Read full article on original website
Related
Don't Blow Away! 'Twister' Is Finally Getting a Sequel Film
The original 1996 film Twister included an ensemble cast of Hollywood superstars playing amateur storm chasers. The project was the second-highest-grossing film of the year and cemented in film history for its special effects. Now, fans of the original are getting a Twister sequel film, according to Deadline. Article continues...
Twister Sequel Twisters in the Works 26 Years Later with The Revenant Screenwriter
Twister, starring Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton, was a box office hit when it debuted back in 1996 A sequel to 1996's Twister is on its way. PEOPLE confirmed that Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment are working on a follow-up, titled Twisters, 26 years after Twister hit theaters. Mark L. Smith, who wrote 2015's The Revenant, has signed on to write the sequel, with Jurassic World Dominion producer Frank Marshall producing. Twister starred Helen Hunt and the late Bill Paxton and became a hit earning over $494 million at...
Keanu Reeves Exits Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Devil in the White City' Hulu Series
Keanu Reeves' dabble on the small screen was short-lived. The Matrix star, 58, has exited his role in Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Devil in the White City series at Hulu, Entertainment Weekly reports, just two months after his casting was announced as an architect and urban planner Daniel H. Burnham.
Martin Scorsese names the ‘disturbing’ new film that left him unable to sleep after watching
Martin Scorsese was left feeling “deeply disturbed” after watching the latest movie from indie film house A24.The legendary director wrote a rave review of Ti West’s new horror movie, Pearl, starring Mia Goth and sent it to A24, which was subsequently published by /Film.Goth plays the titular role of a young woman living with her infirm and paralyzed father and domineering mother in their Texas farmstead. It’s a prequel to West’s previous A24 film X, which was released earlier this year.In his review, Scorsese raved: “Ti West’s movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days,...
Keanu Reeves Exits Highly-Anticipated Leonardo DiCaprio Hulu Series: Report
The upcoming adaptation of The Devil in the White City, set to air on Hulu, will no longer feature Keanu Reeves as a lead character. Variety confirmed Reeves leaving the project via “sources.” Hulu began developing the show in 2019 and gave it an official series order in August 2020. The book of the same name by Erik Larson served as its basis.
wegotthiscovered.com
In an extreme case of optimism, a sequel to ‘The Flash’ has apparently already been written
We’re getting a sense of just how important The Flash is to Warner Bros Discovery today. Apparently so much so that a sequel for the movie has already been written. In a deep dive on the state of the DC extended universe, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that there are definite plans for the franchise should it do well at the box office. That, of course, is no guarantee, considering its star Ezra Miller recently pled not guilty in court to felony burglary charges.
Sydney Sweeney To Star and Exec Produce New ‘Barbarella’ Movie For Sony Pictures
EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney isn’t done staying busy with Sony Pictures, as sources tell Deadline the Emmy-nominated Euphoria and The White Lotus actress is attached to star in a new Barbarella movie for the studio. The film is based on Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series that was turned into a 1968 movie starring Jane Fonda. Insiders add that the new movie is still in development with no writer or director attached, but say that Sweeney is expected to executive produce. Related Story Sydney Sweeney, Brad Fuller And Sony Developing Adaptation Of 'The Registration' Related Story 'El Muerto': Jonás Cuarón To Direct Bad Bunny In Sony's...
A ‘Twister’ Sequel Is Coming 26 Years After The Original Movie Premiered
It has truly been the year of sequels. After the success of highly-anticipated films such as Hocus Pocus 2, fans can look forward to yet another sequel. Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment are working on Twisters, the sequel to Twister, which premiered in 1996. The original film starred Helen Hunt...
Avatar 2’s Stephen Lang Explains Why The Sequel Is So ‘Gorgeous’
Stephen Lang discusses what makes Avatar 2 so beautiful in the months before the film's release
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Premiere, ‘Tulsa King’ Debut to Get Special Preview in AMC Theaters
The Season 5 premiere of “Yellowstone” and the series premiere of “Tulsa King” will screen in over 100 AMC theaters ahead of both shows’ television debuts. MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios are partnering with AMC to put both shows, which hail from Taylor Sheridan, in theaters on Saturday, Oct. 29. Tickets are now on sale at the AMC website as well as the AMC mobile app. In addition, fans who attend dressed as their favorite “Yellowstone” character can enter an online costume contest with a chance to win “Yellowstone” merchandise. Those who attend will also get access to product...
