After 34 Years Police Identify Anna Kane’s Killer with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Reading, PA
A Current List of Vendors at Lancaster City's Southern Market [Food & Drink]Melissa Frost
Goodwill Store, Closed For Two Years, ReopensJoel EisenbergElizabethtown, PA
Want to Pick Fresh Apples Before the Season Ends? 3 Places Still Offering Pick-Your-Own in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Major retail chain opening another new store in Pennsylvania next monthKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
abc27.com
Hometown Hero: York County Food Bank
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday, Oct. 19’s hometown heroes are filling up cupboards. The York County Food Bank held a big distribution event on Wednesday that served 800 local families. The event was hosted by Price Rite as part of its ‘Feeding Minds and Bodies’ campaign. The supermarket...
abc27.com
Your Business, Your Community: ‘The Caffeination Station’
PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — A new food and coffee café named ‘The Caffeination Station’ is opening its doors to the surrounding Lebanon County community in December 2022. The owners of The Caffeination Station, Amber Higgins & Darian Blauch, came together 18 months ago, and have been working together running their food truck business ever since. Together they began providing several mobile services out of a self designed and renovated short bus that they had purchased.
Trunk or Treat at Harrisburg First Assembly of God: photos
Kids were able to go trunk to trunk instead of going door to door at a Trunk or Treat event hosted by Harrisburg First Assembly of God in Susquehanna Twp. on Wednesday evening. There were more than 20 cars decorated with different themes. Kids stopped at each car to get...
theburgnews.com
Once, twice: The Federal Building in Harrisburg slated for auction again
Next month, the Federal Building in downtown Harrisburg once again will head to auction, according to a listing from the real estate broker, the Dunkle-Vartanian Group of Marcus & Millichap. The online auction is slated to take place Nov. 14 to 17 at a starting bid of $4 million, according...
abc27.com
Weis Markets opens remodeled store in Mount Joy
MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Weis Markets in Mount Joy has finished remodeling its store. The new grocery store will have an updated bakery, new pharmacy vaccination room, and expanded variety throughout the store. “Our newly remodeled Mount Joy store offers customers more variety throughout the store and...
WGAL
Food giveaway in York County helps hundreds of families
RED LION, Pa. — A food giveaway in York County helped hundreds of families. The distribution was held Wednesday morning at Living Word Community Church in Red Lion. Price Rite Marketplace teamed up with Feed the Children, Nabisco, Frito-Lay and the York County Food Bank to provide food and other items.
Lancaster Farming
Lititz Teen Dominates Lancaster County Lamb Shows
From the past seven weeks, Dylan Leed has been focused on fairs. The 17-year-old Manheim Central senior showed at four Lancaster County fairs this year, and found success at each one, winning grand champion market lamb at Elizabethtown, Denver, Ephrata and Manheim. Though Leed has been showing livestock since 2016,...
La Dolce Vita Courthouse Bakery: A Lovely Pastry Shop in the Heart of Lancaster, PA
La Dolce Vita Courthouse Bakery is a local gem right by the courthouse in Lancaster, PA. This quaint, family-owned shop with gourmet foods, pastries and coffee is worth stopping by if you find yourself in the city.
3 Shops in Lancaster, PA Worth Checking Out This Month
Local businesses as well as major retailers are amazing at decorating for the season that's upon us. I've found three shops I want to highlight, focusing on all things spooky, and harvest.
Codorus Creek clean-up to be held this weekend in York
YORK, Pa. — The public has been invited to a clean-up of Codorus Creek in York. On Saturday, Oct. 22, the City of York, CRDC Global and the Lower Susquehanna Riverkeeper will be hosting a series of clean-up events. Volunteers are needed for the clean-up of plastics and other...
Goodwill store in Elizabethtown gets a makeover just in time for Halloween
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — The newly re-modeled Goodwill Keystone Area store and donation center in Elizabethtown held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate their reopening on Tuesday. The store is currently offering discounted Halloween costumes for customers in the community. Amber Rapp, the manager of the newly designed store, said...
abc27.com
New addition coming to the Strawberry Square in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The ManeClass Salon is set to officially open its doors in downtown Harrisburg at some point in late October. The salon had originally been located in midtown for around five years, but the owner of ManeClass Salon, Miss Shana, has been looking forward to her salons new home on North Third Street – across from the Whitaker Center.
Times News
‘Sopranos’ actor makes coffee stop in Tamaqua
A Pennsylvania filmmaker who wants to build a $30 million film studio complex in Tamaqua brought a star-studded cast to the borough Friday. In return, borough businesses and representatives rolled out the red carpet for Robert J. Morgalo, of OPF Film Studios; Federico Castelluccio, who is best known for portraying Furio Giunta in “The Sopranos,” and others.
domino
There’s a New Best Small City, and It’s Like a “Refreshing Step Back in Time”
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Sick of overpriced coffee, noisy neighbors, and bumper-to-bumper traffic? You’re not the only one. According to a new study by WalletHub, 46 percent of Americans say they would rather live in the suburbs than indulge their Friends-fueled fantasies and reside in a major city. Still, there are plenty among us who aren’t so willing to give up the hustle and bustle completely—small cities give you the best of both worlds. While places like Portland, Maine, and Ridgewood, New Jersey, may not offer the excitement of their crowded counterparts, residents get more space for their buck, a whole lot of peace and quiet, and a handful of buzzy restaurants and shops. But deciding to ditch your close quarters begs the question: Which small city rules supreme?
abc27.com
Halloween buckets now on sale at Pa. McDonald’s locations
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — You know it’s officially Halloween season when McDonald’s brings out the Halloween Pail Happy Meals. The pails officially went on sale starting today, Oct. 18. You’re never too old to collect the McDonald’s Happy Meal Pails. There are a total of three unique...
Woman's Stay at 'Most Haunted House in Pennsylvania' Isn't for Amateurs
She even admits she didn't sleep a wink.
Murder and Witchcraft, The Hex House Murder
November 27th, 1928, three men showed up at Nelson Rehmeyers house and killed him. What happened and drove these three men to kill a 60-year-old local healer?. Rehmeyer's Hollow. (2022, June 25). In Wikipedia. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rehmeyer%27s_Hollow.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner seeks family of West Lawn-area man
BERN TWP., Pa. — The coroner is looking for the family of a Berks County man. James Pilkerton, 75, died Monday at Reading Hospital, the county coroner's office said. Pilkerton was from the West Lawn area, which is part of Spring Township. Anyone with information about his next of...
Meat company completes first part of $74M expansion
A Lebanon County company that produces whole-muscle turkey and beef bacon has expanded its plant. Godshall’s Quality Meats has expanded its plant in North Lebanon Township by 50,000 square feet. The facility on Weavertown Road now has 150,000 square feet of space. The facility has been smoking meats since 1885, and was acquired by Godshall’s in 2005 from The Daniel Weaver Company.
