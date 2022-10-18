Read full article on original website
San Angelo ISD Students Attend Goodfellow Air Force Base Operation Kids Event
On an October Saturday morning, SAISD elementary students and Central High School and Lake View High School JROTC cadets reported to the Vance Deployment Center on Goodfellow Air Force Base to receive their orders as part of GAFB’s annual Operation KIDS (Kids Investigating Deployed Services) event. Operation KIDS gives students the opportunity to gain a greater understanding of what it is like to be a deployed military servicemen through fun, safe, and engaging mock military activities.
Toys For Totz may be canceled as Marines grieve loss of their own in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The loss of one of their own has deeply impacted GAFB and could mean that the 75th annual Toys For Totz may not happen this year in San Angelo. Toys for Totz is reaching out to the community to assist, if able. The Marine Toys for Totz has been bringing smiles […]
San Angelo ISD Announces New Safety Alerts Process for Communicating Active Events
San Angelo ISD is launching a new safety alerts process to provide updates on active safety events quickly within the school district. Our new alert process involves faster notification of critical safety information through text and email as well as through a dedicated safety alerts webpage. In an active safety event at an SAISD campus or facility, a notification will be sent out to parents/guardians as quickly as possible. Alerts and updates will also be posted as they become available on our website at www.saisd.org/safety. This new webpage is designed to be a single location for communicating safety alerts for our campuses. Examples of safety events may include medical emergencies, severe weather events, fire, gas leak, nearby police/criminal activity in the surrounding neighborhood, personal safety issues, and threats. Please understand that depending on the nature of the event, we may not be able to provide exact details or as much information as you would like to know.
New Journey San Angelo to celebrate Halloween with 'Trail of Treats' event
SAN ANGELO, Texas — October is full of Halloween-themed events and in recent years, trunk or treat events have risen in popularity. From 5-7 p.m. Oct. 22, New Journey San Angelo will be hosting a free 'Trail of Treats' event at its building at 4331 Hatchery Road. "We've got...
Uvalde Massacre Victim to Be Honored with Park Bench and Plaque
SAN ANGELO, TX — A child killed in the Uvalde school massacre will be honored with a plaque at Kid’s Kingdom, a City of San Angelo Park. Uziyah Garcia, know to family and friends as simply “Uzi”, will be honored with a plaque and a memorial park bench donated by Kona Ice. Suzanna Valenzuela invited the news media to an unveiling of the plaque and bench on October 22 at 10 a.m. Valenzuela, who is acquainted with Uzi’s father who lives in San Angelo, said, “Uzi’s father had fond memories of the spot. He and his children, including Uzi when it would snow would play in the snow and roll down…
San Angelo VA Clinic to be renamed
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo VA clinic’s renaming is now official! Earlier this year we reported on how the clinic was being named in honor of long-time Goodfellow 17th training wing commander Colonel Charlie Powell and his wife Joanne. Joanne Powell also worked for years in the local offices of the 11th congressional […]
What to do in San Angelo: Oct. 18 to 24
All you can eat shrimp and plenty of screams are taking place in San Angelo this week:
Talk of the Town: Tom Green County
For some Tom Green is simply a county in Texas however its origin has deep roots in Texas history and it begins with a man called Thomas Green.
San Angelo Animal Shelter is Full Again and Needs Help Placing 20 Dogs This Week
SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Animal Shelter is again full and is asking area residents for help in adopting or fostering dogs this week. According to information from Morgan Chegwidden with Animal Services, the shelter is over capacity and they have just a few days to place 20 or more dogs to prevent euthanasia for space! They are asking that residents PLEASE CONSIDER FOSTERING! PAWS is hosting a FREE adoption event at Petco on Saturday, October 22nd 11am-3pm to encourage adoptions! FREE adoptions include spay or neuter, vaccinations and microchip! Adopt a long stay pet and get a free…
Kinesis Sculpture Hit by Vandals
Joaquin Gasgonia Palencia’s Kinesis sculpture was vandalized with white latex paint in the early hours of Monday, Oct. 10, due to a “random act,” according to the Angelo State University Police Department. The University Police crime log states that the act occurred at the Ben Kelly Center...
Sports Next Level’s 2nd Annual BBQ Cook-off is Fri & Sat
Sports Next Level is always offering fun things to do at their fantastic complex and this Fri & Sat, Oct 21st &22nd they are having their second annual BBQ Cook-off and more!. Get your cooking team signed up for their big BBQ Cook-off this Weekend. You're running out of time to get your team registered.The Cook-off is being held at the Sports Next Level Complex at 2838 College Hills Blvd on the corner of Millbrook and College Hills in San Angelo.
SAISD recommended to reduce number of elementary schools
SAN ANGELO, Texas — In a recent press release SAISD said in order to improve educational environments for students and reduce maintenance costs it was recommended that SAISD combine some elementary campuses. SAISD and the Board of Trustees collaborated with a west Texas architecture firm to complete a facility study of San Angelo elementary campuses […]
Public Intoxication Arrests & Illegal Alien Holds Top Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San...
CV PAWS says 20 or more dogs could be euthanized soon
Concho Valley PAWS encourages the public to attend their free adoption event at Petco on Saturday to save these pets lives.
City Eyes Moving the Landfill
SAN ANGELO, TX — City leaders want to move the San Angelo landfill from its current location at 3002 Old Ballinger Highway on San Angelo’s northeast side. The landfill has been owned by the City of San Angelo since 1984 who hired Republic Services (and two previous companies Republic bought out years ago) to manage it. The old landfill has less than 10 years of life left as it is filling up according to schedule. Now, City officials are in the process of studying moving the location of the landfill to a City Farm tract located near the Tom Green County Detention Facility.
One hospitalized after truck runs stop sign
Running a stop sign sent one driver to the hospital in San Angelo on Tuesday afternoon.
36-Year-Old Crystal Robles Arrested After A Motor Vehicle Crash In San Angelo (San Angelo, TX)
According to the San Angelo Police, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Monday morning. Officials confirmed that one San Angelo Police Sergeant was injured due to the accident.
Police shed light on Knickerbocker Rd motorcycle crash
Police have issued a statement about a motorcycle crash on Knickerbocker Rd that left one man critically injured on Saturday night.
20-Year-Old Man Seriously Injured In A Motorcycle Crash In San Angelo (San Angelo, TX)
According to the San Angelo Police Department, a motorcycle crash was reported on Saturday in San Angelo. Officials confirmed that a 20-year-old man was seriously injured due to the accident.
Tom Green County jail logs: October 20, 2022
Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
