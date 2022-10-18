Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
montanasports.com
No. 24 Montana Tech returns home, looks to maintain playoff hopes against Southern Oregon University
BUTTE — Kyle Samson knows that there will be little room for error as the No. 24 Montana Tech football team gears up for the final four-game stretch of the regular season. Sitting at 4-2, the only way that the Orediggers, coming off a bye week and before that a tough 3-point loss to then No. 9 College of Idaho, can remain in contention for a playoff berth is straightforward — win their final four games.
montanasports.com
'Be ready': Helena Capital, Helena High enter 1 vs. 2 football matchup with same sentiment
HELENA — Helena High and Capital High will meet on the gridiron Friday night in the biggest crosstown matchup of the season. The No. 1- ranked Bruins enter Friday's match up undefeated on the season. As for the No. 2-ranked Bengals, they enter at 7-1 and 6-0 in the Western AA. With both teams undefeated in the division, they will battle for the top spot in the league.
montanasports.com
Powered by prior success and team chemistry, Manhattan Christian looks to defend state volleyball crown
CHURCHILL — In the last three seasons the Manhattan Christian volleyball program has been in a Class C title match. Of those three appearances they’ve won two of them including last season over Plentywood. This season the team now uses it as a guide to navigating their journey...
montanasports.com
Q2 AOW: Family, faith have Hardin 8th grader Karis Brightwings-Pease on precipice of state cross country title
CROW AGENCY — Running isn’t just a hobby for Karis Brightwings-Pease and her family. Rather, it’s a way of life. That’s evident when watching the Hardin 8th grader on the cross country course, where she’s one of the best in Montana. But just where did her passion for running get ignited?
Comments / 0