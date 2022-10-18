ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanibel, FL

DeSantis hand delivers $1,000 checks to Sanibel and Captiva first responders on Tuesday

By Samantha Neely, Fort Myers News-Press
 2 days ago
Gov. Ron DeSantis visited Sanibel Island Tuesday to personally deliver $1,000 recognition payments to Sanibel and Captiva first responders impacted by Hurricane Ian.

The checks were given out to first responders from the Sanibel Fire & Rescue District, the Captiva Island Fire Control District and the Upper Captiva Fire Protection & Rescue Service District.

These payments were distributed through the Florida Essential First Responder Recognition Payment Program, passed by the Florida Legislature during the 2022 legislative session.

“We are proud of the hard work and selflessness that our first responders demonstrate every day, especially when communities are relying on them more than ever,” DeSantis said. “For nearly three weeks, first responders in Southwest Florida have been working day and night in the wake of Hurricane Ian to save lives and help their communities. I am glad we were able to bring Sanibel Island, Captiva Island, and Upper Captiva Island first responders their $1,000 bonuses to show our appreciation for their dedication.”

Natural impacts:Sanibel wildlife after Hurricane Ian

Southwest Florida first responders receive checks after Ian

These recognition payment checks were mailed prior to Hurricane Ian hitting; however, they were unable to be delivered to impacted areas following the storm. An additional 400 checks that were not able to be delivered were sent to departments across Southwest Florida in an effort to provide first responders with these bonuses as quickly as possible.

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity administers the one-time recognition bonuses of up to $1,000, after taxes, for first responders employed by a local government as of May 1 of this year.

The 2022–2023 General Appropriations Act passed by the Florida Legislature during the 2022 Legislative Session includes $125 million for the Florida Essential First Responders Recognition Program.

Also: DeSantis holds Hurricane Ian recovery roundtable with Southwest Florida businesses

Recipients eligible for the First Responder Recognition program include police officers, sheriff’s deputies, paramedics, emergency medical technicians, and firefighters employed by local governments throughout the state.

“DEO is proud to support our state’s first responders by administering the Florida Essential First Responder Recognition Payment Program under the leadership of Governor DeSantis,” DEO Secretary Dane Eagle said. “Today, it was an honor to present recognition payments to Sanibel Island, Captiva Island, and Upper Captiva Island first responders. These women and men are working day-in and day-out to respond to the impacts of Hurricane Ian and help their communities begin to recover, while they are on their own personal road to recovery.”

