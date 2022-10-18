ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, CA

Family Justice Center to host ‘October Fest at West’ Friday

The Family Justice Center West is gearing up to host its “October Fest at West” event Fri., Oct. 21 from 3-6 p.m. at its location at 256 24th St. in Richmond. The free-admission event will feature “activities for children and families,” including food, games, prizes, music and more, per the Center on Facebook. “Meet our team, have a great time and learn about our various services.”
RICHMOND, CA
Space Explorers: The Infinite to lift off at the Craneway

An out-of-this-world experience has arrived at Richmond’s Craneway Pavilion, ready for your exploration. Space Explorers: The Infinite is an hour-long immersive experience, where participants can take an interactive journey to space aboard the International Space Station (ISS), per Infinity Experiences, a joint venture. The otherworldly experience, which opened yesterday...
RICHMOND, CA
A taste of Guadalajara in Richmond’s Hilltop

When they’re not churning out classics typical to Guadalajara from their restaurant in Richmond’s Hilltop neighborhood, owner Jose Lopez and his family might be found shopping at Los Montanas Super Market in San Pablo. Not for themselves, of course, for the restaurant. “We work hard seven days a...
RICHMOND, CA
Gospel Outreach Day coming to Davis Park

Churches Of West Contra Costa County are inviting families to the 2nd Day At The Park Gospel Outreach set for Saturday, Oct. 15, at Davis Park in San Pablo. The event is free to the public and includes free food, children’s activities, music, prayer and more from noon to 3 p.m. at the park located at 1667 Folsom Ave.
SAN PABLO, CA
Pinole Library poised for upgrades courtesy of recent funding

The Pinole and Antioch Libraries have received $2,576,800 in grant funding from the California State Library’s Building Forward Library Infrastructure Program for pressing deferred maintenance projects at their respective locations, according to Alison McKee, county librarian with the Contra Costa County Library, in her October message. McKee said the...
Birrieria celebrates grand opening in San Pablo

Birrieria celebrated its grand opening in San Pablo on Saturday. The new Mexican restaurant is located at 14401 San Pablo Ave., at Stone St. Included on its menu: Quesabirria, Taco De Birria, Tacos Dorado de Birria, Torta de Birria, Plato de Birria and Consome. The eatery opens Monday to Thursday...
SAN PABLO, CA
Station 74 in Pinole could reopen in March 2023

Fire Station 74 in Pinole could reopen as soon as March 1, 2023, according to a plan that would also have Con Fire taking over fire services in the city. This week, both the Pinole City Council and Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors, which also serves as the governing board for the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire), unanimously approved the proposal that would dissolve the Pinole Fire Department and have Con Fire operating both Station 73 (currently open) and Station 74. The plan now heads to Contra Costa LAFCO for final approval.
PINOLE, CA
