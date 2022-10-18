ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State football punter Bryce Baringer named a First-Team AP Midseason All-American

By Andrew Brewster
 3 days ago
Nick King/Lansing State Journal

I think almost without argument, Michigan State football’s best player this year is their punter Bryce Baringer. Baringer has been a force on special teams, and on Tuesday he was recognized as the top punter in the country thus far this season by the Associated Press, who named him a First-Team Midseason All-American.

Baringer has punted the ball 30 times this year and is averaging 51.4 yards per punt, the longest average of his career. He has 13 punts that have placed inside the 20 as he has repeatedly pinned opponents deep in their own territory.

