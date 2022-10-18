ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Tammany Parish, LA

houmatimes.com

$18.8 Million will be sent to Terrebonne Parish School Board for Hurricane Ida Remediation Costs

Our congressional delegation today announced $169,155,732 in Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grants for Louisiana disaster aid. $18,857,855 will go to Terrebonne Parish School Board for emergency protective measures it took related to Hurricane Ida. This reimbursement covers 100 percent of the costs to clean out, dehumidify, conduct mold remediation, purchase generators, and other efforts to get Terrebonne Parish schools back online after Hurricane Ida.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Eastern St. Tammany School Board races draw mostly new faces

A raft of first-time candidates are seeking election to four eastern St. Tammany Parish School Board seats, campaigning on issues that range from improving school safety to boosting the system's state ranking and attracting highly qualified teachers. In contrast to previous cycles, where many incumbents returned to office without opposition,...
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
Magnolia State Live

More than 200 jobs coming to Mississippi River community after $220 million awarded to company making electric battery materials

Syrah Technologies has been awarded $220 million to expand its production of Active Anode Material (AAM) at its Vidalia plant. The award is part of $320 million in U.S. Department of Energy funding coming to two Louisiana projects from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) in order to expand the manufacturing of electric vehicle battery components, announced Gov. John Bel Edwards on Thursday.
VIDALIA, LA
NOLA.com

Feds to plug dozens of old, leaky oil wells in these havens for Louisiana wildlife

Many of Louisiana’s most prized and protected natural landscapes are dotted with the leaking, rusty remnants of the oil industry's boom years. A federally-funded program is beginning work this week to plug about 150 of these ‘orphan’ oil and gas wells in five national wildlife refuges in Louisiana. The work is funded with $12.7 million from last year’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a massive bipartisan law that’s putting $1.2 trillion into roads, bridges, ports and other infrastructure.
LOUISIANA STATE
cenlanow.com

Louisiana principal wins national school leadership award from the U.S. Department of Education

LAFAYETTE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 19, 2022, the U.S. Department of Education announced Catherine Bricelj, principal of Mrytle Place Elementary, as a recipient of the Terrel H. Bell Award for outstanding school leadership for 2022. According to a release, Bricelj is one of nine school leaders from the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools cohort to receive this honor.
LOUISIANA STATE
deltanews.tv

This Is the Top Ranking School District in Mississippi

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
PETAL, MS

