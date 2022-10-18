ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owatonna, MN

Comments / 0

Related
KIMT

Southern Minnesota mayor arrested for possible financial conflicts of interest

GOOD THUNDER, Minn. – A small town mayor has been arrested in southern Minnesota. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says Robert John Anderson, the mayor of Good Thunder, was arrested at his home a little before 1 pm Wednesday. The Sheriff’s Office says it followed up an investigative referral from the State Auditor’s Office on possible financial conflicts of interest.
GOOD THUNDER, MN
KDHL AM 920

Rochester Area Man Accidently Shoots Himself While Cleaning Gun

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- First responders transported a Rochester area man to a hospital after he accidently shot himself Tuesday evening. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Captain James Schueller says a deputy responded to the reported self-inflicted gunshot wound at a residence in the 5,000 block of 80th Ave. Southwest in Salem Township around 9:15 p.m. The deputy reported finding a 70-year-old man sitting in the dining room of the home with a through-and-through gunshot wound above his left knee.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Two 100mph Drivers Cited in Rochester Wednesday

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two drivers were ticketed by Minnesota State Troopers after they were busted for traveling over 100 mph in the Rochester area Wednesday. The first citation was issued to 19-year-old Kalin Ngo or Chicago. The citation indicates a state trooper parked in the median on Hwy. 52 near Oronoco Township clocked the young southbound driver at 105 mph in the 65 mph zone shortly before 2 a.m.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Crash Snarls Hwy. 52 Traffic in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash involving a Toyota Cruiser snarled traffic on Hwy. 52 in Rochester Thursday morning. Authorities are still gathering information, however preliminary police reports indicate the vehicle was traveling south when it crashed near the 19th St. Northwest exit. Two occupants in the vehicle complained of pain, according to a Rochester Police Department Spokesperson.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester Hwy 52 southbound crash causes delays Thursday morning

(ABC 6 News) According to MnDOT, a crash was reported at 9:49 a.m. Thursday morning on Highway 52 southbound between 19th St. NW and 37th St. NW in Rochester. The crash caused significant delays for a time. MnDOT, Rochester Police and a tow truck all reported to the scene and...
ROCHESTER, MN
fox9.com

Good Thunder, Minnesota mayor accused of embezzling city funds

GOOD THUNDER, Minn. (FOX 9) - The mayor of a small Minnesota city south of Mankato was arrested Wednesday, accused of misusing city money for his own gain. Sixty-six-year-old Robert Anderson, the mayor of Good Thunder, Minnesota, is charged with embezzlement of public funds, theft, theft by swindle, and four counts of public officer interest in contract violation,
GOOD THUNDER, MN
KAAL-TV

Crash involving bus on Hwy 14 near Byron

(ABC 6 News) – Authorities responded to a crash on Highway 14 about 1 mile east of Byron Thursday night. Around 10:08 p.m., the Minnesota Department of Transportation reported a crash in the eastbound lane of County Road 34 and 10th Ave. NE. An ABC 6 crew member said...
BYRON, MN
myklgr.com

Investigation into Winthrop man’s homicide continues

The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says they are still actively investigating the homicide of a 79-year-old Winthrop man. Dennis Weitzenkamp was discovered at a farm site north of Winthrop with “unknown trauma.” He was declared deceased at the scene when emergency responders arrived. The Minnesota Bureau of...
WINTHROP, MN
fox9.com

Crash in Scott County kills two people

CEDAR LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two people died in a crash on Highway 13 in Scott County Monday evening, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. Authorities say two drivers were traveling east on Highway 13 near Joel D Lane in Cedar Lake Township around 6:20 p.m. when a 49-year-old man driving west crossed the center line, striking both cars.
SCOTT COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

Missing Lakeville woman found safe

LAKEVILLE, Minn. — A 51-year-old Lakeville woman was found safe Wednesday morning. Thursday morning, officials thanked the community for sharing their posts and calling in with tips. Watch the latest morning headlines with our YouTube playlist:
LAKEVILLE, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Kasota woman charged in Biolife building crash

A Kasota woman is facing charges in a crash that heavily damaged a Mankato building. Heidi Zia Larsen, 42, was charged last week in Blue Earth County Court with felony 1st-degree property damage, and misdemeanor counts of DWI and open bottle. Officers were dispatched to a call of a vehicle...
MANKATO, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Idling Work Truck Stolen from Rochester Driveway

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester police are investigating the report of a vehicle being stolen while it was idling in a driveway. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of 24th St. Southwest around 6:30 Tuesday morning. The 50-year-old victim told officers he started up a truck that belongs to Superior Mechanical, went back into his home then found an empty driveway when he went back outside.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Fmr. Eden Prairie HS teacher had inappropriate relationship with student

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- A former Eden Prairie High School teacher is charged with allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student that experts called "child grooming." According to Hennepin County court documents, 51-year-old old Craig Hollenbeck of Minneapolis is charged with child endangerment - a gross misdemeanor.The criminal complaint alleges that Hollenbeck had an ongoing relationship with a student, who has since graduated, in early to mid 2021. They would exchange texts and social media messages about being in love while the student was still in high school, the complaint said. Their communications also referenced time they spent together in a classroom,...
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
KROC News

Rochester Man Sentenced For Drug Bust in UMR Student Housing Unit

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A 20-year-old Rochester man has been sentenced to five years probation for a drug bust that occurred earlier this year in a downtown Rochester apartment complex used by the University of Minnesota-Rochester for student housing. The criminal complaint against Ronald John Christenson says Rochester police...
ROCHESTER, MN
KEYC

Adams St. to close for gas installation

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A portion of Adams Street in Mankato is set to close for several days beginning next Monday. The city of Mankato says the part of the road between Highway 22 and Haefner Drive near Hilltop HyVee will close to install a gas main. Construction will start...
MANKATO, MN
MIX 94.9

Minnesota Town Surrounds Injured Farmer With Help After He Saved A Puppy

There is something special about growing up in a farming community. Farmers know that their lives depend on their crops and their livestock, and rain or shine, the work has to be done. The Frost community here in Minnesota recently came together for a fellow farmer in need after an accident left him unable to get his crops in.
FROST, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Mankato woman pulled gun on couple, say charges

A Mankato woman is accused of pulling a loaded gun on a couple and threatening to shoot them. Ashley Renee Nelson, 29, was charged Monday in Blue Earth County Court with felony counts of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and threats of violence. According to a criminal complaint, Blue...
MANKATO, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy