WGAL
Police release surveillance video of two gunmen in Lancaster County motel shooting
LANCASTER, Pa. — Investigators in Lancaster County have released surveillance video of the two people involved in a motel shooting. East Lampeter Township police said two males fired handguns into a room at the Budget Host Inn in the 2100 block of Lincoln Highway East around 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 5.
Baby Fatally Shot in the Face by 3-Year-Old Child, Cops Say
A 3-year-old child fatally shot a baby in the face in Pennsylvania this week, authorities said. The Lancaster Bureau of Police confirmed the shooting took place around 7 p.m. Tuesday night, with first responders unable to save the life of the infant victim. Lancaster County Deputy Coroner Eric Bieber said the child was a 15-month-old boy, but did not disclose his name. An autopsy will take place Thursday. The baby’s grandfather said the 3-year-old was also a relative, according to WGAL. Police said investigators had not taken anyone into custody in connection with the shooting. Family members took part in a vigil Wednesday evening alongside Pastor Carmen Morales. “It’s a sad, sad picture to see,” Morales said.Read it at Penn Live
Infant was in the back seat during drive-by shooting that injured central Pa. man: police
Police have narrowed down where a drive-by shooting injured a man who was driving with an infant passenger in Lancaster County on Wednesday afternoon. Northern Lancaster County Regional Police said officers were originally called to the Turkey Hill on Main Street in East Petersburg borough around 4:42 p.m., but quickly realized the shooting occurred elsewhere.
WGAL
Police find wounded man, bullet-riddled car in East Petersburg
EAST PETERSBURG, Pa. — Police found a wounded man and a bullet-riddled car at a Lancaster County Turkey Hill on Wednesday afternoon. Northern Lancaster County Regional Police responded to the Turkey Hill on Main Street in East Petersburg around 4:45 p.m. "The reporting person, a clerk at Turkey Hill,...
local21news.com
Man shot while driving with infant in the vehicle, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — On October 19, at 4:42 p.m., the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department was sent to Turkey Hill on Main Street, in East Petersburg Borough for a reported shooting incident. According to police, the clerk at Turkey Hill reported the shooting after witnessing a man...
WGAL
Shooting victim found dead in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are investigating a homicide. Investigators said a man's body was found around 8:30 a.m. Thursday in a wooded area between Hall Manor and the Park Apartments community. The man had at least one gunshot wound, police said. Police said it's not clear how long...
Male homicide victim found in woods near Harrisburg housing complex
A man whose body was found near Hall Manor Thursday morning was fatally shot, authorities said. District Attorney Fran Chardo confirmed the man’s body was found around 8:35 a.m. Thursday in a wooded area between the Harrisburg Park Apartments and Hall Manor. The man had been dead for an...
Toddler fatally shot infant in Lancaster: Police
An infant died Tuesday after a reported shooting in Lancaster, according to police.
3-year-old child fired fatal shot at infant in Lancaster home
LANCASTER, Pa. — Update, 5:05 p.m.: The Lancaster Bureau of Police has confirmed that a three-year-old child inside the home fired the gun which fatally wounded the infant. The investigation remains open and active. Police are investigating after an infant died after being shot in the face in a...
abc27.com
State Police charge suspect in fatal Dauphin County crash
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police charged the suspect in a fatal Dauphin County crash that took place back in March. According to a public information release, 43-year-old Ricky Lee Martin of Elizabethville, Pa., was criminally charged with Murder (3rd Degree); Homicide by Motor Vehicle while DUI, Homicide by Motor Vehicle, DUI-Controlled Substance, and other criminal charges.
Police identify 3rd suspect in Sept. 25 shooting that injured 4 in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are searching for a third suspect in a Sept. 25 shooting that left four people injured in the city. Kenneth Cabrera is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, and carrying a firearm without a license in connection to the shooting, which occurred on the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street.
Man seriously injured in Tuesday central Pa. shooting
Hanover Borough police are trying to find the person responsible for shooting a 35-year-old man in the chest Tuesday night. The 35-year-old went to an alley behind the 100 block of North Street to meet someone before he was shot around 9:04 p.m., according to police. After the shooting, the...
WGAL
Police investigate shooting that left one hurt in Lancaster County
EAST PETERSBURG, Pa. — According to emergency dispatch, police responded to a shooting in Lancaster County on Wednesday evening. Police arrived at the Turkey Hill on Main Street in East Petersburg around 4:43 p.m. where they found a wounded man, a car struck with bullets and an infant in the back seat.
iheart.com
Possible Shooting Involving a Child Reported in Lancaster
>Possible Shooting Involving a Child Reported in Lancaster. (Lancaster, PA) -- Lancaster Police are investigating a report of a child being shot Wednesday night. Officers responded to the call around 8:00 p.m. in the 500 block of Woodward Street. An official with the Lancaster County Emergency Dispatch says the call went out as a shooting involving a child. No further details have been available.
Baby dies after being shot in the face in central Pa. home: police
A baby was pronounced dead in a Lancaster home Tuesday evening after getting shot in the face, police said. City police responded to reports of shots fired around 7:05 p.m. inside a home on the 500 block of Woodward Street. Police said the baby was found lying on the floor, suffering from the gunshot wound.
WGAL
Man shot in Hanover Borough, York County
A man was shot Tuesday night in Hanover, York County. The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. in an alley near the 100 block of North Street. Police said the victim, identified only as a 35-year-old man, was hit in the chest and taken to York Hospital with a serious injury.
nccpdnews.com
Police Seek Assistance in Identifying Theft Suspect
(Newark, DE 19702) On Sunday, (9/10) at approximately 3:05 p.m., officers responded to a home in the unit block of Heron Court (Sparrow Run) for the report of a burglary. Officers arrived on scene and contacted the 73-year-old victim who reported she returned home from the hospital when she noticed missing jewelry. She then advised the officer that a debit card was missing from her wallet.
Double shooting in Pottstown leaves teenagers dead: Police
POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A deadly double shooting in Pottstown. Police responded to the scene before midnight at 4th and Johnson Streets.17-year-old Skyler Fox of Stowe and 18-year-old Brandon Baycote-Byer of Lower Pottsgrove were found shot to death. They were found laying next to Fox's car.CBS3 has learned that a parked car, with the engine still running, was found near the victims.A man who lives nearby says he was watching TV when he heard the gunshots."I heard pop, pop, pop, pop. So, about a good nine shots, maybe a little more," James Brinkley, a neighbor, said, "came out, seen the bodies down there."Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Pottstown Police Chief Mick Markovic say they found 10 cartridge casings, one projectile and a 9 mm handgun with an obliterated serial number.Authorities say autopsies on both bodies will be performed this morning.There's no word on what led to the shooting.Police have not made any arrests in the case.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Pottstown Police Department at (610) 970-6570 or call Montgomery County Detectives at (610) 226-5553.
Fatal Shooting In Allentown Was Self-Defense, DA Says
An Allentown resident was defending themself when they fatally shot a man who forced his way into a home with three others this past summer, authorities have ruled. "The homicide was justified on the basis of self-defense," Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin announced on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The trouble...
Police identify woman killed in MTA bus parking lot in South Baltimore
BALTIMORE-- Police have identified Elaine Jackson as the 40-year-old woman shot and killed Tuesday evening at an MTA bus parking lot in South Baltimore, according to a release.The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Washington Boulevard.Offices found Jackson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.She was then taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
