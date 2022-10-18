Read full article on original website
Annette Marcoux
2d ago
Strawberry/rhubarb absolutely delicious as a pie or as a topping on vanilla ice cream! You’ve got to be it’s not to love this sweet/tart dessert!
Real Maine: Using Old License Plates to Hold Together a Lawnmower
We guarantee this photo is the most Maine thing you will see all week. Yup, more Maine than a beautiful sunrise over Casco Bay. More Maine than any lighthouse photo. This photo of a mower deck being held together by two State of Maine license plates is PURE Maine. This...
4 Great Burger Places in Maine
If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Maine that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
YouTuber Travels 640 Miles To Visit The Duck of Justice at the Bangor, Maine Police Department
To say that Steven Myat from Maryland likes ducks would be a big understatement. He has a self-proclaimed obsession with ducks. Such an obsession that he took a trip to Maine from Maryland to see the world-famous Duck of Justice at the Bangor Police Department and filmed his entire journey to post on YouTube.
Maine Rep Golden ‘Shotguns Beer’ at Football Game, Becomes My Favorite Politician
It's not every day a politician actually acts like a human being. However, Maine Rep. Jared Golden, who represents District 2, displayed that recently at a college football game. Yes, that is Rep Golden "shotgunning" a beer, a Bud Light to be more exact, at the University of Maine homecoming...
12 Maine Downtowns That Are Worth A Visit
In the 80s, 90s, and 00s, we saw American downtowns dying a slow death. The small stores and restaurants that formed the backbone of many Main Streets either closed or relocated to shopping plazas. However, over the last decade, we have started to see Maine downtowns make a comeback. Even...
WMTW
Is Maine the 'ghostliest' state in the country?
A new study is claiming to have found the "ghostliest" state in the country: Maine. The study from Porch.com used census data, as well as numbers from GhostofAmerica.com, to make their determination. Maine has apparently logged 58 encounters with ghosts per every 100,000 residents, according to the study. The study...
This Maine Food Was Named One Of The ’10 Worst In America’
There is one item here in our state that was found to be particularly disgusting!. BabbleTop is the go-to source for all food lovers. It highlights Top 10 lists on all the biggest food topics, food brands, restaurants, fast food, snack foods, sodas, drinks, nostalgic brands, forgotten menu items, food shows, food tv personalities, popular chefs, and more.
mainepublic.org
Maine prison debate team beats MIT in historic competition
Last week, with little fanfare, a historic, livestreamed debate took place. On one side: a pre-law student, a business management student, a graduate student in peace and reconciliation and two master's degree students, one in public administration and another in youth development representing the Maine Department of Corrections. On the other side: five engineering, economics and pre-med students from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Two Maine organizations work to keep homes warm
HARRINGTON, Maine — As Maine inches closer to colder months, many around the state are preparing their homes to keep the freezing weather out. To make sure everyone can stay warm, Maine Seacoast Mission and Downeast Community Partners have been working alongside each other to repair homes that need help.
These Breathtaking Photos Show The Raw Beauty of Maine’s Peak Foliage
Fall in Maine is not a mediocre season. It takes your breath away. The foliage all over the state is straight out of a Picasso. Sometimes you can get caught staring at a gorgeous view and truly feel like it's a painting. Recently, I was lucky enough to be gifted...
Here’s The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641, is it haunted?
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
foxbangor.com
Maine could become a “Right to Repair” state
STATEWIDE– A new referendum could be on next year’s ballot, asking voters if they’d like Maine to become a “Right to Repair” state. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says signatures are now being collected to add the question to the 2023 ballot. “We just issued...
The Oldest Cemetery in the United States is Located in MA (video)
It's the time of year when things are getting spooky. There's no doubt that we are going to continue to see ghost tours, haunted hayrides, Halloween parties, and cemetery tours not only throughout Berkshire County but throughout Massachusetts in general. Ghost Hunting Groups Will More Than Likely be Touring and/or...
WMTW
Janet Mills takes us to her hometown of Farmington
FARMINGTON, Maine — She’s the first woman governor of Maine, and right now Gov. Janet Mills is fighting for a second term. On Wednesday, we continued our series of profiles on all three candidates for governor, featuring a mix of personal and political issues. As we walked around...
Maine has a Bug That’s So Brutal, You’ll Wish You Never Heard of It
I was today years old when I heard of the Wheel Bug. Maine doesn't really have much in the way of poisonous anything that'll kill you. Whether it's snakes, bugs, storms, whatever... Maine is wildly safe place to live, generally speaking. However, we do have some critters that will try hard to wreck your day. We hate them all with a passion. Ticks, skeeters, toe biters. You all suck. Well, you all bite at least.
This Spot In Maine Named #1 Fall Foliage Destination In The U.S.
Time is running out to get a look at beautiful Maine fall foliage!. Fall is a great time to get outdoors, take in some fresh air and enjoy the amazing and colorful foliage here in Maine. Our state parks, mountains, farms and the coast are the ideal setting for leaf peeping.
Massachusetts is home to one of the most beautiful streets in the world
BOSTON — A street in Massachusetts has landed on a list of the most spectacular roads in the world that have been deemed worth traveling to see, according to a new report. Architectural Digest recently ranked the 53 most stunning streets around the globe, and Massachusetts happens to be home to one of them.
observer-me.com
Maine is near top of nation in new COVID cases and hospitalizations
Maine is near the top of the nation in a COVID-19 resurgence that comes as weather turns colder and the cold and flu season begins, even though the state boasts one of the highest vaccination rates in the U.S. The Pine Tree State has the fourth-highest rate of new coronavirus...
Nonprofit brings thousands of pets to Maine from high-kill shelters in Georgia
MAINE, Maine — A group of seven puppies was found in very bad shape by a good samaritan in rural northwest Georgia. They were dumped in a crate and left for dead in the woods. At the time, they were about 10-12 weeks old. The samaritan took them to her home and then to Road Trip Home Animal Rescue for help.
Are These Really The Coolest Small Towns In Maine & New Hampshire?
One of the things we have a lot of in New England are cool, must visit, small towns. Let's face it, with the exception of Boston and Providence, even our "cities" are just big small towns. So, what are the coolest small towns in Maine and New Hampshire?. Recently, an...
