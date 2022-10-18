ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake City, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WMBF

Horry County police searching for suspect in deadly Socastee-area shooting

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in the Socastee area last month. Devin Lee Johnson, 18, is being charged with murder stemming from the Sept. 23 death of 21-year-old Tyshawn Smalls on Bay Road. Witnesses told police they saw two sedans in the parking lot of a car wash before hearing gunshots.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wfxb.com

Florence County Deputy Terminated After Review of an Incident

A Florence County Deputy has been fired after an incident occurred involving a disorderly person. Deputies responded to a call at the waste management facility on St. Beulah Road around 4:15 on Tuesday. The first deputy on the scene addressed the suspect and put them in handcuffs as they continued to act disorderly but under control. Another deputy then forced the suspect to the ground which resulted in knocking the suspect unconscious and bleeding from the head.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Sumter Police arrest 2 of 4 people connected with armed robbery incident

SUMTER, SC (WACH) — Two people in Sumter were arrested and charged Wednesday after police say they aided in an armed robbery on West Patricia Drive. The two 18-year-olds, Semieon Helton-Hill and Diamond Miller were arrested after officials suspect they were part of a group involved in an armed robbery.
SUMTER, SC
WIS-TV

Sumter Coroner identifies victim shot by relative during argument

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner, Robbie Baker has released the name of the victim who died from a shooting incident that occurred on Sunday, Oct. 16. The incident occurred on Millwood Road around 9:24 p.m. Joseph Benavente, 33, of Millwood Road in Sumter was pronounced dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Fugitive from Myrtle Beach arrested in New York

RUTLAND, N.Y. (WWTI) — A fugitive wanted on felony charges in South Carolina was arrested in Jefferson County, New York on Thursday, according to a press release from State Police. Shamoray R. Holmes, 22, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested without incident at a residence on Route 3 in the Town of Rutland, New York Thursday, […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wfxb.com

Police Are Searching For Suspect Involved In Lake City Shooting

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect after a shooting on Rae Street in Lake City. The incident resulted in one person injured. Investigators responded to the scene where they were informed that the suspect was currently still in the area and posted up inside a nearby residence. SWAT officers responded to the information but discovered that the suspect may have left before they arrived.
LAKE CITY, SC
wpde.com

Man in custody following Florence County shooting: Sheriff

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man has been taken into custody Monday evening following a shooting in the area of Oliver Road in Florence, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. Joye said the man fired at another man, but thankfully no one was hurt. NEW: New business...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Crash involving overturned vehicle injures 2 in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people are being taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Horry County in which one of the vehicles overturned, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR said “extrication operations” were needed after crews were dispatched at 7:59 a.m. Thursday to the crash in the area of Highway […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC

