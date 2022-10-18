Many of Louisiana’s most prized and protected natural landscapes are dotted with the leaking, rusty remnants of the oil industry's boom years. A federally-funded program is beginning work this week to plug about 150 of these ‘orphan’ oil and gas wells in five national wildlife refuges in Louisiana. The work is funded with $12.7 million from last year’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a massive bipartisan law that’s putting $1.2 trillion into roads, bridges, ports and other infrastructure.

