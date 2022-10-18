ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Staten Island Advance

‘I learned to just go for my dreams,’ Staten Islander launches 2 businesses in less than 1 year

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Port Richmond resident Caileen Gonzalez, 28, never thought she’d have the bandwidth to launch two totally unrelated businesses in less than a year. Since she was a kid, Gonzalez wanted to be her own boss. After earning degrees in education and math from St. Joseph’s College, Brooklyn, she quickly learned working in a school wasn’t the career path she wanted to pursue. After the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic heightened the need for personal tutoring, Gonzalez launched Tiny To Tall Tutoring & Test Prep LLC in September 2020, which offers tutoring for all age groups, from age 3 to college students.
The Staten Island Advance

Chief Kenneth Corey, NYPD’s highest-ranking uniformed officer and a S.I. resident, to retire in November

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Chief Kenneth Corey, the first Staten Islander in recent memory to be named chief of department of the NYPD, plans to retire at the end of November. Corey, 53, of Prince’s Bay, was sworn in on Jan. 1 at police headquarters in Manhattan as the third-highest ranking position on the force, behind the commissioner and first deputy commissioner.
The Staten Island Advance

‘Holiday Shoot’ Giveaway Rules

Holiday Shoot Giveaway (the “Promotion”) NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN THIS PROMOTION. A purchase will not improve chances of winning. MUST BE AN ADVANCE/SILIVE.COM SUBSCRIBER PRIOR TO ENTERING THE CONTEST TO BE ELIGIBLE TO WIN. CONSUMER DISCLOSURE. You have not...
The Staten Island Advance

They laughed and they played, they ate and they drank at the St. George Theatre ‘Laughs on the Links’ outing. [Oh . . . they raised money, too.]

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s hard to improve on perfection. But they did it anyway!. The St. George Theatre’s sixth annual “Laughs on the Links” Golf, Tennis & Bocce Outing played out to a record-breaking number of sports aficionados Monday at the Richmond County Country Club.
The Staten Island Advance

