Change lives, change the world
Wesleyan School believes faith and intellect are great partners with each other. At Wesleyan, it’s not a matter of choosing faith or intellect, but rather using both to create the best possible education for your child. Our leadership and faculty work to provide students with an atmosphere that is challenging, reinforces the value of hard work, and emphasizes character and integrity above accomplishment. Wesleyan prepares students for each stage of life and provides them the opportunity to see all the possibilities that lie before them. Wesleyan’s school motto is JOY-Jesus, Others, Yourself, and every aspect of school life is oriented to reinforce this philosophy of putting Jesus first and others ahead of ourselves.
Fred Donaldson, last child born at Donaldson-Bannister Farm, dies at 97
Fred Hayden Donaldson, 97, passed away on Oct. 17, 2022, at his home at Manor Lake Assisted Living, Athens, Georgia. He was born Sept. 22, 1925, to William Abner Donaldson and Nellie Naomi Collett of Dunwoody. The youngest of seven children, Fred was the last child born in the front...
Announcement: Appen Media launches new publication in Sandy Springs
ALPHARETTA, GA — Appen Media Group (AMG) is adding a new publication to its portfolio of weekly community newspapers. On Oct. 6, it began publishing the Sandy Springs Crier, a community newspaper delivered to 12,000 homes in the city of Sandy Springs. Its readers can expect extensive coverage of local government, education, business and public safety news unique and targeted to the residents of Sandy Springs.
Officials break ground on new Midway Elementary School
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Denmark High School in south Forsyth County is about to get a new next-door neighbor – a whole school full of them, in fact. School system officials broke ground on the new Midway Elementary School off Mullinax Road Oct. 18, kicking off a project to provide one of the county’s oldest schools a much-needed upgrade.
Atlanta Kosher BBQ Festival to host 10-year anniversary this weekend
DUNWOODY, Ga. — The Hebrew Order of David has announced the official in-person and live return of the Atlanta Kosher BBQ Festival taking place on Oct. 23. The event will run from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Brook Run Park in Dunwoody. Celebrating its official 10-year anniversary, the festival will...
Alpharetta approves scaled-down ‘Continuum’ development
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta officials have approved a 51-acre, mixed-use development that is expected to be a “catalyst for change” in the Windward Parkway area. Plans for the Continuum development at Windward Parkway and Westside Parkway call for bringing in more than a million square feet of new office space, retail, restaurants and mixed residential.
Atlanta Mayor joins city bloc, "gravely concerned" over sales tax stalemate
ATLANTA — Mayors from 12 Fulton County cities gathered in Atlanta Monday to share growing concerns over negotiations with the county to reach an agreement on the distribution of countywide sales tax revenue. Speaking before a backdrop of firetrucks from Atlanta, South Fulton and Sandy Springs, the mayors said...
Alpharetta Arts Commissioner cleared of ethics charges in split vote
ALPHARETTA, Ga. —The Alpharetta Board of Ethics voted 3-2 on Oct. 13 to clear Arts Commission Vice Chairman Gene Andrews of multiple ethical wrongdoings alleged in August. Andrews, who was appointed to the city’s Cultural Arts Commission by Mayor Jim Gilvin, was accused of using “his title and power of position as commissioner” to intimidate, threaten and leverage transactions from Atlanta artist Jennifer Sutton, during a text exchange earlier this year.
Milton City Council declines to penalize official for ethics violations
MILTON, Ga. — In a unanimous vote Oct. 17, the Milton City Council decided to take no action against Councilman Paul Moore for a ruling from a three-member panel that he violated city ethics policy. The council vote comes six weeks after the city’s Ethics Commission determined that Moore...
