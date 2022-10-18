ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
montanasports.com

BUTTE — Kyle Samson knows that there will be little room for error as the No. 24 Montana Tech football team gears up for the final four-game stretch of the regular season. Sitting at 4-2, the only way that the Orediggers, coming off a bye week and before that a tough 3-point loss to then No. 9 College of Idaho, can remain in contention for a playoff berth is straightforward — win their final four games.
montanasports.com

HELENA — Helena High and Capital High will meet on the gridiron Friday night in the biggest crosstown matchup of the season. The No. 1- ranked Bruins enter Friday's match up undefeated on the season. As for the No. 2-ranked Bengals, they enter at 7-1 and 6-0 in the Western AA. With both teams undefeated in the division, they will battle for the top spot in the league.
