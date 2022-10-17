Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wlu.edu
W&L Music Presents Fall Choral Concert Oct. 25
Washington and Lee University presents the Fall Choral Concert on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 8 p.m. in Wilson Concert Hall in the Lenfest Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are free, but required, and are available at my.wlu.edu/lenfest-center/fall-choral-concert. The performance will also be available to watch via Livestream at livestream.com/wlu.
wlu.edu
Oscar Jerome Stewart to Present Next Lecture in the Mudd Lecture Series
Oscar Jerome Stewart, an assistant professor of management at the College of Charleston, will present a lecture on Nov. 3 at 5 p.m. in the Stackhouse Theater as part of Washington and Lee University’s Mudd Center for Ethics’ “Beneficence: Practicing an Ethics of Care” series. Stewart’s...
wlu.edu
‘Welcome to the Rock Wall’
It’s time to climb! In September, the Outing Club at Washington and Lee debuted a new amenity: the Rock Wall. Two large structures — one for traditional climbing, and the other for bouldering — are located in the Outing Club Pavilion on the back campus. The structures...
wlu.edu
2022 Distinguished Young Alumni Awards
Washington and Lee University is proud to announce this year’s Distinguished Young Alumni Award winners. We will celebrate the recipients during Young Alumni Weekend, Oct. 28-29, 2022. Shiri Yadlin: Class of 2012. As a student, Yadlin was active on campus as a Bonner Leader, volunteer leader in the Campus...
Comments / 0