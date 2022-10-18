ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC News

U.S. to provide aid to Cuba to help in Hurricane Ian recovery efforts

The Biden administration is providing Cuba with $2 million in funding for emergency relief to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the State Department announced Tuesday. The aid is in response to a rare request for emergency assistance Cuba’s government made last month, after the Category 3 hurricane plowed through the western part of the island.
maritime-executive.com

White House Waives Jones Act for LNG Shipments to Puerto Rico

The Biden administration has granted Puerto Rico's long-sought wish for a Jones Act waiver for LNG shipments, citing the impact of Hurricane Fiona. It is the second waiver for the island in a month, following a highly controversial decision to allow a foreign-flagged product tanker to divert to Puerto Rico's southern coast.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Drug gang kills 20 in attack on city hall in southern Mexico

A drug gang shot to death 20 people, including a mayor and his father, in the mountains of the southern Mexico state of Guerrero. officials said Thursday.Residents began burying the victims,even as a video posted on social media showed men who identified themselves as the Tequileros gang claiming responsibility for the mass shooting. The Guerrero state security council said gunmen burst into the town hall in the village of San Miguel Totolapan Wednesday and opened fire on a meeting the mayor was holding with other officials. Among the dead were Mayor Conrado Mendoza and his father, Juan Mendoza Acosta,...
The Independent

Dominican Republic cracks down at border amid Haiti chaos

As Haiti rapidly spirals into chaos, its island neighbor, the Dominican Republic, has responded with crackdowns on migrants and a military buildup the government claims will “guarantee border security.”But some fear those moves will only deepen long-existing xenophobia against Haitian migrants and harm both nations' economies.On Sunday, Dominican President Luis Abinader announced the country’s biggest purchase of military gear since 1961 – six helicopters, ten aircraft, 21 armored vehicles and four anti-riot trucks.If international troops are sent in response to an appeal by Haiti's government for help against gangs, “We would close and block the border. … It’s very...
AccuWeather

Julia strengthens into a hurricane over Caribbean Sea

Julia strengthened into a hurricane on Saturday evening as it moved closer to Central America. AccuWeather meteorologists warned that life-threatening impacts were expected in Nicaragua, which is where Julia is forecast to make landfall early Sunday. The disturbance AccuWeather has been tracking for over a week and dubbed a tropical...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Strong 6.7 magnitude earthquake shakes western Panama

PANAMA CITY — A strong 6.7 magnitude earthquake shook western Panama early Thursday, though there were no initial reports of damage. Panama’s national civil defense agency said via Twitter that the earthquake was felt in Herrera, Bocas del Toro, Veraguas and western Panama. The U.S. Geological Survey said...
The Independent

US offers hurricane assistance to Cubans amid blackouts

The United States said Tuesday it has offered critical emergency humanitarian assistance to the people of Cuba to recover from the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, an unusual but not unprecedented move after years of bilateral tensions.The assistance includes $2 million in provisions and supplies that will be delivered through independent non-governmental organizations that have experience and are already working on the island directly with the affected populations, said a senior administration official who asked to remain anonymous following government policies.“We are responding to a disaster by working with our international humanitarian assistance partners to deliver critical assistance directly...
FLORIDA STATE
Border Report

WATCH: CBP expels hundreds of Venezuelans to Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – U.S. officials on Friday sent hundreds of Venezuelan asylum seekers to Juarez, Mexico, as the Department of Homeland Security implemented a new policy making them eligible for Title 42 expulsions. The migrants began walking over the Paso del Norte International Bridge from El Paso around 2 p.m. in groups […]
TEXAS STATE
natureworldnews.com

At Least 3 Added to Casualties After Venezuelan City Caught in a Flash Flood

In Maracay, the state capital of Aragua in northern Venezuela, deadly rivers of brown water flowed through the streets on Monday as heavy rain from a rainstorm poured down the city and caused a massive landslide. Deadly Flood. According to Reuters, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Monday that a...
US News and World Report

Hundreds of Venezuelan Migrants Leave Southern Mexico to Travel to U.S. Border

TAPACHULA, Mexico (Reuters) - Hundreds of migrants set off from Mexico's southern border early on Friday on a northward journey to the U.S.-Mexico border where hundreds of others are stranded following a deal to expel Venezuelan migrants crossing into the United States. The group of people departed around 4 a.m....
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

In Mexico, locals try to save traditional 'Mexican caviar'

In a shallow lake on the outskirts of Mexico City, a handful of farmers still harvest the eggs of an evasive, fingertip-size water bug in a bid to keep alive a culinary tradition dating at least to the Aztec empire.Caviar is typically associated sturgeons swimming the Caspian Sea, but the Mexican version is made from the tiny eggs of the an aquatic insect of the corixidae family, also know as the “bird fly,” because birds like to eat it. Similar bugs are often known as “water boatmen” in English, because of the way they seem to row in ponds...

