At their October 20 meeting, the commissioners of the Fairfax County Redevelopment and Housing Authority (FCRHA) voted to approve an Interim Agreement with developer, Foulger-Pratt, for the proposed redevelopment of the Bowman Towne Court affordable housing community and the construction of a new facility for the Reston Regional Library. The...

FAIRFAX, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO