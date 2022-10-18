Read full article on original website
houmatimes.com
$18.8 Million will be sent to Terrebonne Parish School Board for Hurricane Ida Remediation Costs
Our congressional delegation today announced $169,155,732 in Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grants for Louisiana disaster aid. $18,857,855 will go to Terrebonne Parish School Board for emergency protective measures it took related to Hurricane Ida. This reimbursement covers 100 percent of the costs to clean out, dehumidify, conduct mold remediation, purchase generators, and other efforts to get Terrebonne Parish schools back online after Hurricane Ida.
WLBT
‘Absolute and total incompetence’: Governor slams mayor at turkey-pardoning ceremony
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves pardoned a turkey at a ceremony Thursday at the Governor’s Mansion, only moments later to turn a flamethrower on Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. The governor was no-holds-barred when asked about the city’s decision to issue its own request for proposals for...
NOLA.com
Eastern St. Tammany School Board races draw mostly new faces
A raft of first-time candidates are seeking election to four eastern St. Tammany Parish School Board seats, campaigning on issues that range from improving school safety to boosting the system's state ranking and attracting highly qualified teachers. In contrast to previous cycles, where many incumbents returned to office without opposition,...
NOLA.com
Mandeville-area candidates for St. Tammany School Board races highlight biggest issues
Twelve candidates are actively seeking three Mandeville-based St. Tammany Parish School Board seats Nov. 8, including two incumbents who have drawn challenges. The Times-Picayune will cover races for eastern St. Tammany and central St. Tammany School Board seats in subsequent stories. Early voting is Oct. 25-Nov. 1, excluding Sunday, Oct. 30.
NOLA.com
EPA finds St. Bernard Parish out of compliance with sulfur dioxide pollution standards
The federal Environmental Protection Agency has declared St. Bernard Parish to be out of compliance with federal rules governing air emissions of sulfur dioxide, based on the failure of a Chalmette plant to get new emission reduction equipment operating properly by an October 2018 legal deadline. The EPA ruling followed...
Second Chance: St. Tammany revamps levee protection proposal
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — Over the last few years, there has been an enhanced push to prioritize levee protection in St. Tammany Parish. It's a parish-wide initiative, with a variety of organizations trying to make a change. "Our goal is to come up with different levels of protection...
NOLA.com
Why does Louisiana have so many trash tires when we pay fees to help recycle them?
In New Orleans East, more than 33,000 old tires piled into unsanctioned dumps. In Central Louisiana, 100,000 waste tires caught fire, emitting an acrid plume of smoke for 11 days and forcing a prison to be evacuated. In Scott, tens of millions of pounds worth of chopped up tires were...
More than 200 jobs coming to Mississippi River community after $220 million awarded to company making electric battery materials
Syrah Technologies has been awarded $220 million to expand its production of Active Anode Material (AAM) at its Vidalia plant. The award is part of $320 million in U.S. Department of Energy funding coming to two Louisiana projects from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) in order to expand the manufacturing of electric vehicle battery components, announced Gov. John Bel Edwards on Thursday.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana PSC approves new power deals for co-ops, siding against Entergy and Cleco
Over the objections of Louisiana’s electric monopolies, the state’s utility regulator approved two deals allowing two electric cooperatives procure their power from a Florida-based supplier, after getting it for decades from Cleco. The arrangements are among the first of their kind in Louisiana. The Public Service Commission’s vote...
brproud.com
Louisiana officials to celebrate construction of new Bayou Lafourche Pump Station with groundbreaking ceremony
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A Friday, October 21 groundbreaking ceremony is set to usher in the construction of a project that’s expected to bring more freshwater into a south Louisiana bayou. The much-anticipated project centers around the Bayou Lafourche Pump Station. According to the Coastal Protection and...
West Side Journal
Louisiana Department of Insurance approves citizens rate increase and offers tips for policyholders
The Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) has approved Louisiana Citizens’ request for a 63% rate increase on its residential property insurance policies beginning January 1, 2023. The rate increase will not affect Citizens’ current policyholders until they renew their policy after that date. Citizens is the state’s insurer...
St. Gabriel company receives $100M to build plant to manufacture material used in EV batteries
WASHINGTON (WAFB) - US Sen. Bill Cassidy announced companies in Louisiana will receive more than $300 million from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to bolster the nation’s battery manufacturing. He said $100 million of that will go to Mexichem Flour, Inc. (dba Koura) in St. Gabriel to build...
NOLA.com
Feds to plug dozens of old, leaky oil wells in these havens for Louisiana wildlife
Many of Louisiana’s most prized and protected natural landscapes are dotted with the leaking, rusty remnants of the oil industry's boom years. A federally-funded program is beginning work this week to plug about 150 of these ‘orphan’ oil and gas wells in five national wildlife refuges in Louisiana. The work is funded with $12.7 million from last year’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a massive bipartisan law that’s putting $1.2 trillion into roads, bridges, ports and other infrastructure.
cenlanow.com
Louisiana principal wins national school leadership award from the U.S. Department of Education
LAFAYETTE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 19, 2022, the U.S. Department of Education announced Catherine Bricelj, principal of Mrytle Place Elementary, as a recipient of the Terrel H. Bell Award for outstanding school leadership for 2022. According to a release, Bricelj is one of nine school leaders from the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools cohort to receive this honor.
NOAA’s winter outlook: La Niña and South Louisiana
La Niña returns this winter for the third consecutive time, driving drier weather in South Louisiana.
deltanews.tv
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Mississippi
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
NOLA.com
Lost Black settlement on the Chalmette Battlefield is the topic of documentary
The Chalmette tract where Americans beat the British in the Battle of New Orleans is open and grassy, leaving no hint that the St. Bernard Parish acreage once contained a village called Fazendeville that was established after the Civil War for freed slaves. The community included houses, a grocery, a...
Unusual Sight in Baton Rouge – Mississippi River Has Receded from USS Kidd
With drought conditions to our north, less water is flowing down the Mississippi River, and that is causing a few things to happen.
NOLA.com
St. Tammany property transfers, Sept. 27 - Oct. 03 , 2022: See a list of home and other sales
CALOGNEVILLE SUBDIVISION, LOTS 18, 19: $15,000, Joshua Fabian Daniel and Brenda K. Hamsted Daniel to Shannon A. Daniel. CRAIN ST. 22033: $77,000, Debra Aaron to Heath A. Bailey Sr. and Linda P. Bailey. GOLDEN OAKS SUBDIVISION, PHASE 1, LOT 10: $400,000, Allan Brown and Jennifer Mock Brown to Javis Jay...
8 Photos of Abandoned Fort Proctor in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana
If you do get the chance to go, please take care to not cause any damage to the fort, as it is on the National Register of Historic Places.
