Fort Myers, FL

fgcuathletics.com

Johnson and Damm Advance on Day Two of ITA Southeast Regionals

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Magnus Johnson and Max Damm advanced to the Round of 16 in doubles to highlight day two of the ITA Southeast Regionals for the FGCU men's tennis team. "Today was the best day we've had as a team so far this semester," said head coach CJ Weber. "I was very happy with how everybody competed in every match. Of course there are a couple matches that I'd really like back and that I wish we could have won. But today was an important day for this group. I'm looking forward to what tomorrow brings."
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

Coach Botsford Records 200th Career Win In Sweep of Queens

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Head coach Matt Botsford recorded his 200th career win at FGCU in a 3-0 sweep of Queens University of Charlotte on Friday. FGCU improved to 16-5 and 6-2 in the ASUN for fourth place and half a game back of tying for second. Queens fell to 6-16 and 1-8 in the conference. Friday's matchup marked the first-ever meeting between the two programs as the Eagles extended the nation's longest active home match win streak out to 22 consecutive victories.
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

Eagles Dominate Stetson As Felts Breaks Three-Set Match Kill Record

DELAND, Fla. - FGCU dominates Stetson (29-27, 25-12, 25-10) Wednesday as Lily Felts broke the three-set match kill record. With the ninth sweep of the season, the Eagles improved to 15-5 and 5-2 in the ASUN. Stetson fell to 12-7 and 3-4 in league play in the loss. FGCU also extended its current win streak over the Hatters out to 20 consecutive victories.
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

Women's Golf Continues Fall Campaign From Paradise Island, Bahamas

FORT MYERS, Fla. - FGCU Women's golf departs the paradise of Southwest Florida for Paradise Island, Bahamas, to compete in the Little Rock White Sands Bahamas Invitational starting Friday. The three-day event (Oct. 21-23) is set to take place at the Ocean Club Golf Course which was designed by past...
FORT MYERS, FL

