marketplace.org

Hurricane Ian spares fertilizer plants but sends a warning to the U.S. industry

Hurricane Ian narrowly missed landing a serious blow to the domestic fertilizer industry. ​About half of the phosphate fertilizer in the U.S. comes from three plants in the Tampa, Florida, region, and in the past, hurricanes have knocked them offline. If Ian had done so, it would have been yet another headache for a fertilizer industry that’s already dealing with the impact of Russia’s war on Ukraine and energy shortages in Europe. ​
TAMPA, FL
cbs17

More than 100 migrants stranded near Puerto Rico await help

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Federal authorities on Tuesday said they were trying to rescue more than 100 migrants stranded on an uninhabited island near Puerto Rico during a human smuggling operation. The nationality of the migrants awaiting help on Mona Island wasn’t immediately known, although officials believe...
BBC

Tens of thousands of salmon found dead after Canada drought

A research crew from Simon Fraser University in British Columbia was out monitoring salmon in Neekas river. Every autumn, they carry out creek walks to count the number of salmon that make it back to the spawning grounds. This year, they were shocked at what they found.
Daily Mail

'Graveyards' filled with millions of oranges that have been marked from endless rain and hail pop up across Australia's east coast - as farmers say they're forced to dump the 'unattractive' fruit in paddocks

Farmers across the country have been forced to dump truckloads of healthy oranges, creating 'graveyards' of wasted fruit, all because consumers don't want blemished produce. Constant wet weather and hail caused by La Niña has wreaked havoc for fruitgrowers, producing orange skins that are 'bubbly' and pock-marked. Farmers say...
iheart.com

Miracle Plant Found In Southwest Deserts Can Kill Cancer and Produce Tires

The Guayule shrub in the southwestern U.S. could supply rubber, insect repellent and glue, and could help in the fight against cancer. The Scientific American says researchers have been investigating guayule (Parthenium argentatum) for decades as a potential commercial source of natural rubber. The market is currently dominated by rubber...
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Sacramento

California's tomato farmers are getting squeezed by water crisis as growing costs continues to rise

Take a summertime drive on Interstate 5 through the heart of the Golden State and it is nearly impossible to miss the truckloads of tomatoes being hauled straight from harvest to production.This year, however, fewer tomatoes were grown as rising interest rates, inflation and the crushing drought squeezed farmers who saw their margins sliced and diced. While the cost of growing tomatoes continues to rise, it's ultimately hitting consumers in the wallet as well.Typically beginning in July and stretching into October, farmers in California are busy picking tomatoes -- big machines scooping up the fruits and freeing them from most of its vines before quickly...
CALIFORNIA STATE
agupdate.com

Resurgent bird flu wiping out egg, turkey supplies

Turkeys are selling for record high prices ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday as a resurgence of bird flu wipes out supplies across the US. Avian influenza is devastating egg and turkey operations in the heartland of the country. If just one bird gets it, the entire flock is culled in order to stop the spread. Millions of hens and turkeys have been killed in recent weeks. As a result, prices for turkey hens are nearly 30% higher than a year ago and 80% above pre-pandemic costs.
24/7 Wall St.

18 States With the Worst Drought Right Now

As Hurricane Ian lashes the west coast of Florida with drenching rains, it is easy to forget that many states have the opposite problem – nowhere near enough rainfall. While torrential rain can cause flooding, too little rain can cause a drought. (These are the most powerful hurricanes of all time.) The National Weather Service […]
FLORIDA STATE
Phys.org

Thrips show promise in controlling the invasive Brazilian peppertree in Florida

Brazilian peppertree thrips (Pseudophilothrips ichini) showed promise as biological control agents for invasive Brazilian peppertree populations in Florida according to a recent study published in Florida Entomologist. Thrips are common insect pests on horticultural plants, but specialized Brazilian peppertree thrips from South America feed exclusively on the Brazilian peppertree's leaves...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Critical race theory new priority for drought-stricken California's water board

California is in a decadelong drought , but the government water boards have taken on a new priority as farms turn to dust: critical race theory . The state water board and its nine local entities have been holding public hearings and staff retreats since May 3 to address inequality in doling out the state’s water supply among disadvantaged populations. The need to address California’s racist allocation of water and too-white board staff was highlighted by the Black Lives Matter movement, a state report says .
CALIFORNIA STATE
modernfarmer.com

The Country’s First Hmong-Owned and -Operated Farm

For the first time in US history, Hmong American farmers have gone from farmland renters to owners. The Hmong American Farmers Association (HAFA)—an association founded in 2011 by a group of farmers in Minnesota looking to advocate for Hmong American farmers in the state—says that the recent purchase of 155 acres of Minnesota farmland marks the first time in American history that Hmong farmers own and operate their own farm operation on US soil.
MINNESOTA STATE
scitechdaily.com

Researchers Have Pinpointed an Elusive Pathogen in Mexico

For many years, researchers and online databases have assumed that Mexico is home to clubroot, one of the main diseases that affect cruciferous plants (such as broccoli, cabbage, and kale). However, until a team of scientists headed by Mauricio Luna and Legnara Padrón-Rodrguez of the University of Veracruz put on their detective hats to pinpoint the clubroot pathogen, there was no data to back up this assumption.

