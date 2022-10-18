ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NBC Washington

At 104, NYC Woman Says These 2 Doctor No-Nos Helped Her Survive 2 Pandemics

Are healthy living and exercise the tickets to a long life? Maybe, but for one New York City woman, she says the key is much simpler — and much more enjoyable. Elaine Terry celebrated her 104th birthday on Wednesday, complete with a party surrounded by family, friends and caregivers that help provide services for her at home, where she still lives.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Covid Still Heckling Broadway With Canceled Performances And Cast Substitutions

Covid isn’t done with New York’s theater scene just yet. At least four Broadway and major Off Broadway productions have either canceled or postponed performances or temporarily replaced principal cast members in the last week due to the virus. Today, Lincoln Center Theater postponed the opening of its upcoming Off Broadway production of Sarah Ruhl’s new play Becky Nurse of Salem due to “a significant disruption in the rehearsal process” caused by a Covid case within the company. The play, directed by Rebecca Taichman and starring Tony winner Deirdre O’Connell (Dana H.) in the title role, was to have started previews...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vogue Magazine

Inside the Frick Collection’s Elegant Autumn Dinner

Last night, The Frick Collection hosted its annual Autumn Dinner. While Henry Clay Frick’s mansion remains under construction, the Metropolitan Club served as a worthy surrogate. Many of the city’s most noted philanthropists and creatives descended on the private club. Towering flower arrangements in shades of red and orange transformed the space.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC woman helps hundreds get free period supplies

INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — Inflation and the high cost of living are impacting people.  It’s a phenomenon of what some are calling “period poverty,” which is inadequate access to menstrual products and education. It’s far from new, but it has been exacerbated by the pandemic and inflation. Chantal Alison-Konteh was a teacher in Harlem and saw some of […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
caribbeannationalweekly.com

New York-based, Jamaican exec Michelle Stoddart is blazing trails by betting on herself

Michelle Stoddart always bets on herself. Born and raised in Savanna-la-mar, Jamaica, she has propelled herself through an unlikely career. She started as a counter-clerk at National Commercial Bank in Jamaica and is today the vice president of community development for Resorts World Casino in New York City, where she’s the first minority to hold the post of director.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Apartment Therapy

See How a Stager Transformed Classic NYC Co-Op into a Fresh, Modern Space

Heather Bien is a Washington, D.C.-based freelance writer whose work has appeared on MyDomaine, The Knot, Martha Stewart Weddings, HelloGiggles, and more. You'll often find her making pitstops for roadside antique shops, drooling over original hardwood floors, or perfecting her latte recipe. published Yesterday. A two-bedroom Manhattan co-op in a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

In NYC casino license bid, politicians, lobbyists are already hitting the jackpot

A roulette machine in the main hall of Genting's new Resorts World New York casino at Aqueduct Race Track in Jamaica, Queens in October 2011. Genting is among several gaming giants interested in operating a full-scale casino in New York City. New York will soon open bidding for three NYC-area casinos, but the lobbying and campaign donations have already begun. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
indypendent.org

21 Controversial Votes by NYC’s MAGA Congresswoman

HR 8296 – Women’s Health Protection Act of 2022. The bill “prohibits governmental restrictions on the provision of, and access to, abortion services” in general. Specifically, it banned governments from limiting a health provider’s ability to prescribe certain drugs related to abortion services, provide telehealth services and immediately perform an abortion when a delay would risk a patient’s health. It furthermore bans governments from requiring medically unnecessary steps and procedures before a person can have an abortion.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
George J. Ziogas

5 Underrated New York City Neighborhoods to Stay In

Keep these neighborhoods in mind when choosing where to stay. If you’re planning a trip to New York City, chances are you’re already panicking about the price of accommodation. Whether you’re staying in a hotel or an Airbnb, New York is one of the most expensive cities in the world to stay in — but if you look outside the typical neighborhoods and choose one of these underrated hideaways, you can cut your costs in half. Avoid the hustle and bustle of Manhattan and experience a different side of NYC: consider staying in one of these five underrated neighborhoods.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Outsider.com

Nearly 300 Animals Discovered in Horrifying ‘Noxious’ New York Home

It was a horrifying sight as nearly 300 animals including cats and wildlife such as snakes, birds, and tortoises were removed from what authorities describe as a “noxious” New York home. According to officials, the animals were found in a residence in Miller Place New York. With that many animals in one area at the time of rescue officials discovered even more horrors. The home was also infested by cockroaches, lice, and mites. The pet owner was arrested and charged with animal cruelty confinement.
MILLER PLACE, NY
