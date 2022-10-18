Michigan State football LB Jacoby Windmon named the Nagurski Trophy National Defensive Player of the Week

Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images

He was already named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week for the third time, and now for the second time this season, Michigan State football linebacker Jacoby Windmon is your Nagurski Trophy National Defensive Player of the Week.

Windmon dominated against Wisconsin and helped will the Spartans to a much-needed win over the Badgers, racking up 11 tackles, two of those coming for a loss, and forcing a fumble and getting an interception of his own.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.