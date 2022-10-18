Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
First responders, energy providers get break after long days during storm
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Thousands of people experienced power outages as a snow and wind storm rolled through Upper Michigan early this week. The Marquette Board of Light and Power says the outages ranged from a few seconds to a few hours. It says it received around 1,000 calls as people lost power Monday and Tuesday.
WLUC
Presque Isle Park closes Tuesday as safety precaution during storm
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Presque Isle Park is closed Tuesday as a safety precaution during the winter storm. The Marquette City Police Department said the island will remain closed for the rest of the day due to the continuing dangerous winds and weather. “The weather is expected to improve overnight,...
The Flint Journal
Record snowfall measurements from very odd October Michigan snowstorm
While southern Lower Michigan saw an occasional snowflake in the past day, the Upper Peninsula had a record-breaking snowstorm. The record-breaking snow fell across the central and western part of the Upper Peninsula. The heavy snow ranged between 6 and 20 inches, piling up away from Lake Superior and at the higher elevations of the western Upper Peninsula.
WLUC
Tracking winter storm progress in Marquette County
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The first winter storm of the season is underway. TV6′s Tia Trudgeon gives you a live look at road and weather conditions throughout Marquette County on Monday morning. 2 weeks ago, Marquette City Firefighter Josh Fenske shared tips for preparing for winter with the...
Munising rises to crowd control challenge, but visitor numbers down this year
MUNISING, MICH. – Accumulating snow on the ground this week officially rounds out the 2022 tourism season for Munising, the picturesque Lake Superior shoreline town that grappled with huge visitor numbers in recent years. In the last decade, more and more people seeking outdoor adventure and beautiful scenery discovered...
WLUC
Winter Storm Continues: wet heavy snow & strong winds
Wet heavy/dense will continue this morning in the central and eastern counties. This afternoon the snow transitions to rain in the east. Roads will be very difficult to travel on. The other main hazard today will be another of strong winds. North winds will remain gusting near 50mph along Lake Superior! This will lead to more sporadic power outages. The snow and wind will slowly decrease tonight. Additional snow amounts today through tonight will range 3-6″ in the higher elevations of western Marquette county with about 1-3″ in the east. The pattern changes for the end of the week with a warm-up!
Great Lakes Could Get Slammed By Up to 24-Foot Waves During Early Winter Storm
A storm that’s affecting Michigan’s Great Lakes on Monday and Tuesday could cause 24-foot waves and drop over 18 inches of snow. People around Lake Superior will see the worst of the weather, according to the National Weather Service office in Marquette. Meteorologists warn that aside from the snow and rain, gale-force winds of up to 50 mph could cause beach erosion and flooding in low-lying areas.
Gale Warnings for Great Lakes, waves up to 24 feet during early winter storm
An early winter storm pushing into the Upper Peninsula Monday and Tuesday could lay down more than 18 inches of snow across some areas there, and a few inches of snow in the Lower Peninsula - but it’s also going to be packing a punch with high winds. This has spawned warnings of storm-force winds and gales across Lake Superior and portions of Lake Michigan and Lake Huron.
WLUC
Tracking UP power outages during early-season winter storm
UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - Power outages are being reported across central and western Upper Michigan Tuesday as an early-season winter storm continues, bringing wind gusts up to 50 mph. As of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Marquette BLP says it is currently experiencing multiple outages throughout its service territory; wet heavy...
mprnews.org
Foot of snow, fierce gales, pounding surf slap northern Wisconsin, Michigan
The season’s first major lake-effect snow event has dumped more than a foot of snow on Lake Superior’s leeward shores. And up to another foot of snow could fall in some spots. Parts of northwestern Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula picked up more than a foot of snow...
mtulode.com
Man killed in semi truck crash, setting fire to Holiday gas station
A 43-year-old Baraga man, Allan Dantes, Jr., was killed late Thursday night, Oct. 13 by a semi-truck and trailer that crashed into the Holiday gas station in L’Anse causing a large-scale fire. The man was pumping gas into his vehicle when the truck came pummeling into the pumps and spreading fire into the building.
UPMATTERS
NMU Theatre to premiere ‘Finding Home’ first weekend of November
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Northern Michigan University Theatre and Dance will present the world premiere of “Finding Home” the first weekend of November. The creative team worked together to develop the script and show, making it the department’s first-ever devised production. The show tells the stories of historically marginalized communities at NMU and in the Marquette area. New York City-based director Michael Blatt interviewed over 30 locals representing these communities, in which the dialogue and songs featured in the show are based on.
wearegreenbay.com
Wednesday bomb threat under investigation at Michigan Upper Peninsula High School
ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – A bomb threat remains under investigation after Escanaba Area Public Schools went into a soft lockdown on Wednesday. According to Escanaba Public Safety (EPS), Delta County Central Dispatch received a call at 9:49 a.m. on Wednesday, October 19 from a person claiming a bomb may have been planted at Escanaba High School.
WLUC
School safety: Resource officers added to Delta and Schoolcraft counties
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Whitmer proclaimed the week of Oct. 17 “Safe Schools Week.” The state’s record-breaking school budget and local money are helping districts add school resource officers – something Escanaba Area Public Schools found helpful on Wednesday. A concerning phone call mentioning...
WDIO-TV
Semi crashes into UP gas station, killing man pumping gas
L’ANSE, Mich. (AP) – Michigan State Police say an Upper Peninsula man died after a semitrailer crashed into a gas station, striking the pumps and starting a fire. Police say the 43-year-old man from Baraga was pumping gas in L’Anse around 11 p.m. Thursday when the semitrailer crashed into the station about 50 miles northwest of Marquette.
WLUC
St. Vincent de Paul begins its renovations
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After 52 years, the St. Vincent De Paul Thrift Store in Marquette is getting a facelift. Store Committee Chairperson Dan Trotochaud noticed the store’s old donation process was insufficient. It was then that he decided that an assembly line would be ideal however the renovations don’t stop there.
lansesentinel.net
Devastating blaze hits local establishment
The restaurant portion of Carla’s Lakeshore Motel & Restaurant was called a “total loss” by firefighters after a blaze hit it very early on Friday morning. The Calumet Michigan State Police Post said it responded to a structure fire at around 1:30 a.m on Friday at Carla’s, a popular local establishment, on U.S. 41 highway in Keweenaw Bay.
WLUC
Medical transportation volunteers sought by LBFE Upper Michigan Chapter
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Michigan chapter of the Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly (LBFE) organization is looking for volunteer medical transportation drivers this winter. “We’d like to have some additional volunteers for our medical transportation program,” said LBFE Medical Transport Coordinator Paul Bruchman. “The program is expanding....
UPMATTERS
Records, beer, and nearly a decade of building community with Geoff and Jon
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Four days, thousands of records, and two very enthusiastic hosts. Jon Teichman and Geoff Walker have been bringing the party to Ore Dock Brewing Companie’s upper room for nearly a decade, with no signs of slowing down. Happening now multiple times a year, the...
UPMATTERS
Community and school welcome incoming NMU President to campus
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Northern Michigan University’s new president, Dr. Brock Tessman was on hand to greet his new collogues and the Marquette community at a reception in his honor Tuesday night at the Northern Center. Tessman, who will officially take office on February 1, 2023, comes to...
Comments / 0