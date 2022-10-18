ECSO deputies searching for suspect in Creighton Road armed robbery of bank
Escambia County Sheriff's Office deputies are looking for a suspect in the armed robbery of a Creighton Road bank on Tuesday.
ECSO spokeswoman Morgan Lewis told the News Journal a man robbed the Hancock Whitney Bank on Creighton Road using a weapon.
Lewis said deputies were searching for a male with a red jacket with a white bag.
No further details were released.
This is a developing story.
