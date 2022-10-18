EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- A former Eden Prairie High School teacher is charged with allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student that experts called "child grooming." According to Hennepin County court documents, 51-year-old old Craig Hollenbeck of Minneapolis is charged with child endangerment - a gross misdemeanor.The criminal complaint alleges that Hollenbeck had an ongoing relationship with a student, who has since graduated, in early to mid 2021. They would exchange texts and social media messages about being in love while the student was still in high school, the complaint said. Their communications also referenced time they spent together in a classroom,...

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO