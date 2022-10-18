Read full article on original website
KIMT
Southern Minnesota mayor arrested for possible financial conflicts of interest
GOOD THUNDER, Minn. – A small town mayor has been arrested in southern Minnesota. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says Robert John Anderson, the mayor of Good Thunder, was arrested at his home a little before 1 pm Wednesday. The Sheriff’s Office says it followed up an investigative referral from the State Auditor’s Office on possible financial conflicts of interest.
Rochester Area Man Accidently Shoots Himself While Cleaning Gun
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- First responders transported a Rochester area man to a hospital after he accidently shot himself Tuesday evening. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Captain James Schueller says a deputy responded to the reported self-inflicted gunshot wound at a residence in the 5,000 block of 80th Ave. Southwest in Salem Township around 9:15 p.m. The deputy reported finding a 70-year-old man sitting in the dining room of the home with a through-and-through gunshot wound above his left knee.
fox9.com
Rochester man who lit St. Paul fires during 2020 unrest sentenced to prison
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Rochester man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for setting fire to three buildings in St. Paul during unrest following the murder of George Floyd, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. A judge sentenced Jose Angel Felan Jr., 36, to 78 months in...
Two 100mph Drivers Cited in Rochester Wednesday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two drivers were ticketed by Minnesota State Troopers after they were busted for traveling over 100 mph in the Rochester area Wednesday. The first citation was issued to 19-year-old Kalin Ngo or Chicago. The citation indicates a state trooper parked in the median on Hwy. 52 near Oronoco Township clocked the young southbound driver at 105 mph in the 65 mph zone shortly before 2 a.m.
KIMT
Accidental shooting injures 70-year-old man in Olmsted Co.
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 70-year-old man was injured Monday night during an accidental shooting. First responders were called at 9:16 p.m. for a medical call to the 5000 block of 80th Ave. SE in Salem Township and found a man with an entry and exit wound in his leg.
Crash Snarls Hwy. 52 Traffic in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash involving a Toyota Cruiser snarled traffic on Hwy. 52 in Rochester Thursday morning. Authorities are still gathering information, however preliminary police reports indicate the vehicle was traveling south when it crashed near the 19th St. Northwest exit. Two occupants in the vehicle complained of pain, according to a Rochester Police Department Spokesperson.
KAAL-TV
Rochester Hwy 52 southbound crash causes delays Thursday morning
(ABC 6 News) According to MnDOT, a crash was reported at 9:49 a.m. Thursday morning on Highway 52 southbound between 19th St. NW and 37th St. NW in Rochester. The crash caused significant delays for a time. MnDOT, Rochester Police and a tow truck all reported to the scene and...
fox9.com
Good Thunder, Minnesota mayor accused of embezzling city funds
GOOD THUNDER, Minn. (FOX 9) - The mayor of a small Minnesota city south of Mankato was arrested Wednesday, accused of misusing city money for his own gain. Sixty-six-year-old Robert Anderson, the mayor of Good Thunder, Minnesota, is charged with embezzlement of public funds, theft, theft by swindle, and four counts of public officer interest in contract violation,
KAAL-TV
Crash involving bus on Hwy 14 near Byron
(ABC 6 News) – Authorities responded to a crash on Highway 14 about 1 mile east of Byron Thursday night. Around 10:08 p.m., the Minnesota Department of Transportation reported a crash in the eastbound lane of County Road 34 and 10th Ave. NE. An ABC 6 crew member said...
Convicted Thieves Charged in Massive Theft from Rochester Store
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two men with a history of theft convictions are facing new charges in connection to the theft of thousands of dollars in items from a Rochester store. Olmsted County prosecutors filed felony theft charges against 32-year-old Tyler Lentz of Eyota and 48-year-old Garrick Sneed of Rochester...
myklgr.com
Investigation into Winthrop man’s homicide continues
The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says they are still actively investigating the homicide of a 79-year-old Winthrop man. Dennis Weitzenkamp was discovered at a farm site north of Winthrop with “unknown trauma.” He was declared deceased at the scene when emergency responders arrived. The Minnesota Bureau of...
fox9.com
Crash in Scott County kills two people
CEDAR LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two people died in a crash on Highway 13 in Scott County Monday evening, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. Authorities say two drivers were traveling east on Highway 13 near Joel D Lane in Cedar Lake Township around 6:20 p.m. when a 49-year-old man driving west crossed the center line, striking both cars.
Missing Lakeville woman found safe
LAKEVILLE, Minn. — A 51-year-old Lakeville woman was found safe Wednesday morning. Thursday morning, officials thanked the community for sharing their posts and calling in with tips. Watch the latest morning headlines with our YouTube playlist:
Southern Minnesota News
Kasota woman charged in Biolife building crash
A Kasota woman is facing charges in a crash that heavily damaged a Mankato building. Heidi Zia Larsen, 42, was charged last week in Blue Earth County Court with felony 1st-degree property damage, and misdemeanor counts of DWI and open bottle. Officers were dispatched to a call of a vehicle...
Idling Work Truck Stolen from Rochester Driveway
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester police are investigating the report of a vehicle being stolen while it was idling in a driveway. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of 24th St. Southwest around 6:30 Tuesday morning. The 50-year-old victim told officers he started up a truck that belongs to Superior Mechanical, went back into his home then found an empty driveway when he went back outside.
Charges: Fmr. Eden Prairie HS teacher had inappropriate relationship with student
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- A former Eden Prairie High School teacher is charged with allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student that experts called "child grooming." According to Hennepin County court documents, 51-year-old old Craig Hollenbeck of Minneapolis is charged with child endangerment - a gross misdemeanor.The criminal complaint alleges that Hollenbeck had an ongoing relationship with a student, who has since graduated, in early to mid 2021. They would exchange texts and social media messages about being in love while the student was still in high school, the complaint said. Their communications also referenced time they spent together in a classroom,...
Rochester Man Sentenced For Drug Bust in UMR Student Housing Unit
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A 20-year-old Rochester man has been sentenced to five years probation for a drug bust that occurred earlier this year in a downtown Rochester apartment complex used by the University of Minnesota-Rochester for student housing. The criminal complaint against Ronald John Christenson says Rochester police...
KEYC
Adams St. to close for gas installation
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A portion of Adams Street in Mankato is set to close for several days beginning next Monday. The city of Mankato says the part of the road between Highway 22 and Haefner Drive near Hilltop HyVee will close to install a gas main. Construction will start...
Minnesota Town Surrounds Injured Farmer With Help After He Saved A Puppy
There is something special about growing up in a farming community. Farmers know that their lives depend on their crops and their livestock, and rain or shine, the work has to be done. The Frost community here in Minnesota recently came together for a fellow farmer in need after an accident left him unable to get his crops in.
Southern Minnesota News
Mankato woman pulled gun on couple, say charges
A Mankato woman is accused of pulling a loaded gun on a couple and threatening to shoot them. Ashley Renee Nelson, 29, was charged Monday in Blue Earth County Court with felony counts of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and threats of violence. According to a criminal complaint, Blue...
