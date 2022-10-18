Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Fires Staffer Who Recorded Video on New York City and MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Bronx Deliveryman Fatally Run Over, Driver IndictedBronxVoiceBronx, NY
A City Hall Staffer Was Fired After Criticizing Mayor Adams And Newcomer MigrantsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Man attacks victim with sword on a subway in lower manhattanMulti Media Solutions TodayNew York City, NY
How many moving violations were issued across NYC in September?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- There were 52,550 moving violations summonses issued throughout New York City in the month of September, according to NYPD traffic data. The Patrol Bureau issued 39,985 violations.
‘I learned to just go for my dreams,’ Staten Islander launches 2 businesses in less than 1 year
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Port Richmond resident Caileen Gonzalez, 28, never thought she’d have the bandwidth to launch two totally unrelated businesses in less than a year. Since she was a kid, Gonzalez wanted to be her own boss. After earning degrees in education and math from St. Joseph’s College, Brooklyn, she quickly learned working in a school wasn’t the career path she wanted to pursue. After the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic heightened the need for personal tutoring, Gonzalez launched Tiny To Tall Tutoring & Test Prep LLC in September 2020, which offers tutoring for all age groups, from age 3 to college students.
Staten Island pizzeria receives city recognition for donating food to migrants
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A local Travis business received an honorable citation from the city’s public advocate for feeding Central and South American migrants that have been sent to the community as they seek asylum. Owners of the business, Verde’s Pizza and Pasta House, over the past few...
NYPD commissioner to answers questions on Instagram as part of new ‘Ask the PC’ initiative
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD announced Thursday that it has launched “Ask the PC,” a new initiative to help increase dialogue between police and the community. Every week, NYPD Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell will post video responses to questions submitted to the NYPD via its Instagram page: @NYPD.
Will there be a coronavirus surge this holiday season? Here’s how to plan ahead, according to S.I. doctors.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Just when we were starting to let our guard down against the coronavirus (COVID-19), doctors are warning us to instead brace for a seasonal surge in cases. Along with the cold weather and the approaching third holiday season of the pandemic comes the risk of...
NYC report finds inequities in smoking rates, tobacco treatments that help kick habit
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The number of people who smoke cigarettes throughout the five boroughs has been cut in half over the past two decades, but targeted marketing and greater access to tobacco means marginalized communities are still at greater risk to health problems like cancer, a new report found.
Chief Kenneth Corey, NYPD’s highest-ranking uniformed officer and a S.I. resident, to retire in November
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Chief Kenneth Corey, the first Staten Islander in recent memory to be named chief of department of the NYPD, plans to retire at the end of November. Corey, 53, of Prince’s Bay, was sworn in on Jan. 1 at police headquarters in Manhattan as the third-highest ranking position on the force, behind the commissioner and first deputy commissioner.
Staten Island Business Outreach Center to honor 6 community leaders at annual Women’s Empowerment Breakfast
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Staten Island Business Outreach Center (SIBOC) will host its Women’s Empowerment Breakfast on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 at LiGreci’s Staaten and will honor six outstanding women. The event had previously been scheduled for March 2020, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
NYC buildings to be lit purple Thursday night for Domestic Violence Awareness Month
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Mayor Eric Adams announced that City Hall, municipal buildings and iconic sites around New York City will be lit in purple Thursday night in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month and in conjunction with the ninth anniversary of “NYC Go Purple Day.”. In addition to...
Crime, immigration, abortion were hot topics at Malliotakis/Rose congressional debate
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Congressional candidates Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island/South Brooklyn) and Max Rose took to the stage for a debate hosted by the Iron Hills Civic Association on Wednesday evening. At some points of the evening the candidates were cordial, going as far as to thank the other...
‘Holiday Shoot’ Giveaway Rules
Holiday Shoot Giveaway (the “Promotion”) NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN THIS PROMOTION. A purchase will not improve chances of winning. MUST BE AN ADVANCE/SILIVE.COM SUBSCRIBER PRIOR TO ENTERING THE CONTEST TO BE ELIGIBLE TO WIN. CONSUMER DISCLOSURE. You have not...
NYC Winter Lantern Festival on Staten Island: Here’s how to score discounted tickets early
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Beginning Friday, the NYC Winter Lantern Festival will illuminate a new Staten Island venue this year with its colorful lantern displays and brilliant tunnels. And, for a short time, discounted tickets are available to the annual event, to be held this year for the first...
Staten Island community forum on school safety set for Thursday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A community forum will be held on school safety and security on Thursday to collect feedback from stakeholders in response to the increased acts of violence in schools and address measures to keep children and educators safe. The forum is being sponsored by the Assembly...
Delays reported on Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, Staten Island Expressway
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Delays are reported on the Staten Island Expressway and the Verrazzano-Narrows during the Thursday morning rush hour. A collision was reported around 9 a.m. on the Staten Island-bound upper level, with two right lanes blocked during the emergency response, according to the MTA and 511 New York.
Pumpkin picking on Staten Island with food, drink and family in the spotlight
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — How do you mend a jack-o’-lantern? Catholic Charities would say with a pumpkin patch — the borough’s most populated for the 2022 season — at Mount Loretto’s Fall Festival in Pleasant Plains this weekend. On Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday,...
NYC public schools face $34M shortfall as 5,500 new migrant students enter system
CITY HALL — New York City public schools will need $34 million in new funding to effectively support an influx of migrants into the system, according to an estimate Comptroller Brad Lander released Monday. More than 19,000 migrants have arrived in the city since April, and Lander said about...
Here’s an inside look at the migrant tent city on Randall’s Island
CITY HALL — New York City officials offered an inside look Tuesday at the mini-city they’ve set up on Randall’s Island to help deal with the ongoing migrant crisis in the five boroughs. Deputy Mayor of Health and Human Services Ann Williams-Isom led the media tour with...
They laughed and they played, they ate and they drank at the St. George Theatre ‘Laughs on the Links’ outing. [Oh . . . they raised money, too.]
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s hard to improve on perfection. But they did it anyway!. The St. George Theatre’s sixth annual “Laughs on the Links” Golf, Tennis & Bocce Outing played out to a record-breaking number of sports aficionados Monday at the Richmond County Country Club.
Inside the crackdown: NYC Sheriff’s Office conducts operation at Staten Island smoke shops
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The city Sheriff’s Office conducted a borough-wide enforcement operation Wednesday aimed at nabbing the sellers of untaxed cigarettes and other illegal products in smoke shops. Broken up into three separate teams, members of the Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with the NYPD, performed routine inspections...
Snake found aboard plane at Newark Airport deemed to be harmless
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A garter snake has been released back into the wild after it was found aboard a flight to Newark Liberty International Airport Monday, according to a report. The snake, retrieved by Port Authority police, was discovered by passengers aboard United Airlines flight 2038 from Tampa,...
