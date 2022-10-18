ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UVA in the NBA: Nine Wahoos on NBA Rosters on Opening Night

By Matt Newton
 2 days ago

Nine former Virginia men's basketball players are on NBA rosters to start the 2022-2023 season

The 2022-2023 NBA season begins on Tuesday night with a pair of opening-night games between Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics as well as the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. As the National Basketball Association commences its 77th season, there are nine former Virginia men's basketball players who are currently on NBA rosters on standard contracts or two-way deals.

Here's a quick snapshot of each former Wahoo in the NBA:

Malcolm Brogdon - Boston Celtics

Experience: 7th NBA Season (UVA '16)

Salary: $22,600,000

Depth Chart Position: 2nd Point Guard/2nd Shooting Guard

2021-2022 Stats: 19.1 ppg, 5.9 apg, 4.2 rpg, 44.8% FG, 31.2% 3pt FG

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Mamadi Diakite - Cleveland Cavaliers

Experience: 3rd NBA Season (UVA '20)

Salary: $509,891 (Two-Way)

Depth Chart Position: 5th Center/Third Power Forward

2021-2022 Stats: 4.3 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 53.2% FG

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Gill - Washington Wizards

Experience: 3rd NBA Season (UVA '16) - Gill played professionally in Turkey and Russia from 2016-2020

Salary: $1,836,090

Depth Chart Position: 3rd Power Forward

2021-2022 Stats: 4.1 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 53.2% FG

Scott Taetsch/USA TODAY Sports

Joe Harris - Brooklyn Nets

Experience: 9th NBA Season (UVA '14)

Salary: $18,642,857

Depth Chart Position: Starting Shooting Guard

2021-2022 Stats: 11.3 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 1.0 apg, 45.2% FG, 46.6% 3pt FG

Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports

Sam Hauser - Boston Celtics

Experience: 2nd NBA season (UVA '21)

Salary: $1,637,966

Depth Chart Position: 3rd Small Forward/5th Power Forward

2021-2022 Stats: 2.5 ppg, 1.1 rpg, 46.0% FG, 43.2% 3pt FG

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

De'Andre Hunter - Atlanta Hawks

Experience: 4th NBA Season (UVA '19)

Salary: $9,835,881 - this is the final year of Hunter's rookie contract. He will begin to make $23.7 million per year next season as part of his contract extension with the Atlanta Hawks.

Depth Chart Position: Starting Small Forward

2021-2022 Stats: 13.4 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 1.3 apg, 44.2% FG, 37.9% 3pt FG

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Ty Jerome - Golden State Warriors

Experience: 4th NBA season (UVA '19)

Salary: $508,891 (Two-Way with Warriors), $4,220,057 (owed from Houston Rockets for final year of rookie contract)

Depth Chart Position: 3rd Point Guard

2021-2022 Stats: 7.1 ppg, 2.3 apg, 1.2 rpg, 37.8% FG, 29.0% 3pt FG

D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Braxton Key - Detroit Pistons

Experience: 2nd NBA season (UVA '20)

Salary: $502,080 (Two-Way)

Depth Chart Position: 3rd Power Forward

2021-2022 Stats: 7.2 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 45.8% FG

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Trey Murphy III - New Orleans Pelicans

Experience: 2nd NBA season (UVA '21)

Salary: $3,206,520

Depth Chart Position: 2nd Small Forward

2021-2022 Stats: 5.4 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 39.4% FG, 38.2% 3pt FG

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

