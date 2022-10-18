ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
aisd.net

Arlington ISD Celebrates School Lunch Week

Arlington ISD is known for being innovative, and it proves it time and again, from the classroom to the cafeteria. And sometimes, the innovation comes from both working together. That was proved this week with the launch of a new dish to highlight National School Lunch Week. National School Lunch...
ARLINGTON, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

H-E-B announces opening date for Plano store

PLANO, Texas — After pushing the opening date back, H-E-B has finally announced when it plans to welcome customers to its newest store in Plano — Nov. 2. The news comes just weeks after the San Antonio-based company hosted its grand opening for the first store in North Texas, in Frisco.
PLANO, TX
fox4news.com

Two Dallas teachers surprised with $1000 for school supplies

DALLAS - Two Dallas teachers were surprised with hundreds of dollars worth of school supplies on Wednesday. Pre-K teacher Laurie McKenzie and 5th grade math teacher Katherine Turck from DISD's Anne Frank Elementary received $1,000 each to buy school supplies as part of the Kids in Need Foundation. "I was...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Top 10 Best Colleges and Universities In Texas

Texas is home to many colleges and universities located in several big cities including Houston, Dallas, and the state capital – Austin. In a recent study of the best colleges and universities in the U.S., two North Texas institutions made the top 10. A college degree can help secure...
TEXAS STATE
aisd.net

Arlington ISD Highlights School Bus Safety Week Oct. 17-21

The wheels on the bus go ‘round and ‘round all through the town. With nearly 300 Arlington ISD buses going ‘round through the town every day, it’s important everyone practices safe habits around school buses. National School Bus Safety Week is this week, and it’s designed...
ARLINGTON, TX
bestsouthwestguide.com

MISSING: Anthony Bell, Jr., 37, Cedar Hill, Texas (8/9/2021)

CEDAR HILL, TX -- 37-year-old Anthony Clifford Bell, Jr., also known as Pete, was last seen in Waxahachie, Texas on August 9, 2021. His vehicle was discovered in Hillsboro, Texas about a week later. Anthony is diagnosed with muscular dystrophy and has difficulty walking even short distances without falling. Anthony...
CEDAR HILL, TX
starlocalmedia.com

LISD board meets to recognize staff, addresses technology concerns

The Lewisville Independent School District Board of Trustees met for their regular board meeting on Monday, Oct. 17 to discuss executive session items, recognition of LISD schools, a superintendent update, a need for additional technology, and more. During the Board of Trustees closed session, board members discussed three topics which...
LEWISVILLE, TX
fox4news.com

WNBA star becomes principal for the day at Dallas middle school

DALLAS - Middle schoolers at John Lewis Social Justice Academy in Dallas walked into their school Tuesday morning to find their principal replaced with a basketball star. WNBA player Arike Ogunbawale from the Dallas Wings was the principal for the day. She shadowed the real principal around the halls, greeting students and learning more about the school.
DALLAS, TX
ktoy1047.com

Silver Alert issued for missing Dallas-area man

88-year-old Ronald Moranville was last seen at 12:30 p.m. on October 19 in Southlake, Texas. He is a white male who stands 5’8” and weighs approximately 145 pounds. He has blue eyes and white hair and was last seen wearing a Navy Military ballcap, glasses, and a blue plaid shirt. He was driving a white 2014 Acura MDX with a Texas license plate.
SOUTHLAKE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy