Cleveland Heights bids fond farewell to Parks & Rec Director Joe McRae, heading to county Board of Health

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleveland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCleveland, OH
This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenChagrin Falls, OH
State Auditor Keith Faber Honors Maple Heights Mayor Annette Blackwell and Finance Director, Tinita Tillman and StaffBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Major off-price retail chain opening another new location in OhioKristen WaltersWarrensville Heights, OH
Related
University Heights coming closer to decision on method of garbage collection
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan said Wednesday (Oct. 19) during his remarks at that night’s City Council meeting that his administration’s budget will be released in five days (Oct. 24) and that it will be a balanced budget. That budget, however, will not include money...
Artist Janet Baran creates frescos for Medina’s McDowell-Phillips House
MEDINA, Ohio -- Ever since the Medina County Historical Society began work on the McDowell-Phillips House at 205 S. Prospect St. in early 2020, the goal has been to restore the home to its original splendor. To that end, contractors and artists have contributed their expertise to paint, wallpaper, plaster,...
Parma City Schools superintendent addresses potential ‘No’ voters as levy heads to Nov. 8 ballot
PARMA, Ohio -- Nearly 18 months removed from roughly 63 percent of Parma, Parma Heights and Seven Hills voters defeating a strategic consolidation bond issue, the Parma City School District returns to the ballot Nov. 8 with Issue 9. If approved, the 3.95-mill bond issue will pay for the construction...
Chagrin Falls Village Council plans to add solar panels at wastewater treatment plant
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- The Chagrin Falls wastewater treatment plant is going solar. At the Oct. 10 Village Council meeting, Councilman Michael Corkran presented a plan to use solar energy to partially power operations at the plant. The estimated $950,000 project would be financed with a combination of grant money and local sewer utility funds.
Solon council OKs contract with liquidators to auction items at city-owned house
SOLON, Ohio -- City Council has authorized Mayor Ed Kraus to enter into a contract with Great Finds Estate Liquidations of Strongsville to dispose of or auction items remaining at a city-owned house at 34245 Bainbridge Road. The house is one of several properties the city has acquired along Bainbridge...
Cleveland Metroparks announcing major progress on two East Side Cuyahoga County trail and park projects
EUCLID, Ohio — Cleveland Metroparks has been busy in recent years planning and building marquee trails and park amenities along Cleveland’s lakefront, on the city’s West Side, and in southern portions of Cuyahoga County. Now, the regional park agency serving Greater Cleveland has progress to announce on...
Richmond Heights takes step toward ensuring repairs to 444 Richmond Park Apartments
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The city is taking steps to ensure that its apartments get in -- and remain in -- tip-top shape. During Tuesday’s (Oct. 18) City Council Safety Committee meeting, a piece of legislation pertaining to lighting outside apartment complexes was passed on to a full council vote.
North Olmsted Schools superintendent addresses ‘No’ voters as tax increase heads to Nov. 8 ballot
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Roughly six months after nearly 60 percent of residents voted down the North Olmsted City School District’s combined 7.8-mill operating levy and bond issue, the community is once again being asked to approve the exact same tax increase -- Issue 8 on the Nov. 8 ballot.
City Council approves site plan for Solon Community Living project
SOLON, Ohio -- Seven years ago, with the needs of their children in mind, Ara and Leslie Bagdasarian founded Solon Community Living as a nonprofit to create a community-accessible and sustainable housing option for adults who have developmental disabilities. On Monday (Oct. 17), the Bagdasarians took a major step toward...
This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Ohio, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic landscapes to an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Buckeye State? It appears that Ohio's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Chagrin Falls is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
North Olmsted police ask home-alone seniors to sign up for ‘Are You Ok?’ program
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Seniors in North Olmsted who live alone and are looking for an added level of attentiveness to their well-being in the community are encouraged to participate in the North Olmsted Police Department’s “Are You Ok?” program. “The program is primarily for elderly people...
Mike Wheeler named Akron’s deputy director of finance
AKRON, Ohio – Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan announced that Mike Wheeler has been named deputy director of finance for the city. Wheeler, who will join Horrigan’s cabinet effective immediately, will serve under Director of Finance Steve Fricker.
spectrumnews1.com
CHEERS lakefront project enters design phase
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Harbor Eastern Embayment Resilience Strategy (CHEERS) project partners announced on Oct. 13 that a lakefront transformational project is entering its design phase. What You Need To Know. The concept of the CHEERS project emerged after a yearlong study to determine how to transform Cleveland’s lakeshore...
Have bike lane, will travel: That’s the plan for Pearl Road in Parma
PARMA, Ohio -- Creation of a multimodal community has taken a major step forward in Parma, which recently unveiled a bike lane -- its first on a major thoroughfare -- on recently repaved Pearl Road. “It’s really nice, especially when taking in the fact that not too long ago Cleveland...
Parma Heights should not be culling deer
Parma Heights is a bedroom community 4.2 square miles wide. This tiny suburb should be the first in Northeast Ohio to control deer through immunocontraception, using the animal’s own immune system to prevent it from fertilizing offspring. But without a vote from its citizens, Parma Heights is preparing to...
spectrumnews1.com
Cleveland Metroparks breaks ground on new project
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Metroparks broke ground Wednesday on a new addition to their Euclid Creek Reservation site. Brian Zimmerman, CEO of Cleveland Metroparks, provided some details about the new project. “Euclid Creek Reservation is one of the original nine reservations of the now more than 24,400 acres and what...
Aurora Hollywood Casino relocation, expansion plan cleared for final vote from city council
The new Hollywood Casino Resort has been cleared for a final vote by the Aurora City Council.
rtands.com
Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad closes tracks due to river erosion
The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad has been plagued with erosion problems this year and is again having trouble. The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad (CVSR) Cuyahoga is a tourist excursion railway and private sector, nonprofit 501(c)3 organization operating in partnership with Cuyahoga Valley National Park located in northeast Ohio. CVSR is dedicated and committed to preserving and renovating historic rail cars so that they may be enjoyed by future generations.
Cleveland Botanical Garden offers new holiday décor spectacular Nov. 19 to Dec. 31
CLEVELAND, Ohio- The Cleveland Botanical Garden is launching a new holiday décor program – “Twinkle in the 216.” The winter show opens Saturday, November 19, and runs through Saturday, December 31. For the show, indoor and outdoor gardens will pay a festive holiday homage to the...
Cheers! Christmas Ale first pour party draws thousands to Great Lakes Brewing Co. (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Great Lakes Brewing Co.’s annual first pour party unofficially kicked off the holiday season in Cleveland, complete with the festive, seasonal launch of Christmas Ale. The spicy brew officially was released to the masses Thursday morning as brewery founders Dan and Pat Conway mingled with...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
90K+
Followers
84K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0