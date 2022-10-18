Read full article on original website
Related
marketplace.org
Hurricane Ian spares fertilizer plants but sends a warning to the U.S. industry
Hurricane Ian narrowly missed landing a serious blow to the domestic fertilizer industry. About half of the phosphate fertilizer in the U.S. comes from three plants in the Tampa, Florida, region, and in the past, hurricanes have knocked them offline. If Ian had done so, it would have been yet another headache for a fertilizer industry that’s already dealing with the impact of Russia’s war on Ukraine and energy shortages in Europe.
natureworldnews.com
Citrus Farmers in Florida Suffer Million Dollars of Loss After Hurricane Ian's Rampage
Florida citrus farmers are still in shock due to Hurricane Ian's destruction. Growers speculate that this would be the breaking point for some farmers who had only recently returned to normal following Hurricane Irma's devastation in 2017. Ian's Aftermath. During its destructive passage over the Atlantic last month, Hurricane Ian...
7 Places Giving Away Land or Money To Move There
If you've joined the remote-work revolution, you might have the opportunity to move wherever you want for the first time in your career. If you're looking for a change of pace in a brand-new place,...
BBC
Tens of thousands of salmon found dead after Canada drought
A research crew from Simon Fraser University in British Columbia was out monitoring salmon in Neekas river. Every autumn, they carry out creek walks to count the number of salmon that make it back to the spawning grounds. This year, they were shocked at what they found.
'Graveyards' filled with millions of oranges that have been marked from endless rain and hail pop up across Australia's east coast - as farmers say they're forced to dump the 'unattractive' fruit in paddocks
Farmers across the country have been forced to dump truckloads of healthy oranges, creating 'graveyards' of wasted fruit, all because consumers don't want blemished produce. Constant wet weather and hail caused by La Niña has wreaked havoc for fruitgrowers, producing orange skins that are 'bubbly' and pock-marked. Farmers say...
iheart.com
Miracle Plant Found In Southwest Deserts Can Kill Cancer and Produce Tires
The Guayule shrub in the southwestern U.S. could supply rubber, insect repellent and glue, and could help in the fight against cancer. The Scientific American says researchers have been investigating guayule (Parthenium argentatum) for decades as a potential commercial source of natural rubber. The market is currently dominated by rubber...
The Daily South
Emmanuel The Emu One Of Two Birds To Survive Devastating Avian Flu Outbreak On Florida Farm
Emmanuel Todd Lopez, the world's most beloved emu, is recovering after the South Florida hobby farm where he resides was hit with a deadly bout of avian flu. Taylor Blake, who runs Knuckle Bump Farms, shared on Twitter Saturday that they lost 99% of the birds on the farm to the virus. Only two birds—one of them Emmanuel—survived.
California's tomato farmers are getting squeezed by water crisis as growing costs continues to rise
Take a summertime drive on Interstate 5 through the heart of the Golden State and it is nearly impossible to miss the truckloads of tomatoes being hauled straight from harvest to production.This year, however, fewer tomatoes were grown as rising interest rates, inflation and the crushing drought squeezed farmers who saw their margins sliced and diced. While the cost of growing tomatoes continues to rise, it's ultimately hitting consumers in the wallet as well.Typically beginning in July and stretching into October, farmers in California are busy picking tomatoes -- big machines scooping up the fruits and freeing them from most of its vines before quickly...
agupdate.com
Resurgent bird flu wiping out egg, turkey supplies
Turkeys are selling for record high prices ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday as a resurgence of bird flu wipes out supplies across the US. Avian influenza is devastating egg and turkey operations in the heartland of the country. If just one bird gets it, the entire flock is culled in order to stop the spread. Millions of hens and turkeys have been killed in recent weeks. As a result, prices for turkey hens are nearly 30% higher than a year ago and 80% above pre-pandemic costs.
