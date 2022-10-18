Read full article on original website
Family of Clemmons woman killed when neighbor allegedly fired into ceiling questioning Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office investigation
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The family of a Clemmons woman that deputies say was killed when a man fired a gun into the ceiling of the apartment below her is now questioning the sheriff’s office’s response. Documents show deputies had been called to a reported discharge of a firearm at the same location – a […]
WXII 12
Man charged with murder after woman found dead in Clemmons apartment
CLEMMONS, N.C. — One person has died after a shooting at an apartment complex in Clemmons. It happened Tuesday around 9:15 a.m. Forsyth County deputies said they responded after reports of a shooting on the 300 block of Hawk Ridge Drive, near Stratford and Kinnamon roads. Upon arrival, deputies said they spoke to an employee of the property.
3 accused of locking 9-year-old in ‘dog lot’ overnight in Lexington, sheriff’s office says
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people have been arrested after they were accused of locking a child in a “dog lot,” according to Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons. “I’ve been in law enforcement 36 years. This is the first time I’ve seen something quite this significant to be honest with you,” Simmons siad during a […]
WBTM
Ringgold Man Found Guilty in Danville Shooting Death
A Ringgold man has been convicted in a Danville shooting death. According to the Chatham Star-Tribune, 43-year-old Khaleel Latwain Rodgers was found guilty of manslaughter by a jury on Wednesday. Originally Rodgers was charged with first degree murder in the death of 50-year-old Clarence James Martin in November of 2021....
17-year-old suspect in North Carolina double homicide to be charged as an adult
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Authorities plan to prosecute a 17-year-old suspect in a double homicide as an adult, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. The bodies of Lyric Woods, 14, of Orange County, and Devin Clark, 18, of Alamance County, were found by two ATV riders in woods in western Orange County off […]
Mebane man arrested after chase in white van, passengers jumping out into field in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested after allegedly leading deputies on a chase in a white van, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. At 8:48 p.m. Tuesday, deputies spotted a white mini-van driving at high speed on U.S. 70 heading east near Haw River. Deputies tried to pull the van over, […]
Two people jump from a moving minivan following a high-speed deputy chase; driver assaults deputy after crashing
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A man and a woman jumped from a moving vehicle during a deputy chase while the driver kept going until he crashed Tuesday night, according to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office. It happened around 8:48 p.m. Deputies were conducting a traffic stop when they noticed...
WXII 12
Stoneville: Man found dead reportedly threatened another with a handgun
STONEVILLE, N.C. — Rockingham officials are investigating the shooting death of a man on Stoneville property. Monday afternoon, Rockingham deputies responded to reports of a shooting on Wimbish Road. Ryan Burroughs, 34, was found dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound. He was located outside the residence,...
Pedestrian hit, killed on US 52 at Germanton Road in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A fatal crash had a busy highway closed early Thursday morning. The call came in just after midnight that a person had been hit on southbound US 52 at Germanton Road. Police say that a man was walking in the southbound lanes of US 52 when he was struck. The driver […]
WDBJ7.com
Charges pending after infant found dead in Halifax County yard
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Charges are pending after an infant was found dead in a yard in Halifax County Tuesday. About 6 p.m. October 18, Halifax County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on Hummingbird Lane. Deputies found the infant already dead, according to Sheriff Fred S. Clark.
Man wanted after robbery with dangerous weapon in Graham, police say
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is wanted after a robbery in Graham earlier this month, according to a Graham Police Department news release. On Oct. 10 around 11:00 p.m., a man, later identified as 43-year-old Khafian Scott, went into the K C Quickie Mart at 312 Providence Road. He had a weapon, demanded money […]
Man dies after shooting on Holt Avenue, Calumet Place, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died after a shooting in Greensboro. According to the Greensboro Police Department, Anthony Cooper Jr., 34, died after being shot in the area of Holt Avenue. Cooper was taken to the hospital after the shooting around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officers were alerted to the shooting after that. They […]
WBTM
Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Stoneville Shooting Death
On Monday, October 17, 2022 at around 1:43 p.m., Rockingham County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report that an individual had been shot at 133 Wimbish Rd. Stoneville, N.C. Upon their arrival, Deputies found Ryan Douglas Burroughs, 34, deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. Burroughs was located outside, near...
Man found dead outside mobile home after fire in Thomasville
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead after a mobile home erupted in fire on Hasty School Road in Thomasville, according to Thomasville Fire and Rescue. At 12:32 a.m. Thursday, the Thomasville and Hasty fire and rescue teams responded to a fire at a mobile home on the 600 block of Hasty School Road. […]
Centre Daily
Woman killed in apartment when downstairs neighbor fires gun into ceiling, NC cops say
A woman was killed when her downstairs neighbor fired his gun through her apartment floor, North Carolina cops say. A’Monte Zariq Jones, 20, has been arrested in his neighbor’s death, according to deputies at the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. Jones is charged with murder, felony discharging a firearm within an enclosure and felony discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling.
WXII 12
Greensboro shooting kills 34-year-old man
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man is dead after a shooting in Greensboro Tuesday night. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Click the video player above to view other headlines from WXII 12 News. Police first responded to Moses Cone Hospital after a gunshot victim was dropped off for help. The...
cbs17
Durham man had 32 pounds of drugs, including cocaine, meth, fentanyl, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said they busted a Durham man with more than 32 combined pounds of drugs — including 14 pounds of cocaine and 13½ pounds of marijuana. The Durham Police Department said Thursday that officers also caught Breon Beatty, 33, with 4½ pounds of methamphetamine, more than half a pound of fentanyl, crack cocaine, two handguns, and a rifle.
Man killed on U.S. 52, after being struck by car
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was killed after being hit by a car in Winston-Salem on Thursday, police said. Winston-Salem police arrived at U.S. 52 near Germanton Road at 12:15 a.m. and found a man had been hit by a 2012 Volkswagen Passat. After further investigation, the police determined...
Orange County seeking to try 17-year-old double murder suspect as adult
The 17-year-old accused of killing two high school students in Orange County could be tried as an adult, the Orange County DA says.
WRAL
Beloved 82-year-old man in hospital after being attacked by thief at Hillsborough Home Depot
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — A Home Depot employee is in the hospital with several broken bones after being shoved down by a man stealing merchandise. A man was caught on surveillance video shoving Gary Rasor while taking pressure washers. On Tuesday, a suspect appeared to push the 82-year-old Rasor down...
