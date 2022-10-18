CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The saga of Hamilton County Attorney Rheubin Taylor appears to be far from over after the Hamilton County Commission unanimously voted to keep him in office for the remainder of his contract on Wednesday. That contract lasts for two more years. The dispute began last week when Mayor Wamp announced he would not reappoint Taylor.

