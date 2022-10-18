ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

survivornet.com

Expecting Mom, 26, Was ‘Itching Through Her Skin Until She Bled’ But Was Told By Doctors It Was ‘Pregnancy-Related Hormones:’ It Was Cancer

Saoirse Macfarlane was pregnant when she first started experiencing sings of her lymphoma. Sadly, those symptoms were shrugged off as pregnancy-related hormone issues until after her baby was born. Some of Macfarlane’s symptoms included an intense itchiness, night sweats, swollen lymph nodes and fatigue. Now, she’s urging others to push...
People

Mom Shares Terrifying Video of Baby Trying to Breathe, Warns of RSV Symptoms as He Is Hospitalized

Brittani Boren Leach carefully documented her time in the hospital's NICU with son Cam, 5 weeks, after he caught RSV from his older siblings Brittani Boren Leach had a distressing ordeal that she wants other parents to be aware of. Last Thursday, the YouTuber mom first revealed in an Instagram Story her infant son Cam, 5 weeks, had caught a virus that his older siblings had previously experienced. After taking him to the doctor, Cam tested positive for Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a virus that the Mayo...
AOL Corp

Meghan Trainor Says Nurses Implied Her Antidepressants Contributed to Why Son Was in NICU

Meghan Trainor is recalling the negativity she was met with while her son was in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). The "Bad for Me" singer opened up about her experience in pregnancy and childbirth with son Riley, 16 months, whom she shares with her husband, Spy Kids star Daryl Sabara, 30, in a new interview with Romper.
Tyla

Teacher gives birth 48 hours after finding out she's pregnant

A woman who just believed that she was tired out ended up giving birth just two days later to her first child. You can hear her tell the whole story below:. Now, her and her husband are obviously happy with how everything has turned out, but it’s definitely taken them somewhat by surprise.
Upworthy

Parents of baby who spent six months in neonatal care ask his nurse to become godmother

Austyn Evans was only 35 weeks pregnant when she had to deliver her son Conrad after doctors discovered that his heart rate was dropping. The infant was rushed to neonatal intensive care immediately and his parents were wracked with worry for their little one. Fortunately, the special bond between a NICU nurse named Carly Miller and their infant son helped the new parents breathe easy. "Carly was instantly charismatic and funny. She kept talking about how cute Conrad was," Evans told TODAY Parents. "The way she talked to him when she was doing his vitals or she was taking blood, she was constantly talking to him in this really cute little mom voice and trying to be as comforting as she could even though he was extremely sedated."
HOUSTON, TX
ohmymag.co.uk

56-year-old woman is pregnant with her son's child

A child is a wonderful gift of life. Many wish to grow their family by welcoming these little angels into their lives. However, some unfortunate people don’t get the opportunity for reasons like infertility, past birth complications and many more. In today’s modern era, there are many ways to become parents, like IVF, surrogacy, adoption etc. this couple took the road to surrogacy however it was their surrogate that left everyone astonished.
UTAH STATE
romper.com

Here’s The Average NICU Stay For Twins, According To Experts

The topic of birth for twin moms is a loaded conversation. You’ve already had to mentally double everything, but making it to your due date with two healthy babies becomes your primary concern even before your belly begins to round. Weaved into that is wondering if your babies will need time in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and, if so, what is the average NICU stay for twins. While every parent's experience is different (all twins don’t have to go to the NICU), with pregnancy you always want to err on the side of preparation.
BBC

Laurie Williams and Robyn Love on pregnancy: 'A baby seems to bring light to things'

A tiny pair of shoes, placed in front of a board bearing a few simple words: 'Baby Love. Due April 2023.'. With that one post on Instagram, Laurie Williams and Robyn Love - the British wheelchair basketball stars who went viral after announcing their engagement in 2020 - threatened to break the internet once more. This time, it was with the news that Williams was pregnant.
The Guardian

When doctors become long Covid patients – and still aren’t believed

My job as an ER doctor is simple: I need to identify those that are critically ill among those who are in no immediate danger of losing life or limb. Usually, a chief complaint of chronic back pain turns out to be an exacerbation of the aches and pains that come with age – but it can also be the only symptom of an aortic aneurysm about to rupture. To make such discernment, I have to see all patients that come across the ER’s threshold as soon as possible. It means a minute I spend with one patient may be a minute taken away from another.
Fatherly

Birth Weight Rising: Why Do Some Women Have Enormous Babies?

Birth weight has trended upward in the U.S. for decades, with the average weight for a newborn now hovering around a healthy 7.5 pounds. Beyond that gentle statistical climb, however, there are worrying outliers. About 1% of babies weigh more than 9 lbs. 15 oz. at birth, and that’s when doctors grow concerned. In the past few years, babies that would’ve previously been considered large, like a 9 lb. baby or 10 lb. baby, and even those that would be thought of as gargantuan, like 13-pound-plus newborns, have become more commonplace. In the U.K., one mom famously gave birth — vaginally, no less — to a whopping 15 lbs., 7 oz. son. And just last year, a Florida woman raised eyebrows when she gave birth to a 13-pound baby girl by C-section. “It looked like they pulled a toddler out of my belly,” the mother told ABC News. “When the doctor was pulling her out of me, I just start hearing them all laughing and excited.”
FLORIDA STATE
