ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 8

Annette Marcoux
2d ago

Strawberry/rhubarb absolutely delicious as a pie or as a topping on vanilla ice cream! You’ve got to be it’s not to love this sweet/tart dessert!

Reply
3
Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Maine

If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Maine that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MAINE STATE
B98.5

12 Maine Downtowns That Are Worth A Visit

In the 80s, 90s, and 00s, we saw American downtowns dying a slow death. The small stores and restaurants that formed the backbone of many Main Streets either closed or relocated to shopping plazas. However, over the last decade, we have started to see Maine downtowns make a comeback. Even...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Is Maine the 'ghostliest' state in the country?

A new study is claiming to have found the "ghostliest" state in the country: Maine. The study from Porch.com used census data, as well as numbers from GhostofAmerica.com, to make their determination. Maine has apparently logged 58 encounters with ghosts per every 100,000 residents, according to the study. The study...
MAINE STATE
I-95 FM

This Maine Food Was Named One Of The ’10 Worst In America’

There is one item here in our state that was found to be particularly disgusting!. BabbleTop is the go-to source for all food lovers. It highlights Top 10 lists on all the biggest food topics, food brands, restaurants, fast food, snack foods, sodas, drinks, nostalgic brands, forgotten menu items, food shows, food tv personalities, popular chefs, and more.
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Maine prison debate team beats MIT in historic competition

Last week, with little fanfare, a historic, livestreamed debate took place. On one side: a pre-law student, a business management student, a graduate student in peace and reconciliation and two master's degree students, one in public administration and another in youth development representing the Maine Department of Corrections. On the other side: five engineering, economics and pre-med students from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Two Maine organizations work to keep homes warm

HARRINGTON, Maine — As Maine inches closer to colder months, many around the state are preparing their homes to keep the freezing weather out. To make sure everyone can stay warm, Maine Seacoast Mission and Downeast Community Partners have been working alongside each other to repair homes that need help.
MAINE STATE
WNAW 94.7

Here’s The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641, is it haunted?

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
foxbangor.com

Maine could become a “Right to Repair” state

STATEWIDE– A new referendum could be on next year’s ballot, asking voters if they’d like Maine to become a “Right to Repair” state. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says signatures are now being collected to add the question to the 2023 ballot. “We just issued...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Janet Mills takes us to her hometown of Farmington

FARMINGTON, Maine — She’s the first woman governor of Maine, and right now Gov. Janet Mills is fighting for a second term. On Wednesday, we continued our series of profiles on all three candidates for governor, featuring a mix of personal and political issues. As we walked around...
FARMINGTON, ME
Q106.5

Maine has a Bug That’s So Brutal, You’ll Wish You Never Heard of It

I was today years old when I heard of the Wheel Bug. Maine doesn't really have much in the way of poisonous anything that'll kill you. Whether it's snakes, bugs, storms, whatever... Maine is wildly safe place to live, generally speaking. However, we do have some critters that will try hard to wreck your day. We hate them all with a passion. Ticks, skeeters, toe biters. You all suck. Well, you all bite at least.
MAINE STATE
observer-me.com

Maine is near top of nation in new COVID cases and hospitalizations

Maine is near the top of the nation in a COVID-19 resurgence that comes as weather turns colder and the cold and flu season begins, even though the state boasts one of the highest vaccination rates in the U.S. The Pine Tree State has the fourth-highest rate of new coronavirus...
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Q97.9

Portland, ME
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy