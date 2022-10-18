Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Fires Staffer Who Recorded Video on New York City and MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
A City Hall Staffer Was Fired After Criticizing Mayor Adams And Newcomer MigrantsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Man attacks victim with sword on a subway in lower manhattanMulti Media Solutions TodayNew York City, NY
Bronx Deliveryman Fatally Run Over, Driver IndictedBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Trump Org. Criminal Tax Trial Set to Begin Next WeekTaxBuzzManhattan, NY
NBC Washington
At 104, NYC Woman Says These 2 Doctor No-Nos Helped Her Survive 2 Pandemics
Are healthy living and exercise the tickets to a long life? Maybe, but for one New York City woman, she says the key is much simpler — and much more enjoyable. Elaine Terry celebrated her 104th birthday on Wednesday, complete with a party surrounded by family, friends and caregivers that help provide services for her at home, where she still lives.
Covid Still Heckling Broadway With Canceled Performances And Cast Substitutions
Covid isn’t done with New York’s theater scene just yet. At least four Broadway and major Off Broadway productions have either canceled or postponed performances or temporarily replaced principal cast members in the last week due to the virus. Today, Lincoln Center Theater postponed the opening of its upcoming Off Broadway production of Sarah Ruhl’s new play Becky Nurse of Salem due to “a significant disruption in the rehearsal process” caused by a Covid case within the company. The play, directed by Rebecca Taichman and starring Tony winner Deirdre O’Connell (Dana H.) in the title role, was to have started previews...
Extra Extra: There's a rich old man from Queens who rolls up in a carpet and lets people stand on him at nightclubs
Because that's what he's into, here are your end-of-day links: e-bikes are sneaking up on bus drivers, Donald Trump's company charged the Secret Service a lot of money for agents' hotel rooms, vaping makes you poop, and more. [ more › ]
albanymagic.com
New York Restaurant Bans TV Host, Calling Him a ‘Cretin’
James Corden, host of the Late Late Show, is no longer allowed in one famous New York City eatery. According to Keith McNally, who runs the famous Balthazer restaurant in SoHo, says the comic was so abusive to his staff that he banned him from ever coming back. In an...
Inside the Frick Collection’s Elegant Autumn Dinner
Last night, The Frick Collection hosted its annual Autumn Dinner. While Henry Clay Frick’s mansion remains under construction, the Metropolitan Club served as a worthy surrogate. Many of the city’s most noted philanthropists and creatives descended on the private club. Towering flower arrangements in shades of red and orange transformed the space.
Extra Extra: Long Island social worker was keeping 118 rabbits, 100,000 roaches and tons of other critters in her house
Because that's not allowed, here are your end-of-day links: working for the city sounds like a bummer right now, Manhattan DA is returning looted antiques to India, Semafor is your go-to website for clocks, and more. [ more › ]
NYC woman helps hundreds get free period supplies
INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — Inflation and the high cost of living are impacting people. It’s a phenomenon of what some are calling “period poverty,” which is inadequate access to menstrual products and education. It’s far from new, but it has been exacerbated by the pandemic and inflation. Chantal Alison-Konteh was a teacher in Harlem and saw some of […]
NY governor's race: Kathy Hochul in Long Island Thursday where polls show Lee Zeldin has closed gap
Kathy Hochul was in Long Island Thursday where she'll likely appear often over the next three weeks as recent polls show Lee Zeldin has closed the gap
caribbeannationalweekly.com
New York-based, Jamaican exec Michelle Stoddart is blazing trails by betting on herself
Michelle Stoddart always bets on herself. Born and raised in Savanna-la-mar, Jamaica, she has propelled herself through an unlikely career. She started as a counter-clerk at National Commercial Bank in Jamaica and is today the vice president of community development for Resorts World Casino in New York City, where she’s the first minority to hold the post of director.
brickunderground.com
A housing lottery opens for 51 apartments in Central Harlem near the Apollo Theater
Applications are open through the affordable housing lottery for 51 newly constructed apartments at 224 West 124th Street Apartments in Central Harlem. Rents start at $2,150 for a studio. Eligible applicants for this lottery must earn from $73,715 to $187,330, depending on the size of the household. The stabilized apartments...
