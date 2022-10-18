ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Who should be the Sames Caller-Times High School Athlete of the Week?

By Quinton Martinez, Corpus Christi Caller Times
 2 days ago
Running backs across the Corpus Christi area had a banner week last Friday and several are among the finalists for the Sames Caller-Times High School Athlete of the Week.

The Caller-Times is taking weekly nominations and will release a list of finalists for the High School Athlete of the Week each Tuesday.

Students in all varsity sports are eligible to be nominated. The poll will close on Thursday and the winners will be announced Friday each week.

West Oso's Elijah Huff became the fifth running back to eclipse 400 yards in South Texas history, with a 407-yard, five touchdown effort. Huff added two receiving touchdowns in a win against Robstown.

In the same game, Robstown's Edward Diaz amassed 256 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

Gregory-Portland's Dalvin Batts finished with 205 yards and three touchdowns rushing in the Wildcats' win against Edcouch-Elsa.

Nominations are due by 5 p.m. Monday and can be submitted through email at ctsports@caller.com, by messaging the Caller-Times through its Facebook page, or on Twitter @CallerSports.

Take a moment to look at some of the top performances in the last week and vote on caller.com or below.

THIS WEEK'S NOMINEES

• Dalvin Batts, Gregory-Portland football — Batts had 21 carries for 205 yards and three touchdowns in the Wildcats' District 14-5A Division II win against Edcouch-Elsa

• Joseph Benavides, Hebbronville football — Benavides had 19 carries for 199 yards and two touchdowns in a district win against Odem.

• Pierson Cazalas, London football — Cazalas caught seven passes for 179 yards and four touchdowns, traveling 49, 58, 18 and 30 yards in the Pirates win against Palacios.

• Edward Diaz, Robstown football — Diaz carried 28 times for 256 yards and four touchdowns in a district contest against West Oso.

• Monique Gonzalez, Calallen volleyball — Gonzalez tallied 40 digs, three assists, one kill and one ace in the Wildcats' district wins against Bishop and Alice.

• Messiah Hernandez, Rockport-Fulton volleyball — Hernandez tallied 32 assists and four blocks in a four-set district win against Sinton.

• Elijah Huff, West Oso football — Huff ran for 407 yards and five touchdowns and caught two passes for 57 yards and two touchdowns in a district win against Robstown.

• Justin Ramirez, Sinton boys cross country — Ramirez won the District 30-4A cross country boys individual title in a time of 16:56.94, more than 45 seconds faster than the second-place finisher.

