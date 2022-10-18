Read full article on original website
WMBF
Horry County police searching for suspect in deadly Socastee-area shooting
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in the Socastee area last month. Devin Lee Johnson, 18, is being charged with murder stemming from the Sept. 23 death of 21-year-old Tyshawn Smalls on Bay Road. Witnesses told police they saw two sedans in the parking lot of a car wash before hearing gunshots.
Sumter County investigators: Millwood Road murder victim was relative of suspect
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A Sumter County man is charged with murder following a Sunday night incident that left his own relative dead. Investigators with the Sumter County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened during an argument in the yard of a Millwood Avenue home that the victim and suspect shared.
wfxb.com
Florence County Deputy Terminated After Review of an Incident
A Florence County Deputy has been fired after an incident occurred involving a disorderly person. Deputies responded to a call at the waste management facility on St. Beulah Road around 4:15 on Tuesday. The first deputy on the scene addressed the suspect and put them in handcuffs as they continued to act disorderly but under control. Another deputy then forced the suspect to the ground which resulted in knocking the suspect unconscious and bleeding from the head.
WMBF
Homeless man identified as victim in Myrtle Beach homicide investigation, Coroner’s Office says
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach police arrested a man on Tuesday after they said a death investigation turned into a homicide. Officers were called to a report of a deceased person around 1:45 a.m. Monday behind a store along Highway 501 near 3rd Avenue North. Myrtle Beach police...
Florence County deputy fired after suspect ‘under control’ was knocked unconscious
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County deputy was fired after a public disorderly call on Tuesday in which an “under control” suspect was knocked unconscious, according to a Florence County Sheriff’s Office news release. The incident happened at about 4:15 p.m. at the Waste Management System Facility located on Saint Beulah Road. The […]
WMBF
Florence County deputy fired after incident with disorderly suspect
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A sheriff’s deputy in the Pee Dee has been fired after an incident involving a disorderly person. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a call at the Waste Management Facility on St. Beulah Road at around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. The...
Man arrested in connection with deadly Darlington County shooting
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 40-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of a man Tuesday night in Darlington County, authorities said. Charges are still pending against Antonio Johnson, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened at about 9:30 p.m. at the man’s home in the 300 […]
wach.com
Sumter Police arrest 2 of 4 people connected with armed robbery incident
SUMTER, SC (WACH) — Two people in Sumter were arrested and charged Wednesday after police say they aided in an armed robbery on West Patricia Drive. The two 18-year-olds, Semieon Helton-Hill and Diamond Miller were arrested after officials suspect they were part of a group involved in an armed robbery.
WMBF
Robeson County deputies make arrest in connection to death of a Lumberton man
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Wednesday in connection to the death of a Lumberton man last week. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Sheriff’s office: Lumberton man killed during ‘domestic confrontation’. On Tuesday, Oct. 11 around 3:42 p.m. deputies responded to the...
WIS-TV
Sumter Coroner identifies victim shot by relative during argument
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner, Robbie Baker has released the name of the victim who died from a shooting incident that occurred on Sunday, Oct. 16. The incident occurred on Millwood Road around 9:24 p.m. Joseph Benavente, 33, of Millwood Road in Sumter was pronounced dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound.
Fugitive from Myrtle Beach arrested in New York
RUTLAND, N.Y. (WWTI) — A fugitive wanted on felony charges in South Carolina was arrested in Jefferson County, New York on Thursday, according to a press release from State Police. Shamoray R. Holmes, 22, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested without incident at a residence on Route 3 in the Town of Rutland, New York Thursday, […]
WMBF
Coroner’s Office: Man dies at hospital after being transported from Myrtle Beach jail
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A man has died after being taken from the Myrtle Beach Police Department jail to an area hospital early Thursday morning. Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard confirmed Brandon Campbell, 30, died at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center on Thursday at 12:59 a.m. An...
WMBF
Death investigation turns into homicide in Myrtle Beach; 1 arrested
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police arrested a man after they said a death investigation turned into a homicide. Officers were called to a report of a deceased person around 1:45 a.m. Monday behind a store along Highway 501 near 3rd Avenue North. Police said they found...
WMBF
Man arrested, charged with murder after deadly Darlington County shooting
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in the Pee Dee. Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee said Wednesday morning that the incident happened at around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Evelyn Circle, just north of Hartsville. According to Hardee, the shooting has since been...
wfxb.com
Police Are Searching For Suspect Involved In Lake City Shooting
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect after a shooting on Rae Street in Lake City. The incident resulted in one person injured. Investigators responded to the scene where they were informed that the suspect was currently still in the area and posted up inside a nearby residence. SWAT officers responded to the information but discovered that the suspect may have left before they arrived.
iheart.com
Man Pleads Guilty To Killing Brittanee Drexel, Sentenced To Life In Prison
(Georgetown County, SC)- A Georgetown County man is admitting to killing Brittanee Drexel. The 17-year-old girl disappeared while on vacation in Myrtle Beach in 2009. On Wednesday, 62-year-old Raymond Moody pleaded guilty to the murder, kidnapping, and rape of Drexel. The judge sentenced Moody to life in prison.
WMBF
Georgetown County man sentenced to 30 years for fatal home invasion
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday the charges a man will face for a fatal home invasion from 2021. Sheriff Carter Weaver said Phillip Thomas Powers, 50, pled guilty in Circuit Court Tuesday to charges stemming from the fatal home invasion near Andrews.
wdkx.com
The Man Who Is A Suspect In The Death Of Gates Teen Britney Drexel Appears In South Carolina Court
Raymond Moody, the man who is a suspect in the death of Gates teen Britney Drexel 13 years ago is appearing in court today in South Carolina. The body of Britney was found last May in a wooded area in Georgetown County in South Carolina. Reports say Raymond Moody confessed...
wpde.com
Man in custody following Florence County shooting: Sheriff
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man has been taken into custody Monday evening following a shooting in the area of Oliver Road in Florence, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. Joye said the man fired at another man, but thankfully no one was hurt. NEW: New business...
Crash involving overturned vehicle injures 2 in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people are being taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Horry County in which one of the vehicles overturned, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR said “extrication operations” were needed after crews were dispatched at 7:59 a.m. Thursday to the crash in the area of Highway […]
