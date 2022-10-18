ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax, VA

fairfaxcounty.gov

Proposed Bowman Towne Court Redevelopment Enters New Phase of Planning with Extensive Community Outreach

At their October 20 meeting, the commissioners of the Fairfax County Redevelopment and Housing Authority (FCRHA) voted to approve an Interim Agreement with developer, Foulger-Pratt, for the proposed redevelopment of the Bowman Towne Court affordable housing community and the construction of a new facility for the Reston Regional Library. The...
FAIRFAX, VA
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Thrift Shops in Virginia?

- Thrift shops in Virginia are a great place to find unique items. These stores accept donations as well. Check out these stores to find out the hours of operation and donation policies. You'll find various store items, from designer clothing to used books. There's also a great selection of jewelry and accessories.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
theburn.com

Persian pastry shop opens today in Old Ashburn

A new Persian-style pastry shop is ready for primetime in Ashburn. It’s called Four Season Pastry and it’s set up shop along Ashburn Road in the Old Ashburn neighborhood. The Burn first told readers about Four Season back in April. A new retail and office building next door to The Wining Butcher had been constructed and the pastry shop was one of the first tenants signed.
travellens.co

16 Best Things to Do in Reston, VA

Nestled among the trees and hills of Northern Virginia, Reston in Fairfax County is a beautiful town that offers plenty of things to do for tourists and residents alike. From its charming downtown district to the many parks and trails that wind their way through the area, there’s something for everyone in Reston.
RESTON, VA
alxnow.com

Alexandria’s City Hall just got an F rating, and renovation is years away

Alexandria’s City Hall just got an F rating in a new facility report, and long-awaited renovations are still years away. Redevelopment of the aging site got shelved when the pandemic struck in 2020. The design phase for the $70 million project will get underway next year, as will a public engagement process to renovate the landscaping, plaza and garage structure at Market Square.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fairfaxcounty.gov

Fairfax County to Send Letter to Correct the State’s Inaccurate Voter Mailing

The Virginia Department of Elections mailed voters in the Towns of Clifton, Herndon and Vienna incorrect information about their polling place. To correct the state's mistake, the Fairfax County Office of Elections will mail voters in these three towns a personalized letter with their correct polling place name, location and precinct.
FAIRFAX, VA
livability.com

Central Virginia Celebrates Black-Owned Wineries

Black-owned wineries tell the story of their craft and how business in the Central Virginia region is ripe for growth. ‘Wine doesn’t have to be this untouchable and unreachable societal thing.’. Black-owned wineries are among the smallest minority of winemakers. Still, Central Virginia is proud to have two: Sweet...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Washingtonian.com

A Stunning Victorian Brownstone in Dupont Circle’s Most Iconic Block

Gorgeous, south facing 1885 Victorian brownstone on one of the most iconic blocks in Dupont Circle. Amazing natural light and beautiful architectural details both inside and out. Estimated 4350 sq ft per floor plans. The main floor has soaring 10’4 ceilings and high ceilings on all upper floors. Large south...
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

“$400k car abandoned in Shaw?”

Thanks to Jay for sending: “What a way to walk up? This seemingly abandoned luxury car in Shaw has seen better days. And they got a ticket too!”. Shots Fired near Nats Park Friday Night and early Morning shots fired at 9th and T St, NW. Prince Of Petworth...
WASHINGTON, DC

