York County, PA

York County’s economic recovery from the COVID pandemic is well underway

By Silas Chamberlin
 2 days ago
For the past three years, the York County Economic Alliance (YCEA) has published a lengthy, data-rich report analyzing COVID-19’s impact on York County’s economy and made the report available to the public.

In 2020 and 2021, the data reports—prepared in partnership with economic consulting firm Fourth Economy—informed the work of the YoCo Strong Recovery Task in developing recommendations for our county commissioners and other policymakers as they considered how to allocate $132 million in federal and state pandemic recovery funds to the highest and best uses.

Last year at this time, we concluded that York County remained in an “economic crisis.” But our 2022 report reveals a more optimistic picture. Despite anxiety about inflation, potential recession, and ongoing workforce and supply disruptions, York County’s economy is remarkably robust and recovery from the pandemic is well underway. We can’t allow that positive trajectory, however, to mask ongoing weaknesses in our recovery that require our ongoing attention.

Unemployment in York County has returned to pre-pandemic levels, which is a testament to the availability of jobs for those seeking them. But our low unemployment is also due in part to 6,400 workers leaving the workforce. This departure is especially evident amongst the numbers of women and black workers, which declined by 5.1% and 7.5% respectively. This is a troubling continuation of trends during the height of the pandemic when barriers to employment, such as childcare and transportation, kept a disproportionate number of women and people of color from returning to the workforce.

For those who remained in the workforce, most sectors experienced significant wage increases during the past three years. Since 2019, wages in manufacturing, health care, retail, and the retail and hospitality sectors increased by nearly 14%. This is especially important in York because those are our three largest employment sectors, meaning that most York County employees saw a double-digit increase in wages in the last three years. However, with an inflation rate hovering around 9% for the same period, workers frustratingly have lost much of the value of those increased wages to higher costs for consumer goods. Even so, take-home pay has increased for most York County workers despite inflation.

One of the most rapidly increasing potential expenses for households has been the cost of a home. At the time of our study, York County’s median home listing price was $325,900. This is an increase of 42% from pre-pandemic levels and outpaces the statewide average by 14%, meaning that the typical York County home costs roughly $45,000 more than comparable homes elsewhere in the state. These escalating costs are due in part to historic levels of demand for a limited supply of homes, driven by rates of new single- and multi-family home construction falling to less than 50% of average housing starts in the early 2000s. Rising costs have increased equity for homeowners, but made housing less affordable for anyone buying a home while earning the county’s median salary or less.

Another economic sector impacted by high demand but low supply is childcare. Even prior to the pandemic, there were more children in need of care than “seats” available at providers. But with some 13% of providers closing their doors since March 2021 and the average childcare provider operating at only 85% of pre-pandemic capacity, this gap has grown significantly. An estimated 6,600 York County children are in need of quality care but their families cannot access it. This disproportionately impacts female caregivers who must remain home to care for children and helps explain why York County’s female workforce has declined by more than 5% in the wake of the pandemic.

Finally, some good news. York County’s business community has proven incredibly resilient throughout the pandemic and the recovery. Unlike many parts of Pennsylvania and the nation, our county has experienced a net gain in total businesses in the last three years. Some sectors have seen more business churn than others. For example, numerous restaurants and other hospitality businesses never recovered from revenue lost during the pandemic and have permanently closed, but during the same period many others have opened. In Downtown York alone, 68 new businesses opened and 17 others expanded during the past three years.

Furthermore, across the county rates of business creation are 44% higher than prior to the pandemic, with 3,994 new businesses entities established last year alone. This suggests we are in a period of robust entrepreneurship in York County.

Another bright spot is York County’s ability to attract new residents, including those from abroad. During the last five years, our county has experienced a 19% increase in the portion of new residents coming from outside the United States. This significant increase has occurred at the same time as immigration to Pennsylvania overall has decreased by 5%. York County is even outpacing Lancaster and Dauphin counties when it comes to attracting new residents from abroad.

While we can’t pinpoint which countries our new neighbors are moving from, we do know they tend to hold bachelor and advanced degrees at higher rates that those moving to York from elsewhere within Pennsylvania or from other states. York County has also seen a 10% increase in the number of college-educated residents who have decided to stay in the county instead of moving elsewhere. This retention rate is an important metric for the desirability of living and working in York, and both of these trends bode well for York County businesses retaining employees and attracting new corporate talent and a technically skilled workforce in the future.

In summary, York County should be proud of the steps we’ve all taken the past three years to keep our economy strong and intervene to help the businesses and individuals who have needed it the most.

We should also continue to be transparent about our economic strengths and our weaknesses, so we can build upon what we do well and focus attention on economic issues that could potentially stall our recovery. We still have much more work to do in fostering a dynamic, vibrant, and equitable economy and a permanent recovery from COVID. The good news is that we’re well on our way.

To view a recording of a recent YCEA webinar presenting the data analysis, visit: https://tinyurl.com/YorkEconomicUpdate

Silas Chamberlin is vice president of economic and community development at the York County Economic Alliance and chaired the YoCo Strong Recovery Task Force.

