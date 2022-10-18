Pie season may be in full swing, but before you sit down and snack on the delicious treat, you are going to want to make sure it isn't among the seven pie products currently subject to recall. A multi-country recall was issued on Oct. 7 for Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley's glazed pies after it was found the products may contain an undeclared allergen, with soy having not been listed on the label. The recall, issued by Flowers Foods, Inc., does not have any confirmed illnesses or adverse reactions attached to it at this time, per a notice shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

