Take a summertime drive on Interstate 5 through the heart of the Golden State and it is nearly impossible to miss the truckloads of tomatoes being hauled straight from harvest to production.This year, however, fewer tomatoes were grown as rising interest rates, inflation and the crushing drought squeezed farmers who saw their margins sliced and diced. While the cost of growing tomatoes continues to rise, it's ultimately hitting consumers in the wallet as well.Typically beginning in July and stretching into October, farmers in California are busy picking tomatoes -- big machines scooping up the fruits and freeing them from most of its vines before quickly...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO