Washington and Lee University presents the Fall Choral Concert on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 8 p.m. in Wilson Concert Hall in the Lenfest Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are free, but required, and are available at my.wlu.edu/lenfest-center/fall-choral-concert. The performance will also be available to watch via Livestream at livestream.com/wlu.

LEXINGTON, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO