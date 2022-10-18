Read full article on original website
Spirit & Soul Festival returns to downtown Richmond Saturday
Main Street Margaritas, music and more will be part of the mix when Richmond Main Street Initiative’s (RMSI) “14th Annual Spirit & Soul Festival” returns Sat., Oct. 22 from 1-5 p.m. to the downtown area of Macdonald Ave., Marina Way and 16th St. The festival is free-admission; tickets to the VIP Experience are sold out.
A Few of My Favorite Things: The Halloween House on Barrett Ave.
The Standard’s recently launched series, “A Few of My Favorite Things” takes a quick look at some of this reporter’s top local treasures—be they food, drink, places or faces—from Richmond and beyond. Up this week: The Halloween House on Barrett Avenue. As October 31...
Family Justice Center to host ‘October Fest at West’ Friday
The Family Justice Center West is gearing up to host its “October Fest at West” event Fri., Oct. 21 from 3-6 p.m. at its location at 256 24th St. in Richmond. The free-admission event will feature “activities for children and families,” including food, games, prizes, music and more, per the Center on Facebook. “Meet our team, have a great time and learn about our various services.”
Richmond actor taking the stage as Colonel Mustard in Clue
Dorian Lockett works as an accountant by day, but by night the Richmond resident and part-time actor plays the role of murder suspect Colonel Mustard in Center Repertory Company’s production of Clue, opening Nov. 1 at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek. The seasoned actor, whose...
Space Explorers: The Infinite to lift off at the Craneway
An out-of-this-world experience has arrived at Richmond’s Craneway Pavilion, ready for your exploration. Space Explorers: The Infinite is an hour-long immersive experience, where participants can take an interactive journey to space aboard the International Space Station (ISS), per Infinity Experiences, a joint venture. The otherworldly experience, which opened yesterday...
Celebration of Life to honor Richmond Rotarian, dentist Dr. Dan Tanita
A community gathering “Celebrating the Life & Legacy of Daniel S. Tanita” will be held Sat., Oct. 22 starting at 1 p.m. at Peres Elementary School, 717 5th St. in Richmond. Dr. Tanita, a longtime dentist before his retirement, passed away last month. The celebration of Dr. Tanita—who...
A taste of Guadalajara in Richmond’s Hilltop
When they’re not churning out classics typical to Guadalajara from their restaurant in Richmond’s Hilltop neighborhood, owner Jose Lopez and his family might be found shopping at Los Montanas Super Market in San Pablo. Not for themselves, of course, for the restaurant. “We work hard seven days a...
Nevin Plaza renovation scheduled to begin in coming months
Construction on the first phase of a significant renovation of the Nevin Plaza rehabilitation project is set to begin in December or January and is estimated to last 18 months to two years, according to Richmond city staff. Nevin Plaza is a 138-unit multifamily rental housing facility for very low-income...
Dissident Spirits honored for ‘Best U.S. Gin’ at prestigious competition
Richmond is known for its take on many notable creations: Birria tacos, craft beer, wine, music, art and WWII ships among them—and now, thanks to Dissident Spirits recent showing at the prestigious New York Wine and Spirits Competition—we can add award-winning gin to the list. The Marina Bay...
Richmond’s popular ‘Trick or Treat’ event returning, and expanding
For the first time since 2019, the popular Trick or Treat community event along 23rd Street in Richmond is set to return on Oct. 31, and this year the event will expand to include activities at an additional location at Booker T. Anderson Park. Organizers Holly Carter and Darlene Rios...
Gospel Outreach Day coming to Davis Park
Churches Of West Contra Costa County are inviting families to the 2nd Day At The Park Gospel Outreach set for Saturday, Oct. 15, at Davis Park in San Pablo. The event is free to the public and includes free food, children’s activities, music, prayer and more from noon to 3 p.m. at the park located at 1667 Folsom Ave.
Pinole Library poised for upgrades courtesy of recent funding
The Pinole and Antioch Libraries have received $2,576,800 in grant funding from the California State Library’s Building Forward Library Infrastructure Program for pressing deferred maintenance projects at their respective locations, according to Alison McKee, county librarian with the Contra Costa County Library, in her October message. McKee said the...
HelloFresh to close Richmond factory, lay off over 600 employees
Berlin-based meal-kit provider HelloFresh is set to close its Richmond factory and recently notified 611 workers there that their roles will be eliminated as of Dec. 11, according to Business Insider. In a statement, a HelloFresh spokesperson told the San Francisco Business Times, Business Insider and MarketWatch that the company...
Men Who Cook to bring ‘food-tasting extravaganza’ to Richmond
A delicious fundraiser for the Bay Area Girls Club is coming to the Richmond Convention Center at 403 Civic Center Plaza from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16. “Men Who Cook” will feature dishes cooked by amateur chefs who include local heroes, celebrities and personalities. They’ll whip up signature dishes...
Panhandle Annex looking picture perfect with nature-inspired mural
Richmond’s Panhandle Annex neighborhood has added the crown jewel to a multi-stage beautification effort. It is a new mural that depicts the natural splendor of the local area before the highways and homes arrived. The mural, aptly entitled “Panhandle Annex Mural,” was made possible by a FY 2021-2022 $8,400...
Richmond’s Black Star Pirate BBQ closing in November
The pirates are sailing out of Point San Pablo Harbor. In an Instagram video, Black Star Pirate BBQ owner Chef Tony Carracci, accompanied by his partner, “the beautiful Miss Suzie,” announced that Sun., Nov. 27 will be the Richmond restaurant’s last day open at its location at 1900 Stenmark Dr.
Birrieria celebrates grand opening in San Pablo
Birrieria celebrated its grand opening in San Pablo on Saturday. The new Mexican restaurant is located at 14401 San Pablo Ave., at Stone St. Included on its menu: Quesabirria, Taco De Birria, Tacos Dorado de Birria, Torta de Birria, Plato de Birria and Consome. The eatery opens Monday to Thursday...
A Few of My Favorite Things: Fleet Week’s Blue Angels
The Standard’s recently launched series, “A Few of My Favorite Things,” takes a quick look at some of this reporter’s top local treasures—be they food, drink, places or faces—from Richmond and beyond. Up this week: Fleet Week’s Blue Angels. This weekend, when the...
Richmond Rotary delivers $100 checks to all Peres Elementary teachers
Teachers are known to dig into their own pockets to ensure their students have the supplies they need for their education. Recognizing this, members of the Richmond Rotary Club pay a visit to Peres Elementary on an annual basis — as they did again this past Wednesday — to deliver $100 checks to all teachers to help them buy school supplies.
Station 74 in Pinole could reopen in March 2023
Fire Station 74 in Pinole could reopen as soon as March 1, 2023, according to a plan that would also have Con Fire taking over fire services in the city. This week, both the Pinole City Council and Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors, which also serves as the governing board for the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire), unanimously approved the proposal that would dissolve the Pinole Fire Department and have Con Fire operating both Station 73 (currently open) and Station 74. The plan now heads to Contra Costa LAFCO for final approval.
