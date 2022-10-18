Daisy Ridley cries foul after learning of university’s purported “torment” of animals named after ‘Star Wars’ characters

Read full article on original website
TVOvermind
Whose The Better Pilot, Rey or Luke Skywalker?
Pilots aren’t always a dime a dozen when it comes to Star Wars, but there are sure a lot of people that know how to fly, apparently. Some of them start when they’re extremely young, like Anakin Skywalker, who was the youngest human to ever podrace, perhaps the only one. Others are somehow just naturally skilled and take to piloting as though it’s second nature. Those who use the Force are exceptionally skilled thanks to their enhanced reflexes and their ability to know what’s coming, but those that don’t have the Force to rely on are exceptionally skilled as well since their instincts and their reflexes might not be able to compare to the Jedi, but they’re still impressive all the same. Two of the greatest pilots in the entire franchise belong to two very different eras, but the argument over who’s the best is one that is capable of stirring up a lot of different reasons why both of them would be near the top of the list when it comes to the capable pilots that inhabit the Star Wars universe.
ComicBook
Star Wars Reveals First Look at Young Yaddle
Star Wars: The High Republic actually showed off some concept art of Master Yaddle. Famously, the Jedi was around for Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. Fans didn't get to really see her in action again until a recent Disney+ reveal. Star Wars says that there are big plans for Yaddle in Phase II of this new era for the franchise. Both Yoda and Grogu have taken up the top spot for a bunch of fans, but now there will be another small green force user to focus on. The High Republic actually occurs more than 100 years before the Star Wars prequels. Go ahead and check out her look from the old days right here down below.
The real Mamá Coco dies at the age of 109: The Mexican grandmother who inspired Pixar’s ‘Coco’
The Mexican grandmother, who inspired the fan-favorite character of ‘Mamá Coco’ in Pixar’s 2017 film Coco, has passed away at the age of 109. María Salud Ramírez Caballero was announced dead in her hometown, Santa Fe de la Laguna, located in the state of Michoacán.
Grown Adult At Disney The Worst, Interrupts Chewbacca And Rey Having A Fun Moment With Kids At Galaxy's Edge
As somebody who would have to classify himself as a “Disney Adult,” I generally would come to the defense of other adults at Disneyland or Walt Disney World. While some seem to feel that there’s something wrong with adults having fun in the Disney parks, nothing is further from the truth. There is, however, a line, and when you cross it, all bets are off.
A woman was filmed pushing Chewbacca at Disney World to scare the character while he interacted with children
A TikTok video from late September shows Chewbacca and Rey chatting with kids at Disney World — until an adult pushes one of the characters.
disneydining.com
Woman Shoves Chewbacca, Forcing Character to Leave and Confusing Kids
For many people, one of the highlights of a trip to Walt Disney World Resort is all the fun characters that they can meet at Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood, Studios, and Disney Resort hotels. Not only can you meet classic characters like Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck, but you can also head to places like ‘Ohana at Disney’s Polynesian Village to meet Lilo and Stitch or to Galaxy’s Edge to meet Star Wars characters like Kylo Ren, Rey, and Chewbacca.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ supporters ponder a big ‘Revenge of the Sith plot hole
Emperor Palpatine may look like a helpless old man but anyone who’s seen Return of the Jedi will know he’s no slouch in combat — something the Jedi realized far too late in Star Wars; Revenge of the Sith when they turned up to arrest him. It’s...
ohmymag.co.uk
Strange octopus has been discovered and it looks like a popular Disney character
It is one of the most unusual experiences in life when you find someone or something that looks like a fictional character, in real life. Our brain immediately associates appearances with something familiar that we have seen before. So it was even more surreal when this octopus that looked like a cartoon character called ‘Dumbo’ was spotted.
ComicBook
Star Wars Black Series Darth Vader Electronic Helmet Is On Sale For Halloween
Need a last minute Halloween costume? The fully wearable Black Series Darth Vader helmet that was released for Star Wars Day this past May will fit the bill and then some. It's an updated sculpt with highly detailed individual collar, mask, and hood pieces that connect magnetically. It also features sound FX like Vader's iconic breathing. To top it all off, you can grab one here on Amazon for $98.99 after clipping a $33 coupon, which is 25% off the list price and an all-time low.
wegotthiscovered.com
For once ‘Star Wars’ fans laugh with the sequel trilogy rather than at it
Disney’s Star Wars sequel trilogy wasn’t an out-and-out disaster, but the fan consensus is that they fumbled the ball. After getting off to a decent start with The Force Awakens, they took a left-turn with The Last Jedi, and catastrophically over-corrected with the terrible The Rise of Skywalker. We suppose that’s what you get when you set out to make a trilogy of movies without deciding the story in advance.
fanthatracks.com
Gentle Giant: Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith: Obi Wan Kenobi Milestones Statue
Limited to 1000 pieces, shipping to US / Canada / EMEA / Japan / South Korea / Brazil / Mexico / Russia / AU for $300.00 and available now, this is the Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith: Obi Wan Kenobi Milestones Statue from Gentle Giant, ready to negotiate a great spot in your collection.
WDW News Today
Ashley Eckstein-Designed Star Wars ‘Guided by the Light’ Ears, Keychain, & Bottle Arrive at Disneyland
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Be still, young Padawans. New additions to the Ashley Eckstein-designed Guided by the Light series of “Star Wars” merchandise has arrived at Disneyland. Having first debuted at D23 Expo 2022, the line celebrates the light within all of us, and is intended to remind wearers to be “guided by the light” after two years in darkness.
The Sweet Way Universal Orlando Attendees Paid Tribute To Harry Potter Actor Robbie Coltrane After His Death
Fans at Universal Orlando Resort paid tribute to Harry Potter's Robbie Coltrane in a beautiful way.
aiexpress.io
Dreamlight Valley is a waking nightmare and Disney must be stopped
Loads of the dialogue round Dreamlight Valley – Disney’s astonishingly flagrant Stardew Valley rip-off – has been round the way it holds up mechanically towards its cosy farming friends. It’s definitely price speaking about issues similar to crop variety, villager interplay, and hoe-feel in a sport like this… however no person appears to be addressing Dreamlight’s distinctive characteristic. That at any second, an evil cartoon lion impressed by Adolf Hitler might transfer into city.
