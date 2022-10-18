San Angelo ISD is launching a new safety alerts process to provide updates on active safety events quickly within the school district. Our new alert process involves faster notification of critical safety information through text and email as well as through a dedicated safety alerts webpage. In an active safety event at an SAISD campus or facility, a notification will be sent out to parents/guardians as quickly as possible. Alerts and updates will also be posted as they become available on our website at www.saisd.org/safety. This new webpage is designed to be a single location for communicating safety alerts for our campuses. Examples of safety events may include medical emergencies, severe weather events, fire, gas leak, nearby police/criminal activity in the surrounding neighborhood, personal safety issues, and threats. Please understand that depending on the nature of the event, we may not be able to provide exact details or as much information as you would like to know.

2 DAYS AGO