Who should be the Sames Caller-Times High School Athlete of the Week?

Running backs across the Corpus Christi area had a banner week last Friday and several are among the finalists for the Sames Caller-Times High School Athlete of the Week.

West Oso's Elijah Huff became the fifth running back to eclipse 400 yards in South Texas history, with a 407-yard, five touchdown effort. Huff added two receiving touchdowns in a win against Robstown.

In the same game, Robstown's Edward Diaz amassed 256 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

Gregory-Portland's Dalvin Batts finished with 205 yards and three touchdowns rushing in the Wildcats' win against Edcouch-Elsa.

THIS WEEK'S NOMINEES

• Dalvin Batts, Gregory-Portland football — Batts had 21 carries for 205 yards and three touchdowns in the Wildcats' District 14-5A Division II win against Edcouch-Elsa

• Joseph Benavides, Hebbronville football — Benavides had 19 carries for 199 yards and two touchdowns in a district win against Odem.

• Pierson Cazalas, London football — Cazalas caught seven passes for 179 yards and four touchdowns, traveling 49, 58, 18 and 30 yards in the Pirates win against Palacios.

• Edward Diaz, Robstown football — Diaz carried 28 times for 256 yards and four touchdowns in a district contest against West Oso.

• Monique Gonzalez, Calallen volleyball — Gonzalez tallied 40 digs, three assists, one kill and one ace in the Wildcats' district wins against Bishop and Alice.

• Messiah Hernandez, Rockport-Fulton volleyball — Hernandez tallied 32 assists and four blocks in a four-set district win against Sinton.

• Elijah Huff, West Oso football — Huff ran for 407 yards and five touchdowns and caught two passes for 57 yards and two touchdowns in a district win against Robstown.

• Justin Ramirez, Sinton boys cross country — Ramirez won the District 30-4A cross country boys individual title in a time of 16:56.94, more than 45 seconds faster than the second-place finisher.

