Southlake, TX

Suspect killed by Southlake police believed to be shooter who targeted man dating his ex

By James Hartley, Emerson Clarridge
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 2 days ago

Police said they believe a 26-year-old man was killed by the ex-boyfriend of a woman he was dating in North Richland Hills hours before officers in Southlake fatally shot the suspect.

A 28-year-old man, believed by investigators in North Richland Hills to be responsible for the younger man’s death, was shot to death by police Monday afternoon near a shopping center in Southlake.

Police in Southlake said Monday that the man got out of his car and pointed a handgun at officers. Four of them shot the suspect, who died after being taken to a hospital.

Neither of the men killed have yet been publicly identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police in North Richland Hills said tips from witnesses led them to identify the 26-year-old’s killer as the ex-boyfriend. Police in that city contacted law enforcement in Southlake to request their assistance in stopping the man for questioning.

The North Richland Hills victim assistance team is working with the 26-year-old man’s family and girlfriend to get them any support they need, police wrote in a news release Tuesday.

The 26-year-old victim was shot about 12:30 p.m. Monday in a parking lot in the 1600 block of Weyland Drive in North Richland Hills. Witnesses told police they saw a gray or silver four-door sedan leave the area.

Southlake Police Chief James Brandon said Monday that police tracked down the driver near the entrance to a shopping center parking lot along the eastbound Texas 114 service road near Carroll Avenue around 3:45 p.m. Officers tried to stop his car, leading to the fatal encounter, Brandon said.

Southlake police said they shot a homicide suspect Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, after he pointed a gun at officers who had pulled over his car on the service road of Texas 114. Emerson Clarridge/eclarridge@star-telegram.com

“North Richland Hills Criminal Investigations continues to work directly with the investigators from the Southlake Police Department to gather any evidence that may be related to the homicide investigation,” the department’s statement said.

The Texas Rangers have been asked to investigate the police shooting, Brandon said. The employees involved —who are a captain, a sergeant, a corporal and an officer, each with between eight and 31 years of experience — have been placed on administrative leave, which is department procedure, the chief said.

No officers were injured.

Southlake police said they shot a homicide suspect Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, after he pointed a gun at officers who had pulled over his car on the service road of Texas 114. Emerson Clarridge/Southlake police at the scene of a shooting Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, on the service road of Texas 114. Police said the shot a man after they pulled over his vehicle.

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
14K+
Followers
481
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