Unbelievably, Guy Fieri Has Only Ever Featured ONE HV Diner
It's a statistic so ridiculous, I had to double-check. Of all the amazing restaurants in our hometown, Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-ins and Dives has only been to the Hudson Valley ONCE in its 15-year history. Diners, Drive-ins and Dives in New York. It's not that Guy is a stranger to...
Apartment Therapy
See How a Stager Transformed Classic NYC Co-Op into a Fresh, Modern Space
Heather Bien is a Washington, D.C.-based freelance writer whose work has appeared on MyDomaine, The Knot, Martha Stewart Weddings, HelloGiggles, and more. You'll often find her making pitstops for roadside antique shops, drooling over original hardwood floors, or perfecting her latte recipe. published Yesterday. A two-bedroom Manhattan co-op in a...
People are just realizing the very rude hidden phrase in this mural – it only takes one change to spot it immediately
A MURAL in Brooklyn has caused a stir among residents who have spotted its very rude hidden meaning. The artwork is located in Brooklyn's Gowanus neighborhood, a southern area of the New York borough, and spans the length of an entire building. The mural reads "Gowanus" over a brick surface...
In NYC casino license bid, politicians, lobbyists are already hitting the jackpot
A roulette machine in the main hall of Genting's new Resorts World New York casino at Aqueduct Race Track in Jamaica, Queens in October 2011. Genting is among several gaming giants interested in operating a full-scale casino in New York City. New York will soon open bidding for three NYC-area casinos, but the lobbying and campaign donations have already begun. [ more › ]
A City Hall Staffer Was Fired After Criticizing Mayor Adams And Newcomer Migrants
Christopher Baugh, a member of Adams' advance team, criticized his boss in an undercover video shot by the right-wing publication Project Veritas and made public on Tuesday. He claimed that the immigrants from Texas were causing the city to disintegrate and described their arrival in New York City as "a really dangerous situation."
Staten Island pizzeria receives city recognition for donating food to migrants
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A local Travis business received an honorable citation from the city’s public advocate for feeding Central and South American migrants that have been sent to the community as they seek asylum. Owners of the business, Verde’s Pizza and Pasta House, over the past few...
indypendent.org
21 Controversial Votes by NYC’s MAGA Congresswoman
HR 8296 – Women’s Health Protection Act of 2022. The bill “prohibits governmental restrictions on the provision of, and access to, abortion services” in general. Specifically, it banned governments from limiting a health provider’s ability to prescribe certain drugs related to abortion services, provide telehealth services and immediately perform an abortion when a delay would risk a patient’s health. It furthermore bans governments from requiring medically unnecessary steps and procedures before a person can have an abortion.
5 Underrated New York City Neighborhoods to Stay In
Keep these neighborhoods in mind when choosing where to stay. If you’re planning a trip to New York City, chances are you’re already panicking about the price of accommodation. Whether you’re staying in a hotel or an Airbnb, New York is one of the most expensive cities in the world to stay in — but if you look outside the typical neighborhoods and choose one of these underrated hideaways, you can cut your costs in half. Avoid the hustle and bustle of Manhattan and experience a different side of NYC: consider staying in one of these five underrated neighborhoods.
2 Scratch-Off Tickets Each Worth $5 Million Available in New York
Lottery officials confirmed two scratch-off tickets each worth $5 million were distributed to stores across the Empire State. Will you be the lucky winner?. Two New Yorkers can win life-changing money. I have good news and bad news if you are hoping you will be one of the two lucky winners.
Nearly 300 Animals Discovered in Horrifying ‘Noxious’ New York Home
It was a horrifying sight as nearly 300 animals including cats and wildlife such as snakes, birds, and tortoises were removed from what authorities describe as a “noxious” New York home. According to officials, the animals were found in a residence in Miller Place New York. With that many animals in one area at the time of rescue officials discovered even more horrors. The home was also infested by cockroaches, lice, and mites. The pet owner was arrested and charged with animal cruelty confinement.
Outsider.com
