'Big Bang Theory' Almost Starred Completely Different Actress Instead of Kaley Cuoco
The Big Bang Theory almost starred a completely different actress, instead of Kaley Cuoco, for the role of Penny, and fans are going to be very surprised at who nearly won the part. The Hollywood Reporter has shared an exclusive excerpt of The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series, a new book that details the oral history of the hit Chuck Lorre-created CBS sitcom. In the book, it is revealed that Marisa Tomei was previously considered for the role that eventually went to Cuoco.
Mila Kunis Recalls Time She 'Got in Trouble' While Filming Forgetting Sarah Marshall Over Alcohol
Mila Kunis has had quite the career with films spanning across all genres. One of her most memorable was her supporting role as Jason Segel’s love interest in the comedy hit Forgetting Sarah Marshall. The film is hysterical and it was considered a breakthrough performance for Kunis, who later starred in a slew of successful comedy films. The film famously shot at a hotel resort in Hawaii, and apparently the Bad Moms actress got up to a lot of high jinks while at the resort. Recently she disclosed that a particular incident got her in a lot of trouble on set.
What Alexis Bledel Had To Say About Starring In A Hallmark Movie
While most know actor Alexis Bledel best for her role as Rory Gilmore on the beloved series "Gilmore Girls," there are plenty of other characters the star has imbued with her charm and talent over the years. Bledel played Lena Kaligaris in "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" and its sequel, winning her legions more fans. With a third installment in the works according to Bledel, who mentioned it on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" (via Deadline), she's bound to earn even more fans before too long.
Watch Kristen Bell and Ben Platt Wreak Havoc in England in 'The People We Hate at the Wedding' Trailer
Kristen Bell, Ben Platt and Allison Janney cause trouble at an overseas wedding in the trailer for Prime Video's upcoming film The People We Hate at the Wedding. Directed by Claire Scanlon (2018's Set It Up) and adapted from the 2017 novel of the same name by Grant Ginder, the film revolves around siblings Alice (Bell) and Paul (Platt), who begrudgingly agree to attend their wealthier half-sister Eloise's (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) wedding in England and create plenty of drama along the way with their sister and mother (Janney).
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
Candace Cameron Bure Announces 1st Great American Family Christmas Movie After Hallmark Exit: Everything to Know
Almost time! The holiday season is fast approaching — and so is Candace Cameron Bure's first Christmas movie since she joined the Great American Family network. The Full House alum, 46, announced on Tuesday, September 13, that the new project, A Christmas ... Present, will premiere in November as part of Great American Family's "Great American […]
Meghan Markle Says Her and Prince Harry's Story on Netflix 'May Not Be the Way We Would Have Told It'
After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a multi-year deal with Netflix in 2020, Meghan discussed the anticipated docuseries focused on the couple Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ready to hit Netflix queues? The Duchess of Sussex, 41, spoke about her and her husband's deal with the streaming giant in her Variety Power of Women cover, which was released Wednesday. In the accompanying interview, Meghan addressed what audiences can expect in the upcoming docuseries from Oscar-nominated director Liz Garbus. "It's nice to be able to trust someone with our story —...
Joanna Gaines Says She's 'Trying Not to Cry' as Daughter Turns 16, Shows Off Birthday Decorations
Joanna and Chip Gaines are parents to sons Crew, 4, Duke, 14, and Drake, 18, and daughters Emmie Kay, 12, and Ella, 16 Joanna Gaines can't believe how fast her kids are growing up. The Fixer Upper star, 44, shared a video on Instagram Wednesday showing the decorations she put up at home in honor of her daughter Ella's 16th birthday. Joanna, who shares daughter Ella with husband Chip Gaines, hung colorful balloons throughout the family's living and dining area and put up a "sweet sixteen" banner above the...
Emma Watson on Friendship with 'Soulmate' Tom Felton: 'We've Loved Each Other in a Special Way'
Emma Watson showers her former Harry Potter costar Tom Felton with love in his new book. In a foreword for Felton's memoir Beyond the Wand, out now, Watson, 32, praises 35-year-old Felton and their lasting friendship, touching on how she "always struggle(s) to explain to people the nature of our connection and relationship."
Kelly Ripa 'Wouldn't Have Done' 'Live' with Regis Philbin Had She Known About Behind-the-Scenes Hardships
Kelly Ripa is looking back on her decades-long TV career. Ripa, 52, officially joined Live — which later became Live with Regis and Kelly — in 2001 after Philbin's longtime co-host Kathie Lee Gifford left the year before. Now, during an appearance on Dear Media's Not Skinny But...
