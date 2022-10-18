St. Johns County estimates nearly $3.9 million in Hurricane Ian recovery projects

St. Johns County has estimated its Hurricane Ian recovery efforts to cost $3,380,500.

This includes debris removal, easement projects, and utility repairs.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

During a St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, commissioners went over how some of these costs could be reimbursed from the federal government.

St. Johns County commissioners will request a portion of the recovery costs in St. Johns County to be reimbursed through FEMA’s public assistance program.

The county has to complete a project and then seek reimbursement, and it has 60 days to do that. The county estimates FEMA will reimburse up to 75% of eligible costs, the state will reimburse up to 12.5% of those eligible costs, and St. Johns County would fund the remaining 12.5%.

So out of those nearly $3.9 million, it comes out to the following:

FEMA reimbursement: $2,817,875

State reimbursement: $281,312

St. Johns County to fund: $281,313

As part of the initial recovery process, the county says it took necessary actions to save lives, protect public health and safety, and prevent damage to improved public property.

According to the latest estimate from research firm CoreLogic, Hurricane Ian may have caused as much as $47 billion in insured losses statewide, making it the most expensive storm in Florida’s history.

In St. Johns County, commissioners will have to vote on whether to move forward with these projects in about a month to fall within the critical window of time for reimbursements.

You can watch the full meeting here.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]