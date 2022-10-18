ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Michigan State football LB Jacoby Windmon named the Nagurski Trophy National Defensive Player of the Week

By Andrew Brewster
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f1LzH_0idyud9J00
Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images

He was already named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week for the third time, and now for the second time this season, Michigan State football linebacker Jacoby Windmon is your Nagurski Trophy National Defensive Player of the Week.

Windmon dominated against Wisconsin and helped will the Spartans to a much-needed win over the Badgers, racking up 11 tackles, two of those coming for a loss, and forcing a fumble and getting an interception of his own.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

163K+
Followers
216K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy