recovery from COVID-19. Austin hotels are filling up faster and charging more. Many local restaurants are booked solid weeks before big events. But while weekend event tourism is back to pre-pandemic levels, business travel is still in recovery mode.
CBS Austin

Austin 4th-grader breaks World Record for solving Rubik’s Cube blindfolded

Austin, tx — How many 9-year-old kids can say that they have a Rubik’s Cube world record? The holder of the World Records India title of ‘Youngest Cuber to Solve 3x3x3 Blindfolded” can! Vyom Sharma, a 4th-Grade student at Harmony School of Endeavor – Austin (HSEnd), began his journey at 4 years old and reached his current pinnacle of success in 2021 as an 8-year-old champion cuber. This school year, he began mentoring other student cubers at HSEnd.
CBS Austin

One person injured in SW Austin auto-motorcycle crash

One person was taken to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle in southwest Austin Thursday afternoon. ALSO | Motorcyclist killed after being thrown off I-35 flyover during crash in South Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS, the Austin Fire Department and the Westlake...
CBS Austin

Austin ranks #2 fastest-growing city according to new report

AUSTIN, Texas — A new report from the University of North Carolina’s Kenan Institute of Private Enterprise shows Austin’s growth continues to skyrocket. The report ranks Austin as the #2 fastest-growing city in the U.S. out of the 50 largest metropolitan areas. The Kenan Institute launched the...
CBS Austin

Q2 and Austin FC are ready to honor new non-profits with a Q-mmunity Gives grant!

The inspiring Q-mmunity Gives grant program returns after launching last year. Now 3 local non-profits have a chance to get a $50,000 grant from Austin FC and Q2 to help continue their important work in the central Texas community. Q2's Kelley Coffman joined us on the show to share more about the program and application process.
CBS Austin

Mother, daughter accused of drugging & robbing victims in Downtown Austin

A mother and daughter accused of drugging and robbing people earlier this year while posing as rideshare drivers in Downtown Austin have been arrested, according to police. The alleged robberies that police know of happened over the weekend of February 11-13 in the West 6th and Rainey Street area. CBS...
CBS Austin

Local non-profit announces affordable housing development in NE Austin

Local non-profit BiGAUSTIN announced the development of a $65 million resource center and affordable housing neighborhood in Northeast Austin. It will be an equity joint venture with Banc of America Community Development Company, LLC. The ASPIRE development will be located on the northeast corner of East Braker Lane and Wedgewood...
