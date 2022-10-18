ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

PennLive.com

James Franklin wants Big Ten to act after halftime incident at Michigan

James Franklin wants the Big Ten to make sure a halftime incident like Saturday never happens again, and he’s blaming the one tunnel at Michigan Stadium for facilitating it. Speaking Tuesday to reporters in State College, the Penn State head coach called on the conference to create new policy that would separate teams returning up the tunnel during halftime and post-game procedures.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

James Franklin discusses potentially getting pair of Penn State LBs on field at same time, plans for future

James Franklin knows he has a talented Nittany Lions defense that has serious depth and talent. On Wednesday, he has asked about playing both redshirt sophomore Curtis Jacobs and true freshman Abdul Carter simultaneously. Franklin shut down the possibility by stating Jacobs isn’t a mike linebacker but opened the possibility...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Spun

Look: ESPN's Laura Rutledge Pays Up On Unfortunate Bet

Laura Rutledge made a bet with colleague Marcus Spears for the Florida-LSU game and she lost. Her Gators lost to Spears' Tigers over the weekend, 45-35, and she had to wear a tiger mask on NFL Live. Here's the video of Rutledge putting on the mask:. Spears was loving it...
On3.com

Dan Mullen picks eight of the biggest Week 8 games, predicts two major upsets

Dan Mullen is putting his selections in for a loaded Week 8, including choosing the winner of multiple Top 25 showdowns and the biggest games the SEC has to offer. Evidently, the former Florida leader believes there will be some upsets this weekend, predicting plenty of chaos to ensue in Week 8. Check out Mullen’s picks below, where the results will have major College Football Playoff ramifications if they were to come true.
FLORIDA STATE
Yardbarker

Steelers Now Willing To Listen To Offers For Mason Rudolph At Trade Deadline; CB William Jackson III Has Potential Landing Place In Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Mason Rudolph has been at the forefront of trade rumors for months now. After the team signed Mitch Trubisky and drafted Kenny Pickett, Rudolph was always likely to end up as the No. 3 QB. While he actually performed quite well in training camp, he was still handed third-string duties. As a result, he’s been a gameday inactive throughout the season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
247Sports

Penn State tight end Theo Johnson wants to ‘add more value’ to Nittany Lions offense

Theo Johnson spent the first two weeks of the 2022 season as an observer, and once the Penn State tight end was finally healthy enough to return to the field, the opportunities were few and far between. Despite his meager start to the season, Johnson believes that he’s in position to provide a boost to a Nittany Lions that has scuffled over the past two weeks.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Yardbarker

New York Giants Injury Update: Kadarius Toney, Kenny Golladay far off

The New York Giants received a bit of reinforcement this past weekend against the Baltimore Ravens, adding Leonard Williams back to the defensive line and Wan’Dale Robinson to the wide receiver corps. However, the team is still thin at the pass-catcher position, with both Kadarius Toney and Kenny Golladay dealing with individual injuries.
Yardbarker

T.J. Watt Hints At Return With Latest Post

The Pittsburgh Steelers are languishing with a 2-4 record, and head coach Mike Tomlin’s record streak of consecutive winning seasons is in some real jeopardy right now. One of the reasons they are struggling is because T.J. Watt, their uber-talented pass rusher, has been out with a pectoral injury he suffered in Week 1.

