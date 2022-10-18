Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
Formula One doubles/triples the cost of hotel rooms as far as San Marcos
Circuit of the Americas is ready to host its 10th Formula One race this weekend. The United States Grand Prix brought in $434 million in spending in 2021 and this year that number is expected to go even higher. The tourist dollars aren't limited to Austin. Round Rock, Georgetown, and...
CBS Austin
Barton Springs Edwards Aquifer Conservation District enters critical drought restrictions
AUSTIN, Texas — Today, Barton Springs Edwards Aquifer Conservation District is sounding the alarm. For the first time in almost a decade, they're entering critical drought, Stage III restrictions. There are two drought triggers they look at to make the determination: Barton Springs and Lovelady Monitor Well. Earlier this...
CBS Austin
Austin Police Operation Blue Santa celebrates 50 years of holiday help for our neighbors
Back in 1972, Austin Police Operation Blue Santa took flight, and now, 50 years and thousands of assisted families later, they are hard at work to deliver food and toys to families in need during the holiday season. President of Austin Police Operation Blue Santa, Margarine Beaman, joined Trevor Scott with more about how we can all help them make magic for our Austin neighbors.
CBS Austin
Grease fire breaks out at long-time East Austin restaurant, Sam's Bar-B-Que
AUSTIN, Texas — A grease fire broke out in an iconic East Austin restaurant Wednesday morning. The Austin Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Sam's Bar-B-Que at 2000 E. 12th Street around 8:50 a.m. Fire crews quickly attacked the flames and extinguished the fire by 9:04 a.m.
CBS Austin
Caught on camera: Woman steals 14-foot Halloween skeleton from NW Austin neighborhood
AUSTIN, Texas — A woman was caught on camera stealing a 14-foot Halloween skeleton from a northwest Austin neighborhood in broad daylight and the owner needs the public's help in locating it. A Ring camera captured the moment a white SUV parks in front of Grazia Ruskin's house located...
CBS Austin
Surf Lakes signs agreement to build "biggest surf park development on the planet"
Surf Lakes is coming to Austin to build the "biggest surf park development on the planet." The 400-acre Pura Vida community will consist of restaurants, hotels, retail shopping and residential buildings with a 12-acre Surf Lake at its center. According to the Surf Lakes website, the community will be located...
CBS Austin
UT's new Big Bertha II was made by hand in Austin and ready to rumble
AUSTIN, Texas — Its rumble is as big as Texas. It leads the rally cry for hundreds of thousands of fans. And now, after a hundred years, the legacy of an iconic drum will have new life!. We’re talking about Big Bertha, a giant bass drum that leads the...
CBS Austin
Texas Book Festival is back live in-person after two years of virtual programing
Bookworms, literature lovers, avid readers, and more after 2 years of virtual and hybrid programming, The 27th Annual Texas Book Festival is back in the state capitol and along Austin's iconic Congress Avenue. Fest Literary Director, Matthew Patin, and Participating Author Amanda Eyre Ward join Trevor Scott to share why...
CBS Austin
Motorcyclist killed after being thrown off I-35 flyover during crash in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — One person died after crashing on a motorcycle on Interstate 35 and falling off a flyover in South Austin early Thursday morning. According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the crash happened around 1:13 a.m. on South I-35 Northbound as they were getting onto the East Ben White Boulevard eastbound ramp.
CBS Austin
One person killed in auto-pedestrian crash in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — One person has died following an auto-pedestrian collision Wednesday night in South Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS said the call came in at 9:25 p.m. reporting a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near South I-35 service road and East Oltorf Street. ATCEMS said the person on...
CBS Austin
Travis County woman waits on hold with 911 for 15 minutes, husband dies from heart attack
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's 9-1-1 call center continues to see a major staffing shortage. In a newly released campaign ad for Travis County Judge Candidate Rupal Chaudhari, a woman says when her husband was having a heart attack she called 9-1-1 and was on hold for 15 minutes. Tanya Gotcher told CBS Austin that her husband died that day while waiting for an ambulance to show up.
CBS Austin
Formula One expected to rev up Austin's recovery from coronavirus pandemic
AUSTIN, Texas — Music festivals, football and soccer games, and this weekend's Formula One races are revving up Austin's recovery from COVID-19. Austin hotels are filling up faster and charging more. Many local restaurants are booked solid weeks before big events. But while weekend event tourism is back to pre-pandemic levels, business travel is still in recovery mode.
CBS Austin
Austin 4th-grader breaks World Record for solving Rubik’s Cube blindfolded
Austin, tx — How many 9-year-old kids can say that they have a Rubik’s Cube world record? The holder of the World Records India title of ‘Youngest Cuber to Solve 3x3x3 Blindfolded” can! Vyom Sharma, a 4th-Grade student at Harmony School of Endeavor – Austin (HSEnd), began his journey at 4 years old and reached his current pinnacle of success in 2021 as an 8-year-old champion cuber. This school year, he began mentoring other student cubers at HSEnd.
CBS Austin
One person injured in SW Austin auto-motorcycle crash
One person was taken to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle in southwest Austin Thursday afternoon. ALSO | Motorcyclist killed after being thrown off I-35 flyover during crash in South Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS, the Austin Fire Department and the Westlake...
CBS Austin
Austin ranks #2 fastest-growing city according to new report
AUSTIN, Texas — A new report from the University of North Carolina’s Kenan Institute of Private Enterprise shows Austin’s growth continues to skyrocket. The report ranks Austin as the #2 fastest-growing city in the U.S. out of the 50 largest metropolitan areas. The Kenan Institute launched the...
CBS Austin
Fiery semi-truck crash briefly shuts down SH 71 in Bastrop County
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — A fiery crash involving a semi-truck shut down State Highway 71 in Bastrop County Thursday morning. The crash happened around 4 a.m. at the SH 71 and Pope Bend Road intersection -- near Cedar Creek High School. Police had the highway closed in both directions...
CBS Austin
Q2 and Austin FC are ready to honor new non-profits with a Q-mmunity Gives grant!
The inspiring Q-mmunity Gives grant program returns after launching last year. Now 3 local non-profits have a chance to get a $50,000 grant from Austin FC and Q2 to help continue their important work in the central Texas community. Q2's Kelley Coffman joined us on the show to share more about the program and application process.
CBS Austin
Mother, daughter accused of drugging & robbing victims in Downtown Austin
A mother and daughter accused of drugging and robbing people earlier this year while posing as rideshare drivers in Downtown Austin have been arrested, according to police. The alleged robberies that police know of happened over the weekend of February 11-13 in the West 6th and Rainey Street area. CBS...
CBS Austin
Local non-profit announces affordable housing development in NE Austin
Local non-profit BiGAUSTIN announced the development of a $65 million resource center and affordable housing neighborhood in Northeast Austin. It will be an equity joint venture with Banc of America Community Development Company, LLC. The ASPIRE development will be located on the northeast corner of East Braker Lane and Wedgewood...
CBS Austin
Pre-trial hearing in ATX pro cyclist murder case looks at what evidence jury will see
AUSTIN, Texas — A high-profile murder trial is just days away from getting underway here in Austin. Kaitlin Armstrong was in court Wednesday for a pretrial hearing before she goes on trial Monday accused of killing professional cyclist Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson. This hearing focused on how evidence was gathered.
