ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27.com

Hometown Hero: York County Food Bank

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday, Oct. 19’s hometown heroes are filling up cupboards. The York County Food Bank held a big distribution event on Wednesday that served 800 local families. The event was hosted by Price Rite as part of its ‘Feeding Minds and Bodies’ campaign. The supermarket...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Your Business, Your Community: ‘The Caffeination Station’

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — A new food and coffee café named ‘The Caffeination Station’ is opening its doors to the surrounding Lebanon County community in December 2022. The owners of The Caffeination Station, Amber Higgins & Darian Blauch, came together 18 months ago, and have been working together running their food truck business ever since. Together they began providing several mobile services out of a self designed and renovated short bus that they had purchased.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Trunk or Treat at Harrisburg First Assembly of God: photos

Kids were able to go trunk to trunk instead of going door to door at a Trunk or Treat event hosted by Harrisburg First Assembly of God in Susquehanna Twp. on Wednesday evening. There were more than 20 cars decorated with different themes. Kids stopped at each car to get...
abc27.com

Weis Markets opens remodeled store in Mount Joy

MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Weis Markets in Mount Joy has finished remodeling its store. The new grocery store will have an updated bakery, new pharmacy vaccination room, and expanded variety throughout the store. “Our newly remodeled Mount Joy store offers customers more variety throughout the store and...
MOUNT JOY, PA
WGAL

Food giveaway in York County helps hundreds of families

RED LION, Pa. — A food giveaway in York County helped hundreds of families. The distribution was held Wednesday morning at Living Word Community Church in Red Lion. Price Rite Marketplace teamed up with Feed the Children, Nabisco, Frito-Lay and the York County Food Bank to provide food and other items.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Lancaster Farming

Lititz Teen Dominates Lancaster County Lamb Shows

From the past seven weeks, Dylan Leed has been focused on fairs. The 17-year-old Manheim Central senior showed at four Lancaster County fairs this year, and found success at each one, winning grand champion market lamb at Elizabethtown, Denver, Ephrata and Manheim. Though Leed has been showing livestock since 2016,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Codorus Creek clean-up to be held this weekend in York

YORK, Pa. — The public has been invited to a clean-up of Codorus Creek in York. On Saturday, Oct. 22, the City of York, CRDC Global and the Lower Susquehanna Riverkeeper will be hosting a series of clean-up events. Volunteers are needed for the clean-up of plastics and other...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

New addition coming to the Strawberry Square in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The ManeClass Salon is set to officially open its doors in downtown Harrisburg at some point in late October. The salon had originally been located in midtown for around five years, but the owner of ManeClass Salon, Miss Shana, has been looking forward to her salons new home on North Third Street – across from the Whitaker Center.
HARRISBURG, PA
Times News

‘Sopranos’ actor makes coffee stop in Tamaqua

A Pennsylvania filmmaker who wants to build a $30 million film studio complex in Tamaqua brought a star-studded cast to the borough Friday. In return, borough businesses and representatives rolled out the red carpet for Robert J. Morgalo, of OPF Film Studios; Federico Castelluccio, who is best known for portraying Furio Giunta in “The Sopranos,” and others.
TAMAQUA, PA
domino

There’s a New Best Small City, and It’s Like a “Refreshing Step Back in Time”

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Sick of overpriced coffee, noisy neighbors, and bumper-to-bumper traffic? You’re not the only one. According to a new study by WalletHub, 46 percent of Americans say they would rather live in the suburbs than indulge their Friends-fueled fantasies and reside in a major city. Still, there are plenty among us who aren’t so willing to give up the hustle and bustle completely—small cities give you the best of both worlds. While places like Portland, Maine, and Ridgewood, New Jersey, may not offer the excitement of their crowded counterparts, residents get more space for their buck, a whole lot of peace and quiet, and a handful of buzzy restaurants and shops. But deciding to ditch your close quarters begs the question: Which small city rules supreme?
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Halloween buckets now on sale at Pa. McDonald’s locations

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — You know it’s officially Halloween season when McDonald’s brings out the Halloween Pail Happy Meals. The pails officially went on sale starting today, Oct. 18. You’re never too old to collect the McDonald’s Happy Meal Pails. There are a total of three unique...
HARRISBURG, PA
Sara B

Murder and Witchcraft, The Hex House Murder

November 27th, 1928, three men showed up at Nelson Rehmeyers house and killed him. What happened and drove these three men to kill a 60-year-old local healer?. Rehmeyer's Hollow. (2022, June 25). In Wikipedia. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rehmeyer%27s_Hollow.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks coroner seeks family of West Lawn-area man

BERN TWP., Pa. — The coroner is looking for the family of a Berks County man. James Pilkerton, 75, died Monday at Reading Hospital, the county coroner's office said. Pilkerton was from the West Lawn area, which is part of Spring Township. Anyone with information about his next of...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Meat company completes first part of $74M expansion

A Lebanon County company that produces whole-muscle turkey and beef bacon has expanded its plant. Godshall’s Quality Meats has expanded its plant in North Lebanon Township by 50,000 square feet. The facility on Weavertown Road now has 150,000 square feet of space. The facility has been smoking meats since 1885, and was acquired by Godshall’s in 2005 from The Daniel Weaver Company.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy