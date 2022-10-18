ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax, VA

fairfaxcounty.gov

Proposed Bowman Towne Court Redevelopment Enters New Phase of Planning with Extensive Community Outreach

At their October 20 meeting, the commissioners of the Fairfax County Redevelopment and Housing Authority (FCRHA) voted to approve an Interim Agreement with developer, Foulger-Pratt, for the proposed redevelopment of the Bowman Towne Court affordable housing community and the construction of a new facility for the Reston Regional Library. The...
FAIRFAX, VA
fairfaxcounty.gov

Two FCPL Employees Win Awards at the 2022 Virginia Library Association Conference

NORFOLK, Va. - The Virginia Library Association (VLA) recognized two Fairfax County Public Library (FCPL) staff members at the organization’s awards banquet on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Sylvia Enriquez and Wilma Andrade are a part of a group of 11 recognized the ceremony honoring librarians and library staff in Virginia for their dedication and contribution to the communities they serve.
FAIRFAX, VA