ETOnline.com
'Twister' Sequel 'Twisters' in the Works at Universal
Get ready storm-chasers, there's a big one coming!. ET can confirm Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment have begun development on Twisters, a sequel to the 1996 blockbuster Twister, which starred Helen Hunt and the late Bill Paxton as meteorologists in pursuit of an F5 tornado. The Revenant'sMark L. Smith has...
Digital Trends
The best cult classic horror movies
Cult classics can be quite strange, not only when you consider the typically off-the-beaten path narratives, characters, or settings they present, but also when you think about the fact that most of these little artistic masterpieces were either ignored or completely despised when they were first released. And in the world of horror cinema, there are hundreds of cult classic flicks to absorb, often because these unique films are made on such small budgets, receiving minimal promotion and only hanging out in theaters for a small window of time (or going straight to home video).
theplaylist.net
‘The Penguin’: Colin Farrell Teases Opening Moments Of His Upcoming ‘Batman’ Spinoff Series
While we don’t know when Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson are going to get back together and start production on a sequel to “The Batman,” we know that we’ll be invited back to Gotham soon enough thanks to the first spinoff series, “The Penguin.” And now, thanks to that series’ star, Colin Farrell, we have an idea about when/how the show fits in the continuity.
Paul Dano Got All The ‘Special’ Materials To Play The Batman’s Riddler. Then He Got A Tracking Device
Paul Dano talks about the secrecy involved when he played the Riddler in The Batman, and apparently production gave him a tracker.
Popculture
Classic Cult Movie Set to Become TV Series
The classic cult movie The Wicker Man is getting a new adaptation, as it is now set to become a TV series. Deadline reports that actor/director Andy Serkis and Jonathan Cavendish's The Imaginarium is producing the new show, alongside Urban Myth Films, which is backed by Studiocanal. The script has been written by Howard Overman (Misfits, The War of The Worlds), and the producers are said to be "in the early stages of pitching to potential broadcaster."
dallasexpress.com
Netflix to Release Next Film in Theaters
Netflix has reached a historic deal with the theater chains AMC, Regal, and Cinemark. For the first time since the company’s founding, one of its original films will be released in actual physical theaters. Movie-goers will have the opportunity to see the Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives...
DC Films Chief Leaves Warner Bros.
Walter Hamada, who has been the head of DC Films at Warner Bros. since 2008, has left the company. Hamada began his career at TriStar as an assistant, before moving to Warner Bros.’ New Line Cinema division in 2007. While there, he served as a producer on some really big films, such as The Conjuring series and It. He was largely involved in horror films from that time.
‘Till,’ ‘Decision to Leave’ Join ‘Triangle of Sadness’ and ‘TÁR’ with Strong Box Office Returns
Happy specialized grosses abound this weekend, spread over four titles in their first and second weeks. Even better: They cover a range of different audiences, theaters, and cities. At this early point, there’s every indication that these will be the healthiest results since early 2020. Last weekend’s openings of “TÁR” (Focus) and “Triangle of Sadness” (Neon) saw good expansions, while “Till” (United Artists) and “Decision to Leave” (MUBI) made strong debuts. With “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight), “Aftersun” (A24), and “Armageddon Time” (Focus) to come in the next two weeks, October is becoming a strong month for specialized films. How strong is...
‘Harold And The Purple Crayon’ Release Date Pushed Back By Sony
Sony’s Columbia Pictures has pushed back the release date for its live-action Harold and the Purple Crayon film by five months, from January 27 to June 30, 2023. The film from Oscar-nominated director Carlos Saldanha (Ferdinand) was previously set to open against Universal’s genre-bender Distant with Anthony Ramos, IFC Films’ Bob Odenkirk comedy Worlds Apart and Lionsgate’s action-thriller Plane starring Gerard Butler. It will contend on its new date with James Mangold’s Indiana Jones 5, in which Harrison Ford is joined by Fleabag‘s Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook and more. Based on the 1955 children’s book of the same name by Crockett...
TVOvermind
The Release Date of Dune Part Two Has Been Changed
In the wake of Marvel Studios changing the release dates of Blade, Deadpool 3, Fantastic Four, and Avengers: Secret Wars, another studio has opted to capitalize on the massive schedule movement as Dune: Part Two has now moved to November 3, 2023. Originally, the Denis Villeneuve sequel was reportedly set for November 17, 2023. This is actually a smart move as the 17th is jam-packed with new releases: Trolls 3, Imaginary Friends, and A Simple Favor 2 are also scheduled for that same date.
Comments / 0