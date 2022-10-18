TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Magnus Johnson and Max Damm advanced to the Round of 16 in doubles to highlight day two of the ITA Southeast Regionals for the FGCU men's tennis team. "Today was the best day we've had as a team so far this semester," said head coach CJ Weber. "I was very happy with how everybody competed in every match. Of course there are a couple matches that I'd really like back and that I wish we could have won. But today was an important day for this group. I'm looking forward to what tomorrow brings."

