cwbchicago.com
Man convicted 11x for driving on a suspended license is busted again — for driving a kiddie-sized ATV on Harlem Avenue
A Chicago man who has been convicted 11 times for driving on a suspended license is facing the same charge again after police allegedly caught him driving a “child-sized ATV” in the wrong direction on Harlem Avenue. Judge Mary Marubio had a hard time containing herself as she...
fox32chicago.com
Minooka man charged with filing false police report for armed carjacking
CHICAGO - A 33-year-old Minooka man is facing charges after allegedly filing a false police report for a highway carjacking. James Weber allegedly told police that his black Honda Civic was stolen at the Harlem Avenue exit ramp off I-55 north in Chicago. Illinois State Police were called to Westchester...
fox32chicago.com
Child wounded in shooting that 'may be gang-related': Mount Prospect police
MOUNT PROSPECT - A child was wounded in Mount Prospect Tuesday night in what appears to be a gang related shooting, police say. Around 8:28 p.m. a minor was found with a gunshot wound in the 1900 block of Seneca Lane. The child was taken to an area hospital where...
Bicyclist seriously injured in Niles hit-and-run crash: police
Niles police described the vehicle involved as a white sedan.
wjol.com
Five Arrested After a Foot Chase with Joliet Police
On Wednesday night, at 7:40 pm, Joliet Police were on patrol in the 0-100 block McDonough Street when they saw five males outside a convenience store wearing ski masks and dark clothing. As Officers pulled into the parking lot, the individuals ran away, some of them grabbing their waistbands. While chasing after one of the suspects on foot, Officers observed that the suspect was holding a handgun.
Skokie stores on Touhy Avenue hit by multiple burglaries
CHICAGO (CBS) – Police in Skokie are trying to identify four suspects who went to a lot of effort for two cold drinks overnight.That's because they caused a lot of damage by shattering the front window with a brick.Police said it appears they went to the back of a Mobil gas station on Touhy to steal cigarettes.They couldn't get past the checkout counter, so they took two pops and left.About ten blocks from there, in the 6100 block of West Touhy there was more broken glass as thieves hit a smoke shop.Surveillance cameras captured the moment. The suspects threw something through the window and ran into the store.They got away with a safe. It's not known how much money was inside.It's also not known if the two burglaries are related.
ABC7 Chicago
Man charged with DUI in deadly Dan Ryan crash that sent pick-up truck flying off overpass
CHICAGO -- Bail was set at $75,000 Wednesday for a 24-year-old man accused of driving under the influence at the time of a deadly crash last spring on the Dan Ryan Expressway near Bridgeport. Brandon Lagunas faces a felony count of aggravated DUI causing death, as well as multiple lesser...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 25, charged in deadly drive-by shooting in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing charges in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting last July in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Michael Lampley, 25, is accused of opening fire on 31-year-old Shawn Dontell Brown from a car on July 25 in the 3800 block of West Thomas Street, officials said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with aggravated DUI in fatal I-94 crash
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with aggravated DUI Thursday after allegedly causing a two-car crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway, which killed one person in May. Brandon Lagunas, 24, was charged with one felony count of aggravated DUI resulting in death, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.
Stolen Corvette involved in fiery crash after highway chase; police seeking 1 suspect
Police said they’re still looking for the second of two suspected carjackers who stole a Corvette at gunpoint in Elk Grove Village and led police on a chase that ended with a crash Tuesday on Chicago’s South Side.
wjol.com
Crest Hill Hopes Public Can Identify This Man
Crest Hill Police Department is once again releasing clear photos of a suspect in an alleged theft of a local grocery store. Police hope the public can identify the suspect. The theft happened on October 14th at the Super Mercados El Guero at 1520 Theodore Street in Crest Hill. The...
Chicago shooting: Ford assembly plant worker fatally shot on South Side was married father of 4
Police said the married father of four was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene.
fox32chicago.com
Two couples robbed at gunpoint minutes apart on Near West Side
CHICAGO - Four people were robbed at gunpoint less than an hour apart Tuesday night on Chicago's Near West Side. The first robbery happened around 9:23 p.m. in the first block of North Green Street, police said. A 36-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman were walking outside when two gunmen...
Shots fired after homeowner confronts would-be car burglar in Skokie garage
SKOKIE, Ill — Skokie police are asking the public for help after a group of burglars attempted to steal a vehicle from a homeowner’s garage. The incident happened on the 7000 block of Lavergne around 5:40 a.m. Wednesday. Police said the homeowner witnessed two SUV-style vehicles parked in the road with the headlights on, and […]
South Side bank robbed at gunpoint Thursday
CHICAGO — The FBI is looking for a man who robbed a bank on the South Side Thursday afternoon. At around noon, authorities responded to a BMO Harris branch located in the 3400 block of South Archer Avenue on the report of a bank robbery. The FBI said a...
‘It’s unacceptable’: Couple celebrating birthday targeted in West Loop armed robbery spree
The robbers made off with the victim's Louis Vuitton purse, her wallet, and the male victim's cash.
cwbchicago.com
Amazon driver robbed in Lakeview
Chicago police say a group of men robbed an Amazon delivery driver in Lakeview on Wednesday morning, but no arrests have been made. The 23-year-old driver was returning to his delivery vehicle when a black Jeep Cherokee pulled up behind him in the 3400 block of North Lake Shore Drive around 11:50 a.m., a police spokesperson said.
Chicago police helicopter helps track down carjackers after string of armed robberies
The ongoing effort to combat carjacking led to a busy night for the Chicago Police Department's Hijacking Task Force.
cwbchicago.com
THPT! THPT! THPT! THPT! Chicago police helicopter tracks down armed robbery crew after Tuesday night hold-up spree
Two men are facing charges after a Chicago police helicopter tracked their vehicle across the city on Tuesday evening following a series of armed robberies in Lincoln Park, West Town, and the West Loop. Detectives are working to link the men to a 45-minute robbery spree that began around 9:23...
Liquor store owner killed in attempted robbery on North Side
CHICAGO — An employee was shot and killed during an attempted robbery at a liquor store on the city’s North Side. Chicago police released surveillance images Tuesday of a man suspected in the death of Salim Khamo. Police said the shooting happened inside the J & K Liquors on Western Avenue, between Rosemont Avenue and […]