18 States With the Worst Drought Right Now
As Hurricane Ian lashes the west coast of Florida with drenching rains, it is easy to forget that many states have the opposite problem – nowhere near enough rainfall. While torrential rain can cause flooding, too little rain can cause a drought. (These are the most powerful hurricanes of all time.) The National Weather Service […]
The price of your mimosa is likely going up. The Agriculture Department predicts the worst orange crop since World War II.
Florida's orange crop production will likely plummet to record lows this season thanks to Hurricane Ian, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Wednesday. That assessment compounds an already weak citrus production situation in the state. The upshot: The price of orange juice, which has already climbed to an all-time high...
Opinion: The real culprit behind inflated grocery store prices? Look to the farm
The farmworker shortage has been going on since before COVID-19, and it has only worsened. The Farm Workforce Modernization Act passed by congress will help undocumented immigrants find legal work on U.S. farms.
Wall Street’s ‘Dr. Doom’ thinks you’re stupid for moving during the pandemic: ‘Florida is going to be flooded and Texas is going to be too hot to survive there’
He also has recommendations for where you should move: Think deep-dish pizza. "Trillions of dollars of assets are going to be damaged by essentially global climate change.”
Phys.org
Thrips show promise in controlling the invasive Brazilian peppertree in Florida
Brazilian peppertree thrips (Pseudophilothrips ichini) showed promise as biological control agents for invasive Brazilian peppertree populations in Florida according to a recent study published in Florida Entomologist. Thrips are common insect pests on horticultural plants, but specialized Brazilian peppertree thrips from South America feed exclusively on the Brazilian peppertree's leaves...
Washington Examiner
Critical race theory new priority for drought-stricken California's water board
California is in a decadelong drought , but the government water boards have taken on a new priority as farms turn to dust: critical race theory . The state water board and its nine local entities have been holding public hearings and staff retreats since May 3 to address inequality in doling out the state’s water supply among disadvantaged populations. The need to address California’s racist allocation of water and too-white board staff was highlighted by the Black Lives Matter movement, a state report says .
Near record number of US chickens and turkeys are dying from avian flu
New data from the United States Department of Agriculture indicates that the avian flu is killing wild birds at a near-record rate this year
modernfarmer.com
The Country’s First Hmong-Owned and -Operated Farm
For the first time in US history, Hmong American farmers have gone from farmland renters to owners. The Hmong American Farmers Association (HAFA)—an association founded in 2011 by a group of farmers in Minnesota looking to advocate for Hmong American farmers in the state—says that the recent purchase of 155 acres of Minnesota farmland marks the first time in American history that Hmong farmers own and operate their own farm operation on US soil.
scitechdaily.com
Researchers Have Pinpointed an Elusive Pathogen in Mexico
For many years, researchers and online databases have assumed that Mexico is home to clubroot, one of the main diseases that affect cruciferous plants (such as broccoli, cabbage, and kale). However, until a team of scientists headed by Mauricio Luna and Legnara Padrón-Rodrguez of the University of Veracruz put on their detective hats to pinpoint the clubroot pathogen, there was no data to back up this assumption.
Report: Hurricane Ian farm loss could reach $1.56B
Agriculture losses in Florida from Hurricane Ian's high winds and drenching rains could reach $1.56 billion, with citrus, cattle, vegetable and melon operations among the hardest hit, the University of Florida reported Tuesday in a preliminary estimate.The school's Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences said there could be many impacts that are yet to emerge from flooded acreage and depend in part on whether some damaged crops can be replanted to salvage some of the winter vegetable growing season.“There's still a lot of uncertainty,” said Christa Court, an economist and director of economic analysis for the institute. “The effects...
KSNT
Rare toad fight similar to landmark endangered species case
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The unusual circumstances that led to the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark ruling on the Endangered Species Act in 1978 have not surfaced much since then. But the stage is being set in Nevada for another potentially significant test of the nation’s premier wildlife protection law in a legal battle over a geothermal power plant with similarities to the precedent-setting fight over the snail darter and a dam in Tennessee nearly a half century ago.
Comments / 0