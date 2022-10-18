Read full article on original website
CHICAGO (CBS) – A little known property tax loophole is costing Cook County taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars.That's the finding by a team of researchers in the Cook County Treasurer's Office. CBS 2 political investigator Dana Kozlov heard from the office who said the area's Black and Brown communities are hit the hardest.It's been going on for years.Just who is profiting? Companies and investors who buy up tax delinquent properties and then basically get their money back, with interest. Lots of it, and taxpayers are footing the bill.Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas said one mall in Calumet City is...
John Howell is joined by Mitchell Armentrout, Chicago Sun-Times Staff Reporter covering casinos, sports betting and gambling regulation. Illinois voters have given a fairly resounding “no” about using their tax money to build a new stadium in Arlington Heights for the Bears. So, what are the next steps if the team would like to move and build a new home at the Arlington Racecourse?
Aurora residents said they oppose a proposal to use city funds to cover some of the costs of moving the Hollywood Casino. Penn Entertainment wants to move the casino from along the Fox River to a new site near Interstate 88 and Farnsworth Avenue.
It took nearly three years at the bargaining table, but at last members of AFSCME Local 1514 have won a contract they can be proud of. The new four-year deal with the city of Aurora Public Works includes a 13% increase in wages over three years, much-needed increases in tool and clothing allowances, and two new paid holidays.
Takiyah Franklin, 46, of Oak Park, is among the thousands applying for the Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot, which will provide 3,250 residents with $500 a month for two years with no strings attached.
The District is having a used equipment sale. The used equipment is a 2014 Club Car Carry-All electric golf cart. Those interested can submit a sealed bid to the District office, 2710 Curtiss Street, Downers Grove. Bids will be accepted until 10 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 and at that time will be publicly opened and read. For more information and minimum bid price, visit https://www.dgsd.org/opportunities/#sale.
COOK COUNTY, Ill. -- During the height of the coronavirus pandemic, Takiyah Franklin continued working as a phlebotomist even as she worried about the possibility of spreading COVID-19 to her own children. "I couldn't take off," she said. "I had to work." Franklin, 46, of Oak Park, is among the...
Metra’s proposed budget for next year calls for doing away with the popular $100 Super Saver system-wide monthly pass while lowering the price of the regular, zone-based monthly passes. The move would save money for commuters closer to downtown Chicago, but it would represent a fare hike for commuters...
AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- Aurora is one step closer to getting a new casino.The full city council posed no objections during a meeting to learn about the relocation of the Hollywood Casino.The deal will be on the agenda for a vote on Oct. 25.If approved, construction would begin in late 2023 across from the Chicago Premium Outlets.The current casino would be demolished.
An LLC associated with the owner of Hawk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Forest Park, 7911 Roosevelt Rd., bought the neighboring one-time Jerry Gleason Chevrolet site, 7901 Roosevelt, which has sat largely unused for over a decade. According to county property records, the sale took place Aug. 25. That is when...
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. Some Mariano’s and Jewel-Osco locations in the Chicago area could be closed as part of Kroger’s acquisition of Albertsons. Kroger owns Mariano’s and Albertson’s owns Jewel. Experts tell Crain’s it’s possible some locations would have to be shut down in order to win regulatory approval for the $25 billion deal. Stores in close proximity to one another would be divested first to resolve antitrust concerns.
Downtown Chicago Alderman Brendan Reilly wants to know if there’s fraud or a glitch in the Mayor Lighfoot’s $12.5 million gas and transit card giveaways.
Only a concept plan, residents showed up at this week’s Oswego Village Board meeting to oppose the project, while a motion to table a vote by trustees failed 4-2. Called Birchway, the 306-unit three-story, seven-building apartment complex is just west of the Ogden Falls Subdivision and Rt. 34 to the north, near the route 30-34 intersection.
The very first electric school bus has been delivered to a local school district. Lion Electric based in Joliet delivered the first bus to Troy Community Consolidated School District 30C.
CHICAGO (CBS) – Seven people from the Chicago area are facing federal charges alleging they fraudulently obtaining at least $16 million in small business loans and grants available because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois said in a news release the...
Brookfield resident Maja Nikolic, 34, was among seven people charged with wire fraud and money laundering for her part in fraudulently obtaining at least $16 million in small business loans and grants under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, John R. Lausch Jr. announced Oct. 20.
WINNETKA, Ill. - A Northfield woman has been sentenced to a year of probation after reaching a plea deal on charges that she told a man to leave a Winnetka pier because he was Black. Irene Donoshaytis, 65, at first told the man he was not allowed on the beach...
CHICAGO (CBS) – A Pizzeria on Chicago's Southwest Side got hit with a lawsuit from its own delivery drivers.Delivery drivers rallied outside Naty's Pizza on South Kedzie Avenue. The drivers accused the business of failing to pay base hourly wages or proper overtime."The law is very serious that employees should be paid properly, and in this case, employees were not," said attorney Karen Engelhardt.The drivers also claimed Naty's isn't reimbursing them for gas costs.CBS 2 spoke with the manager at Naty's who said the business is still looking into the lawsuit, however they said they are committed to working out any issues with their drivers.
CHICAGO - An iconic Chicago restaurant that announced it was closing at the end of the year will now close next week. Employees at Tavern on Rush received the news Thursday in a letter from the owner, Phil Stefani. The letter blames, "contractual circumstances." Tavern on Rush has been on...
