Boxes of Cookies Recalled
A Denver company is recalling boxes of its caramel-flavored cookies because they may be dangerous to consumers with peanut allergies. Hammond's Salted Caramel Cookies could include peanuts, but there is no warning on the packaging. People with an allergy to peanuts could have a serious or life-threatening reaction to the cookies.
More than 4,000 Pounds of Pork Have Been Recalled Due to Possible Plastic Contamination
After a massive recall of pork products last month, another brand of meat was recently flagged. AdvancePierre Foods, based in Oklahoma, just announced a recall of more than 4,000 pounds of pork loin fritter, which may be contaminated with pieces of plastic. According to a release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the company received complaints from restaurants after finding hard pieces of plastic in the product.
Because no cheese is worth the risk of a Listeria infection. Bad news for fans of soft cheeses: Brie and camembert products from more than 20 brands sold across the United States and Mexico are part of a massive recall over concerns that the cheeses are potentially contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to an announcement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Here’s what to know.
Nestlé USA has recalled one of its refrigerated, ready-to-bake products—the Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling—due to the "potential presence" of plastic. In a press release, the company said the affected products were produced between June and September 2022 and were distributed in...
Time to switch back to homemade as Nestlé USA announced last week that it was voluntarily recalling its ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products. The company recalled the products with the help of the FDA, after it was discovered that...
Nothing unites people quite like candy corn. Okay, maybe that's not the case, but no matter where you stand on the divisive, questionably sweet seasonal candy, there’s no denying that it’s iconic. Unfortunately, a mass amount of candy corn is being recalled just ahead of spooky season. Arcade...
Hopefully, you weren't trying to kickstart your day with Dare coffee. Food Standards Australia & New Zealand has issued a recall notice that affects several Dare products. Bega Dairy and Drinks Pty. Ltd. is recalling four different flavors of Dared Iced Coffee due to possible "foreign matter" contamination (clarified to be pieces of plastic). Photos and descriptions of the affected beverages are below.
Cheese fans who purchased Zerto Fontal products from Whole Foods Market or Old Europe Brie and Camembert products from various other markets should be aware of two separate recall actions. The Whole Foods Market cheese recall involves products that might contain undeclared eggs, an allergen that can trigger adverse reactions.
Frequent Kroger customers should check their refrigerators after some ready-to-eat vegetable products sold at the grocery chain were recalled. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced last week that more than 20 ready-to-eat items from the GHGA company like salsa, guacamole, and other vegetable products were recalled after they were found to possibly be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.
Like most people, you probably try to incorporate as much fresh produce into your diet as possible, in hopes of keeping things balanced and full of nutrients. If Kroger happens to be your go-to place to pick up ready-to-eat versions of your favorite veggies, however, the most recent recall may tempt you to just go for the burger.
Superdrug is advising consumers against drinking one of its popular products. The UK-based health and beauty retailer initiated a recall of its Slenderplan Tropical Smoothie Meal Replacement Shake earlier in October due to possible foreign material contamination after it was found that small pieces of metal may be present in the product.
Pie season may be in full swing, but before you sit down and snack on the delicious treat, you are going to want to make sure it isn't among the seven pie products currently subject to recall. A multi-country recall was issued on Oct. 7 for Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley's glazed pies after it was found the products may contain an undeclared allergen, with soy having not been listed on the label. The recall, issued by Flowers Foods, Inc., does not have any confirmed illnesses or adverse reactions attached to it at this time, per a notice shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Listen up, cheese lovers. You’ll need to check your fridges right away because Old Europe Cheese, Inc is expanding its voluntary recall of Brie and Camembert cheeses, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The recall now includes a dozen varieties of baked brie cheeses. All products in this recall have potentially been contaminated with listeria.
CNN — Old Europe Cheese, Inc., based in Benton Harbor, Michigan, is issuing a voluntary recall of its Brie and Camembert cheeses because of a possible outbreak of listeria, according to the US Food and Drug Administration. Affected cheeses were sold at about a dozen major retailers in the...
Nestlé USA is issuing a voluntary recall of its ready-to-bake refrigerated Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling that were produced between June and September 2022. The cookie dough was distributed to stores in the United States and Puerto Rico. There is the potential for white...
Old Europe Cheese, a company in Michigan, issued a voluntary recall Friday that includes all of its brie and camembert cheeses sold in August through Sept. 28, with best by dates through Dec. 14. The cheeses have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes -- a strain of which has been linked to six illnesses from 2017 to 2022.
AdvancePierre Foods of Oklahoma has announced a recall that encapsulates more than 4,000 pounds of pork loin fritter. The pork has been recalled because it may be contaminated with hard pieces of plastic, according to an announcement shared by the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The problem was flagged after the company received complaints from restaurants that found pieces of plastic in the meat.
Processed Meats a Greater Cancer Concern Than Weed-Killer Ingredient Found in High Numbers on Midwest Plants, According to Chicago's Top Doctor
Chicago's top doctor sought to address concerns over the high presence of a key ingredient in weed killer on produce across Illinois after data obtained by NBC News found that some of the highest levels of the chemical are recorded in Illinois and across the Midwest. The chemical causing concern...
When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company. Summary. FDA Publish Date:. Product Type:. Food & Beverages. Prepared Food. Allergens. Reason for Announcement:. Undeclared Tree Nuts (Cashews)
Pumpkin spice, the unofficial flavor for the fall season, could be more expensive this year than it was in the past, a new study says. Magnify Money, a financial website, compared a total of 80 items, 40 pumpkin-spice flavored items and 40 regular items, from six grocery stores and coffee shops and found that, on average, pumpkin spice items cost 14.1% more than its counterparts.
Comments / 0