Georgia State

fox5atlanta.com

Multiple families dispaced in southwest Atlanta apartment fire

ATLANTA - An overnight fire at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex has left six families needing new places to live Thursday morning. The fire broke out before 2 a.m. at an apartment complex on Aspen Court off of Stanton Road. Crews arriving at the scene found the building covered with...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Metro freeze warning ushers in coldest weather of season so far

Monday night into Tuesday was chilly. Get ready for chillier than that into Wednesday morning. Metro Atlanta is under a freeze warning until late into Wednesday morning. Meteorologist Brad Nitz says overnight temperatures outside the perimenter in the suburbs are expected to fall to near freezing. It will be a few degrees warmer around Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville father, grandfather killed in Buckhead carjacking

Two people have been arrested in the shooting death of a Gainesville man found murdered in Buckhead last week. A passing motorist called 9-1-1 after seeing a man’s body found lying in a driveway. The victim was identified as Christopher Eberhart, 57, who was found on Peachtree Battle Avenue...
GAINESVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Oh rats! Atlanta named 1 of the ‘rattiest cities’ in the US

ATLANTA - Atlanta is home to Coca-Cola, lemon pepper wet wings, champion sports teams … and a lot of rats. Atlanta-based company pest control company Orkin ranked the Peach State's capitol as the 14th rattiest city in the nation. That's one spot higher than last year. The company used...
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

High rates of respiratory illness in Georgia are filling ERs with sick children

Masking over the last two years slowed the spread of respiratory illnesses like influenza and respiratory syncytial virus or RSV, a highly contagious common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. Most people recover in a week or two, but RSV can be serious, especially for infants and older adults. RSV is the most common cause […] The post High rates of respiratory illness in Georgia are filling ERs with sick children appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE

