ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

St. Johns County estimates nearly $3.9 million in Hurricane Ian recovery projects

By Jessica Barreto, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1em4CD_0idyvLYy00

St. Johns County has estimated its Hurricane Ian recovery efforts to cost $3,380,500.

This includes debris removal, easement projects, and utility repairs.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

During a St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, commissioners went over how some of these costs could be reimbursed from the federal government.

St. Johns County commissioners will request a portion of the recovery costs in St. Johns County to be reimbursed through FEMA’s public assistance program.

The county has to complete a project and then seek reimbursement, and it has 60 days to do that. The county estimates FEMA will reimburse up to 75% of eligible costs, the state will reimburse up to 12.5% of those eligible costs, and St. Johns County would fund the remaining 12.5%.

So out of those nearly $3.9 million, it comes out to the following:

  • FEMA reimbursement: $2,817,875
  • State reimbursement: $281,312
  • St. Johns County to fund: $281,313

As part of the initial recovery process, the county says it took necessary actions to save lives, protect public health and safety, and prevent damage to improved public property.

According to the latest estimate from research firm CoreLogic, Hurricane Ian may have caused as much as $47 billion in insured losses statewide, making it the most expensive storm in Florida’s history.

In St. Johns County, commissioners will have to vote on whether to move forward with these projects in about a month to fall within the critical window of time for reimbursements.

You can watch the full meeting here.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

Rowing club shut down by city, looks to reopen in Fruit Cove

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A rowing club previously banned by the City of Jacksonville on property in Mandarin is now looking to re-open over the county line. Evans Rowing Club is eyeing 1.6 acres in Fruit Cove on Julington Creek at the corner of State Road 13 and Wentworth Ave., which would have to be rezoned.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Florida draws challenges over pot license

Weeks after state health officials selected a Suwannee County man to receive a long-awaited medical marijuana license earmarked for a Black farmer, applicants who lost out on joining Florida’s growing cannabis industry are challenging the decision. The Florida Department of Health on Sept. 21 announced it had issued an...
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Florida lawmakers to address Hurricane Ian issues this year

SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. — The Florida Legislature will hold a special session before the end of the year to consider providing property tax relief for people and businesses whose property was destroyed by Hurricane Ian, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday. Also Thursday, DeSantis signed an executive order extending...
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

EPA opens civil rights probe into Mississippi water woes

JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Thursday that it is investigating whether Mississippi state agencies discriminated against the state's majority-Black capital city by refusing to fund improvements for its failing water system. The announcement came days after leaders of two congressional committees said...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Action News Jax

EPA civil rights case targets Mississippi over Jackson water

JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — The federal government is investigating whether Mississippi state agencies discriminated against the state's majority-Black capital city by refusing to fund improvements for its failing water system, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Thursday. The announcement came days after leaders of two congressional committees...
JACKSON, MS
Action News Jax

Federal judge refuses to block petition gathering law

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A federal judge on Thursday refused to issue a preliminary injunction to block a 2019 law that bans workers gathering petitions for ballot initiatives from being paid based on the number of signatures they collect, saying plaintiffs waited too long to ask for the law to be put on hold.
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Florida sees rise in flesh-eating bacteria amid Ian concerns

FORT MYERS, Fla. — (AP) — Florida has seen an increase in cases of flesh-eating bacteria this year driven largely by a surge in the county hit hardest by Hurricane Ian. The state Department of Health reports that as of Friday there have been 65 cases of vibrio vulnificus infections and 11 deaths in Florida this year. That compares with 34 cases and 10 deaths reported during all of 2021.
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

DeSantis’ election crimes arrests confuse some suspects

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Newly released police bodycam footage shows that three of the 20 people who were arrested in Florida for allegedly voting illegally in the 2020 election appeared to be surprised that they had done anything wrong. STORY: Green Thumb to Launch “RISE Express” Dispensaries at Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Former officer arrested for introducing contraband into detention facility

COLUIMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Clayton Pyle, 37, a former detention officer, was arrested in Illinois after an investigation conducted the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. According to a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office’s media release, Pyle was employed with Columbia County and worked at its detention facility. His job was terminated after he fled the state while he was on administrative leave.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Appeals court: Sen. Graham must testify in Georgia probe

COLUMBIA, S.C. — (AP) — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham must testify before a special grand jury investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia, a federal appeals court said Thursday. The ruling by a three-judge panel of the 11th U.S....
GEORGIA STATE
Action News Jax

Supreme Court rejects request to block student loan debt relief program

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a request by a taxpayers group to block the Biden administration’s student loan debt relief program. Justice Amy Coney Barrett denied the emergency application to block the program, CNBC and CNN reported. The Brown County Taxpayers Association in Wisconsin on Wednesday asked the high court to put the program on hold and consider the group’s appeal, according to WLUK-TV.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy