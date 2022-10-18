Daisy Ridley cries foul after learning of university’s purported “torment” of animals named after ‘Star Wars’ characters

Pilots aren’t always a dime a dozen when it comes to Star Wars, but there are sure a lot of people that know how to fly, apparently. Some of them start when they’re extremely young, like Anakin Skywalker, who was the youngest human to ever podrace, perhaps the only one. Others are somehow just naturally skilled and take to piloting as though it’s second nature. Those who use the Force are exceptionally skilled thanks to their enhanced reflexes and their ability to know what’s coming, but those that don’t have the Force to rely on are exceptionally skilled as well since their instincts and their reflexes might not be able to compare to the Jedi, but they’re still impressive all the same. Two of the greatest pilots in the entire franchise belong to two very different eras, but the argument over who’s the best is one that is capable of stirring up a lot of different reasons why both of them would be near the top of the list when it comes to the capable pilots that inhabit the Star Wars universe.

