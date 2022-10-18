ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WLUC

First responders, energy providers get break after long days during storm

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Thousands of people experienced power outages as a snow and wind storm rolled through Upper Michigan early this week. The Marquette Board of Light and Power says the outages ranged from a few seconds to a few hours. It says it received around 1,000 calls as people lost power Monday and Tuesday.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Presque Isle Park closes Tuesday as safety precaution during storm

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Presque Isle Park is closed Tuesday as a safety precaution during the winter storm. The Marquette City Police Department said the island will remain closed for the rest of the day due to the continuing dangerous winds and weather. “The weather is expected to improve overnight,...
MARQUETTE, MI
The Flint Journal

Record snowfall measurements from very odd October Michigan snowstorm

While southern Lower Michigan saw an occasional snowflake in the past day, the Upper Peninsula had a record-breaking snowstorm. The record-breaking snow fell across the central and western part of the Upper Peninsula. The heavy snow ranged between 6 and 20 inches, piling up away from Lake Superior and at the higher elevations of the western Upper Peninsula.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Tracking winter storm progress in Marquette County

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The first winter storm of the season is underway. TV6′s Tia Trudgeon gives you a live look at road and weather conditions throughout Marquette County on Monday morning. 2 weeks ago, Marquette City Firefighter Josh Fenske shared tips for preparing for winter with the...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Winter Storm Continues: wet heavy snow & strong winds

Wet heavy/dense will continue this morning in the central and eastern counties. This afternoon the snow transitions to rain in the east. Roads will be very difficult to travel on. The other main hazard today will be another of strong winds. North winds will remain gusting near 50mph along Lake Superior! This will lead to more sporadic power outages. The snow and wind will slowly decrease tonight. Additional snow amounts today through tonight will range 3-6″ in the higher elevations of western Marquette county with about 1-3″ in the east. The pattern changes for the end of the week with a warm-up!
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
Outsider.com

Great Lakes Could Get Slammed By Up to 24-Foot Waves During Early Winter Storm

A storm that’s affecting Michigan’s Great Lakes on Monday and Tuesday could cause 24-foot waves and drop over 18 inches of snow. People around Lake Superior will see the worst of the weather, according to the National Weather Service office in Marquette. Meteorologists warn that aside from the snow and rain, gale-force winds of up to 50 mph could cause beach erosion and flooding in low-lying areas.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Gale Warnings for Great Lakes, waves up to 24 feet during early winter storm

An early winter storm pushing into the Upper Peninsula Monday and Tuesday could lay down more than 18 inches of snow across some areas there, and a few inches of snow in the Lower Peninsula - but it’s also going to be packing a punch with high winds. This has spawned warnings of storm-force winds and gales across Lake Superior and portions of Lake Michigan and Lake Huron.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Tracking UP power outages during early-season winter storm

UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - Power outages are being reported across central and western Upper Michigan Tuesday as an early-season winter storm continues, bringing wind gusts up to 50 mph. As of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Marquette BLP says it is currently experiencing multiple outages throughout its service territory; wet heavy...
MARQUETTE, MI
mtulode.com

Man killed in semi truck crash, setting fire to Holiday gas station

A 43-year-old Baraga man, Allan Dantes, Jr., was killed late Thursday night, Oct. 13 by a semi-truck and trailer that crashed into the Holiday gas station in L’Anse causing a large-scale fire. The man was pumping gas into his vehicle when the truck came pummeling into the pumps and spreading fire into the building.
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
UPMATTERS

NMU Theatre to premiere ‘Finding Home’ first weekend of November

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Northern Michigan University Theatre and Dance will present the world premiere of “Finding Home” the first weekend of November. The creative team worked together to develop the script and show, making it the department’s first-ever devised production. The show tells the stories of historically marginalized communities at NMU and in the Marquette area. New York City-based director Michael Blatt interviewed over 30 locals representing these communities, in which the dialogue and songs featured in the show are based on.
MARQUETTE, MI
wearegreenbay.com

Wednesday bomb threat under investigation at Michigan Upper Peninsula High School

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – A bomb threat remains under investigation after Escanaba Area Public Schools went into a soft lockdown on Wednesday. According to Escanaba Public Safety (EPS), Delta County Central Dispatch received a call at 9:49 a.m. on Wednesday, October 19 from a person claiming a bomb may have been planted at Escanaba High School.
ESCANABA, MI
WDIO-TV

Semi crashes into UP gas station, killing man pumping gas

L’ANSE, Mich. (AP) – Michigan State Police say an Upper Peninsula man died after a semitrailer crashed into a gas station, striking the pumps and starting a fire. Police say the 43-year-old man from Baraga was pumping gas in L’Anse around 11 p.m. Thursday when the semitrailer crashed into the station about 50 miles northwest of Marquette.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

St. Vincent de Paul begins its renovations

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After 52 years, the St. Vincent De Paul Thrift Store in Marquette is getting a facelift. Store Committee Chairperson Dan Trotochaud noticed the store’s old donation process was insufficient. It was then that he decided that an assembly line would be ideal however the renovations don’t stop there.
MARQUETTE, MI
lansesentinel.net

Devastating blaze hits local establishment

The restaurant portion of Carla’s Lakeshore Motel & Restaurant was called a “total loss” by firefighters after a blaze hit it very early on Friday morning. The Calumet Michigan State Police Post said it responded to a structure fire at around 1:30 a.m on Friday at Carla’s, a popular local establishment, on U.S. 41 highway in Keweenaw Bay.
BARAGA, MI
WLUC

Medical transportation volunteers sought by LBFE Upper Michigan Chapter

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Michigan chapter of the Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly (LBFE) organization is looking for volunteer medical transportation drivers this winter. “We’d like to have some additional volunteers for our medical transportation program,” said LBFE Medical Transport Coordinator Paul Bruchman. “The program is expanding....
HANCOCK, MI
UPMATTERS

Community and school welcome incoming NMU President to campus

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Northern Michigan University’s new president, Dr. Brock Tessman was on hand to greet his new collogues and the Marquette community at a reception in his honor Tuesday night at the Northern Center. Tessman, who will officially take office on February 1, 2023, comes to...
MARQUETTE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy