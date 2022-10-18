Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDEF
Driving Our Economy Forward: Komatsu
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — If you think operating big machines is cool, imagine what it’s like to work at Komatsu. It’s actually one of the first Japanese manufacturers in Tennessee. Komatsu talked to News 12 about how they’re driving our economy forward. “Komatsu provides essential equipment...
WDEF
Fall Creek Falls State Park
SPENCER, Tennessee (WDEF) – Fall Creek Falls State Park just grew by 838 acres today. The state has bought the property from multiple parties along the borders. It has five miles of streams, including Dry Fork, Benton Branch, and Mount Pleasant Branch. The property also contains bluffs and caves...
WDEF
Nonprofit ‘tnAchieves’ needs to fill 2,000 volunteer spots in 1 day
Tennessee is the Volunteer State, and one non-profit is hoping we live up to the name. TN Achieves has until tomorrow to find 2,000 volunteers statewide and 54 volunteers for Hamilton County. In 15 years the organization has recruited more than 85,000 volunteers across Tennessee to encourage high school seniors...
WDEF
Anchor/Reporter
Anchor/Reporter – WDEF TV, CBS affiliate in Chattanooga seeks applicants for Anchor/Reporter position. Candidates’ resume tapes should demonstrate anchoring as well as storytelling skills. Successful candidate will demonstrate ability to engage the community in multiple ways, by enterprise reporting of news stories and contributing to station’s public image. Include cover letter and salary history.
WDEF
Golden Apple: Ashley Frogg, Rossville Elementary
ROSSVILLE, GA (WDEF) – Ashley Frogg has a gift for connecting with some of youngest students at Rossville Elementary. She lays the foundation for a life-long love of learning. That lesson is not lost on the parents of even her newest students. Courtney Gadd is the principal at Rossville...
WDEF
Novonix lands government grant for battery production
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Officials with Novonix announced today that the company’s division here in Chattanooga has been selected for possible government grant funding. Under President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Novonix was chosen to enter negotiations to receive 1-hundred-50 million dollars from the Department of Energy. Company officials...
WDEF
Hamilton County Commission defends Attorney Rheubin Taylor
HAMILTON COUNTY (WDEF) — Hamilton County Commissioners stood up for one of their own during their latest meeting Wednesday morning. Attorney Rheubin Taylor will be keeping his position with the county after being fired by Mayor Weston Wamp last Friday. Taylor’s firing occurred despite still having two years of...
WDEF
Rising Country Star Larry Fleet to Play Chattanooga Show
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Country music artist Larry Fleet is on his first-ever headline tour, stopping in his hometown of Chattanooga this weekend. News 12 caught up with Larry at CMA Fest to talk about how he got his start in the music industry. The rising country music star...
WDEF
Mecum made big bucks at Chattanooga car auction last weekend
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Part of the Chattanooga Motorcar Festival is an auction of primo-vehicles held at the Convention Center. Mecum actually held two different online auctions on the same weekend… one in Chicago and one in Chattanooga. They earned $15.2 million in Chicago and another $21.2 in Chattanooga,...
WDEF
Nate Smith to Open Larry Fleet Chattanooga Show
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — News 12 caught up with country music artist Nate Smith, who will be opening for Larry Fleet’s sold-out show at the Signal this Saturday. We met Smith at CMA Fest in June. He lives in Nashville, but is from Northern California. Nate has previously...
WDEF
Residents respond to Collegedale rezoning
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. (WDEF) — For months, hundreds in the local community had vocally opposed the rezoning at Collegedale’s planning and city commission meetings. Over 3,500 signatures had also been signed on an online change.org petition. Regardless of their concerns, the city is moving forward. “Another of my neighbors...
WDEF
Georgia sets early voting record, TN & NC also start this week
ATLANTA, Georgia (WDEF) – Early Voting began in Georgia on Monday with record setting numbers. The state reports that more than 130,000 Georgians voted on Monday. That number is 85% higher than the first day of early voting in 2018 (last midterm elections with a Governor’s Race on the ballot).
WDEF
Mayor, Commissioners Still at Odds Over Taylor
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The saga of Hamilton County Attorney Rheubin Taylor appears to be far from over after the Hamilton County Commission unanimously voted to keep him in office for the remainder of his contract on Wednesday. That contract lasts for two more years. The dispute began last week when Mayor Wamp announced he would not reappoint Taylor.
WDEF
Mocs Prepare For SoCon Showdown With Mercer
Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) It may be the biggest FCS game in the country this weekend. 8th ranked Chattanooga hosting 11th ranked Mercer. Both teams are unbeaten in SoCon play, and looking for the inside track to the league title. Mocs sure hope this year’s meeting against Mercer goes better than the last...
WDEF
Boyd Buchanan’s Kate Wood Delivers Impressive Flip-Throw on the Soccer Pitch
Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) You rarely see anyone attempt a flip-throw in soccer…even on the professional level. But there was Boyd Buchanan’s Kate Wood last week, doing the somersault pass three times in the second half against Silverdale. Said Wood:”I used to be a gymnast, and I also do cheer actually....
WDEF
No injuries in Bradley Central bus crash this morning
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A school bus headed for Bradley Central High was rear-ended this morning. It happened on Spring Place Road around 7:35 AM. Only high school students were on board at the time when a passenger car hit it from behind. None of them were seriously injured.
WDEF
Murray County announces major drug seizure
CHATSWORTH, Georgia (WDEF) – Murray County officials are reporting a drug bust they made last week. They were working with the TBI, the DEA and the 10th Judicial Drug Task Force. Eight days ago, they spotted the suspect vehicle in the Spring Place area. The Sheriff says the driver...
WDEF
More To The Story With Staley: Cristal writes a book
OOLTEWAH, Tennessee (WDEF) – “I’ve always wanted to write books since I was a little kid. And it’s always been in the back of my mind. And after spending time on the beach, it hit me one day. I think it’s time. I think it’s time to write a book!”
WDEF
Woman arrested in Bradley County home intruder incident
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A woman in Bradley County has been arrested after she entered a home and startled the sleeping homeowners. Leslie Mason is being charged with Aggravated Criminal Trespass. Officials say the incident happened at around 4:30 A.M. Monday at a home on Frontage Road. The family...
WDEF
Bradley County man facing assault charges after Tuesday morning stabbing
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A Bradley County man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed another man early yesterday morning. Wesley Beck is being charged with one count of Aggravated Assault. The incident took place at around 1:30 A.M. Tuesday, when Bradley County 911 received a call of a...
Comments / 0