Bindi Irwin Shares Hilarious Failed Family Photo with Daughter Grace and Husband Chandler Powell
Grace Warrior was a little distracted while her mom tried to snap a cute family selfie. On Monday, Bindi Irwin shared a failed family photo on her Instagram Story, documenting the moment she tried to capture a photo with husband Chandler Powell and their 18-month-old daughter but Grace was too preoccupied with a leaf.
Kathy Najimy Breaks Silence on Being ‘Separate Friends’ With Sarah Jessica Parker & Kim Cattrall
“You know, we all can have separate friends,” Kathy Najimy told PEOPLE at the New York City premiere of her new movie, Hocus Pocus 2. The comment came in regard to her friendship with Hocus Pocus costar Sarah Jessica Parker and Sarah’s former Sex In The City costar Kim Cattrall. With the ongoing rift between Sarah, 57, and Kim, 66, Kathy said that she’s been able to negotiate her relationship with the individual women. “You can love two people the same that are on, you know, different parts of the universe,” said Najimy, 65. “Being friends with one person doesn’t mean you’re not friends with the other person.”
Lupita Nyong'o Admits She Knew She 'Was Going to Be a Meme' After Will Smith's Oscars Slap
"I realized, 'Oh my God, there's no way all this transpired and I'm not in the shot,' " Lupita Nyong'o says of the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock Lupita Nyong'o was just as taken aback as everyone else watching the 94th Academy Awards. In a new cover interview for The Hollywood Reporter, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actress recalls the moment at March's Oscars when Will Smith walked onstage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, after the comedian made a joke about the actor's wife Jada...
Harry Potter's Tom Felton on Rehab and Mental Health: 'The Alcohol Wasn't the Problem. It Was the Symptom'
The Harry Potter alum opened up about his alcohol use and getting help with his mental health in his recent memoir Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard Tom Felton is opening up about his substance abuse and mental health struggles in his recent memoir Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard. After growing up in the spotlight, the Harry Potter alum, 35, admitted in the book — released on Oct. 18 — that throughout his mid-to-late 20s,...
‘The Big Bang Theory’ Star Johnny Galecki Perfectly Responded to Rumors About His Sexuality
Johnny Galecki didn't really care that people thought he was gay. The actor eventually responded to rumors, effectively shutting them down.
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Reveal They Recently Renewed Vows: '10 Years Ain't Enough'
"Being married to you is the adventure of a lifetime!" wrote Biel in a celebratory anniversary post on Instagram Justin Timberlake is celebrating his 10th anniversary of being married to Jessica Biel. In honor of the significant milestone, the "SexyBack" singer shared a carousel of images via Instagram on Wednesday featuring throwback photos of the couple from various times and places throughout their relationship. Biel also took to social media and posted a series of photos — before revealing the pair recently renewed their wedding vows. "10 years ain't enough!" he...
Clare Crawley's Fiancé Says His Daughters Are 'Completely Obsessed' with Her as a Stepmom
Clare Crawley asked her "girl dad" fiancé Ryan Dawkins the fan question during a Q&A on her Instagram Story Clare Crawley is already crushing the stepmom game. The former Bachelorette leading lady, 41, shared a video on her Instagram Story Monday of fiancé Ryan Dawkins answering fan questions she asked him as he cooked dinner. During the Q&A, one fan asked how Dawkins' two daughters — ages 8 and 11, whose names he has kept private — feel about having Crawley as a stepmom. "What do your girls think of having...
‘That ’90s Show’: Mila Kunis Had 3 Issues With Ashton Kutcher Reunion
Mila Kunis shares four details about her scenes in 'That '90s Show,' and she has issues with three of them. Fortunately, they don't ruin the show for her.
Tia Mowry Opens Up About Feeling 'Blessed' amid Divorce from Cory Hardrict: 'I'm Doing Fantastic'
Tia Mowry is coping amid her divorce from Cory Hardrict. In the weeks since announcing the longtime couple's split on social media, the former Sister, Sister star opened up about how she's feeling since calling it quits. She told Entertainment Tonight: "I'm doing fantastic. I am doing great. I feel very blessed."
Meghan Markle Reveals Her Top Rom-Com, What She and Prince Harry Watch and Archie's Favorite Shows
The Duchess of Sussex shared a few relatable revelations — and sang a song from Archie's go-to show Meghan Markle unwinds in style! In a video that accompanied her Variety Power of Women cover, out Wednesday, the Duchess of Sussex talked about the entertainment she and her family turn to for amusement. "Hi, I'm Meghan, and I play a mean game of Scrabble!" she began. "Especially timed Scrabble. It's something that I've loved for a long time. I'm very good at Jeopardy!" she added with a laugh, mentioning that she loves to cook and makes...
