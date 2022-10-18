ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Oprah-loved Spanx collection now includes a jumpsuit and blazer

By Hannah Southwick
Oprah might want to make room in her closet for some new “favorites.”

The media mogul is famously a fan of Spanx’s Perfect Pants ($148), which landed a coveted spot on her Favorite Things List in 2019.

Now, the brand’s Perfect Collection is expanding with two new style staples: the Perfect Blazer ($248) and the Perfect Jumpsuit ($228), both made of the same smoothing premium ponte fabric Oprah loved in the “ultra-flattering” pants.

“In sizes XS to 3X, they have built-in tummy control, so you don’t need to wear compression gear underneath — you’re already Spanxed!” Winfrey raved of the bestselling bottoms, saying she called Spanx founder Sara Blakely to “applaud her” after slipping on the style.

The blazer and jumpsuit are both available in the same size range — and thanks to “hidden core shaping technology,” the latter promises a similarly already-Spanxed effect.

The machine-washable, classic black one-piece makes for an instantly put-together outfit, featuring a flare cut and four-way stretch.

The Perfect Jumpsuit ($228)

As for the Perfect Blazer? The similarly stretchy design comes in the brand’s “got ya covered” length, designed to cover the butt.

The Perfect Blazer ($248)

In addition to listing Spanx products among her favorites — she also featured the Higher Power Capri ($28) in 2000 — Oprah became an investor in the brand in 2021, along with Reese Witherspoon and Bumble CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd.

Her original favorites have also seen a refresh in the time since, as the brand added Wide Leg ($168) and Kick Flare ($148) styles of the Perfect Pant last month.

The Perfect Collection also now includes three dresses: the Perfect Fit & Flare ($188), Perfect Sheath ($198) and Perfect A-Line 3/4 Sleeve ($198).

With so many options available, it’s no wonder so many celebrities’ favorite shapewear , leggings and other fashion favorites are thanks to Spanx.

