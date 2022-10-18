ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owatonna, MN

Rochester Area Man Accidently Shoots Himself While Cleaning Gun

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- First responders transported a Rochester area man to a hospital after he accidently shot himself Tuesday evening. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Captain James Schueller says a deputy responded to the reported self-inflicted gunshot wound at a residence in the 5,000 block of 80th Ave. Southwest in Salem Township around 9:15 p.m. The deputy reported finding a 70-year-old man sitting in the dining room of the home with a through-and-through gunshot wound above his left knee.
ROCHESTER, MN
Crash Snarls Hwy. 52 Traffic in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash involving a Toyota Cruiser snarled traffic on Hwy. 52 in Rochester Thursday morning. Authorities are still gathering information, however preliminary police reports indicate the vehicle was traveling south when it crashed near the 19th St. Northwest exit. Two occupants in the vehicle complained of pain, according to a Rochester Police Department Spokesperson.
ROCHESTER, MN
Missing Minnesota Woman Found Safe (Update)

Update 10/19 10:30 a.m. Lakeville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Lakeville police say 51-year-old Melanie Lawrence has been found safe. Previous version: Lakeville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Lakeville are asking for the public’s help with locating a missing woman. The family of 51-year-old Melanie Lawrence says they last heard from...
LAKEVILLE, MN
Rochester Man Accused of Breaking into Home, Assaulting Resident

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police arrested a Rochester man Sunday in connection with a reported burglary and assault that occurred the prior week. Charges filed in Olmsted County Court Tuesday accuse 44-year-old Richard Dalton of forcing his way into a southeast Rochester home on October 14. A witness in the home at the time of the incident told Rochester police that Dalton broke down the home’s back door, asked where the woman who lives there was, then chased her out of the residence.
ROCHESTER, MN
Rochester Teen Extricated from Vehicle After Fiery Rollover Crash

Oronoco, MN (KROC-AM News)- First responders had to extricate a Rochester teenager from her vehicle after it was involved in a fiery rollover crash early Sunday morning. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Captain James Schueller said a call came into dispatch concerning a vehicle fire in Oronoco Township with an unconscious occupant around midnight Sunday. A state trooper was first to arrive and they reported extinguishing a small fuel fire.
ROCHESTER, MN
Jewelry Reported Stolen in Rochester Home Burglary

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating a burglary that was reported Saturday afternoon. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says officers were dispatched to a residence 1600 block of 5th Ave. Southeast Saturday. The residents reported someone forced open the home’s sliding glass door between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.
ROCHESTER, MN
Rochester Man Sent to Prison For Deadly Crash

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was sentenced today for a felony conviction stemming from an alcohol-involved crash that occurred just before Christmas in 2020. The judge in the case followed the plea agreement and handed 29-year-old Matthew Shaver a 41-month prison sentence. Shaver previously entered a Norgaard plea to a charge of criminal vehicular homicide as part of a plea deal that resulted in the dismissal of three other criminal vehicular homicide charges. The Norgaard plea means Shaver admits he is guilty but he has no recollection of his actions due to impairment from alcohol or drugs.
ROCHESTER, MN
Rochester Garage Significantly Damaged by Early Tuesday Morning Fire

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester firefighters fought a garage fire early Tuesday morning. A fire department news release says crews were called to a residence in the 3,500 block of 25th St. Southeast shortly after 4:15 a.m. Crews were initially told a person was inside the detached garage, but learned while En route that all occupants had escaped the burning structure.
ROCHESTER, MN
Owatonna Man Convicted of Murder Loses Bid For Reduced Sentence

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Court of Appeals has upheld the 261-month prison sentence that was given to an Owatonna man for a fatal shooting last year. 29-year-old Mubarak Musse had asked the appeals court to overturn the sentence, arguing the judge in the case abused his discretion when he denied Musse's request for a downward departure from state sentencing guidelines. The just over 22-year prison term now being served by Musse actually falls on the lower end of the recommended range of sentences for second-degree intentional murder.
OWATONNA, MN
One Person Injured in Mower County Crash

Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was injured in a two-vehicle wreck near Austin Monday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a car and pick-up truck were both traveling north on Highway 218 when the vehicles collided near Mower County Road 4 just south of Austin around 6:15 a.m.
AUSTIN, MN
Rochester Firefighters Battle Garage Fire

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Fire Department was in action this morning battling a garage fire. The fire was reported around 10:30 AM in a detached garage at 821 11th Street Northwest. A news release says the responding firefighters found the structure on fire with heavy smoke in the neighborhood.
ROCHESTER, MN
2 More People Charged in $250 Million Minnesota Fraud Scheme

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two more Minnesotans have been indicted on federal charges connected to the Feeding Our Future fraud scheme. US Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger says 38-year-old Mekfira Hussein and her husband, 42-year-old Abduljabar Hussein, are accused of fraudulently obtaining nearly $9 million from the Federal Child Nutrition Program in 2020 and 2022. The Shakopee couple is facing wire fraud, conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery, and money laundering charges.
MINNESOTA STATE
Rochester, MN
