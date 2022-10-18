ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham County, NC

WXII 12

Man charged with murder after woman found dead in Clemmons apartment

CLEMMONS, N.C. — One person has died after a shooting at an apartment complex in Clemmons. It happened Tuesday around 9:15 a.m. Forsyth County deputies said they responded after reports of a shooting on the 300 block of Hawk Ridge Drive, near Stratford and Kinnamon roads. Upon arrival, deputies said they spoke to an employee of the property.
CLEMMONS, NC
WBTM

Ringgold Man Found Guilty in Danville Shooting Death

A Ringgold man has been convicted in a Danville shooting death. According to the Chatham Star-Tribune, 43-year-old Khaleel Latwain Rodgers was found guilty of manslaughter by a jury on Wednesday. Originally Rodgers was charged with first degree murder in the death of 50-year-old Clarence James Martin in November of 2021....
DANVILLE, VA
WXII 12

Stoneville: Man found dead reportedly threatened another with a handgun

STONEVILLE, N.C. — Rockingham officials are investigating the shooting death of a man on Stoneville property. Monday afternoon, Rockingham deputies responded to reports of a shooting on Wimbish Road. Ryan Burroughs, 34, was found dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound. He was located outside the residence,...
STONEVILLE, NC
WDBJ7.com

Charges pending after infant found dead in Halifax County yard

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Charges are pending after an infant was found dead in a yard in Halifax County Tuesday. About 6 p.m. October 18, Halifax County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on Hummingbird Lane. Deputies found the infant already dead, according to Sheriff Fred S. Clark.
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
FOX8 News

Man found dead outside mobile home after fire in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead after a mobile home erupted in fire on Hasty School Road in Thomasville, according to Thomasville Fire and Rescue. At 12:32 a.m. Thursday, the Thomasville and Hasty fire and rescue teams responded to a fire at a mobile home on the 600 block of Hasty School Road. […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
Centre Daily

Woman killed in apartment when downstairs neighbor fires gun into ceiling, NC cops say

A woman was killed when her downstairs neighbor fired his gun through her apartment floor, North Carolina cops say. A’Monte Zariq Jones, 20, has been arrested in his neighbor’s death, according to deputies at the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. Jones is charged with murder, felony discharging a firearm within an enclosure and felony discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling.
CLEMMONS, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro shooting kills 34-year-old man

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man is dead after a shooting in Greensboro Tuesday night. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Click the video player above to view other headlines from WXII 12 News. Police first responded to Moses Cone Hospital after a gunshot victim was dropped off for help. The...
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

Durham man had 32 pounds of drugs, including cocaine, meth, fentanyl, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said they busted a Durham man with more than 32 combined pounds of drugs — including 14 pounds of cocaine and 13½ pounds of marijuana. The Durham Police Department said Thursday that officers also caught Breon Beatty, 33, with 4½ pounds of methamphetamine, more than half a pound of fentanyl, crack cocaine, two handguns, and a rifle.
DURHAM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Man killed on U.S. 52, after being struck by car

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was killed after being hit by a car in Winston-Salem on Thursday, police said. Winston-Salem police arrived at U.S. 52 near Germanton Road at 12:15 a.m. and found a man had been hit by a 2012 Volkswagen Passat. After further investigation, the police determined...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
