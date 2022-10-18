ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Chicago

Cook County treasurer calls for change in property tax loophole that costs residents millions

CHICAGO (CBS) – A little known property tax loophole is costing Cook County taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars.That's the finding by a team of researchers in the Cook County Treasurer's Office. CBS 2 political investigator Dana Kozlov heard from the office who said the area's Black and Brown communities are hit the hardest.It's been going on for years.Just who is profiting? Companies and investors who buy up tax delinquent properties and then basically get their money back, with interest. Lots of it, and taxpayers are footing the bill.Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas said one mall in Calumet City is...
COOK COUNTY, IL
wlsam.com

Public Appetite for New Stadiums is Not What it Used to Be – Especially Not Enough to Fund It

John Howell is joined by Mitchell Armentrout, Chicago Sun-Times Staff Reporter covering casinos, sports betting and gambling regulation. Illinois voters have given a fairly resounding “no” about using their tax money to build a new stadium in Arlington Heights for the Bears. So, what are the next steps if the team would like to move and build a new home at the Arlington Racecourse?
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
afscme31.org

Long contract fight pays off for Local 1514

It took nearly three years at the bargaining table, but at last members of AFSCME Local 1514 have won a contract they can be proud of. The new four-year deal with the city of Aurora Public Works includes a 13% increase in wages over three years, much-needed increases in tool and clothing allowances, and two new paid holidays.
AURORA, IL
dgsd.org

For Sale! Used Equipment Sale

The District is having a used equipment sale. The used equipment is a 2014 Club Car Carry-All electric golf cart. Those interested can submit a sealed bid to the District office, 2710 Curtiss Street, Downers Grove. Bids will be accepted until 10 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 and at that time will be publicly opened and read. For more information and minimum bid price, visit https://www.dgsd.org/opportunities/#sale.
DOWNERS GROVE, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Metra proposes ditching popular $100 Super Saver pass

Metra’s proposed budget for next year calls for doing away with the popular $100 Super Saver system-wide monthly pass while lowering the price of the regular, zone-based monthly passes. The move would save money for commuters closer to downtown Chicago, but it would represent a fare hike for commuters...
CHICAGO, IL
Forest Park Review

Hawk Auto buys long-vacant neighboring dealership site

An LLC associated with the owner of Hawk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Forest Park, 7911 Roosevelt Rd., bought the neighboring one-time Jerry Gleason Chevrolet site, 7901 Roosevelt, which has sat largely unused for over a decade. According to county property records, the sale took place Aug. 25. That is when...
FOREST PARK, IL
wgnradio.com

Wintrust Business Minute: Some Jewel and Mariano’s locations may close due to merger

Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. Some Mariano’s and Jewel-Osco locations in the Chicago area could be closed as part of Kroger’s acquisition of Albertsons. Kroger owns Mariano’s and Albertson’s owns Jewel. Experts tell Crain’s it’s possible some locations would have to be shut down in order to win regulatory approval for the $25 billion deal. Stores in close proximity to one another would be divested first to resolve antitrust concerns.
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Residents oppose new apartment complex in Oswego

Only a concept plan, residents showed up at this week’s Oswego Village Board meeting to oppose the project, while a motion to table a vote by trustees failed 4-2. Called Birchway, the 306-unit three-story, seven-building apartment complex is just west of the Ogden Falls Subdivision and Rt. 34 to the north, near the route 30-34 intersection.
OSWEGO, IL
CBS News

7 Chicago-area residents charged with $16 million in pandemic relief fraud

CHICAGO (CBS) – Seven people from the Chicago area are facing federal charges alleging they fraudulently obtaining at least $16 million in small business loans and grants available because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois said in a news release the...
CHICAGO, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Feds say Brookfielder was part of massive COVID relief fraud

Brookfield resident Maja Nikolic, 34, was among seven people charged with wire fraud and money laundering for her part in fraudulently obtaining at least $16 million in small business loans and grants under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, John R. Lausch Jr. announced Oct. 20.
BROOKFIELD, IL
CBS Chicago

Naty's Pizza on Southwest Side hit with lawsuit from delivery drivers

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Pizzeria on Chicago's Southwest Side got hit with a lawsuit from its own delivery drivers.Delivery drivers rallied outside Naty's Pizza on South Kedzie Avenue. The drivers accused the business of failing to pay base hourly wages or proper overtime."The law is very serious that employees should be paid properly, and in this case, employees were not," said attorney Karen Engelhardt.The drivers also claimed Naty's isn't reimbursing them for gas costs.CBS 2 spoke with the manager at Naty's who said the business is still looking into the lawsuit, however they said they are committed to working out any issues with their drivers.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Iconic Chicago restaurant Tavern on Rush to close earlier than expected

CHICAGO - An iconic Chicago restaurant that announced it was closing at the end of the year will now close next week. Employees at Tavern on Rush received the news Thursday in a letter from the owner, Phil Stefani. The letter blames, "contractual circumstances." Tavern on Rush has been on...
CHICAGO, IL

